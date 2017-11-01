TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Winter Olympics forecast: Germany, Norway top medal table

Associated PressNov 1, 2017, 6:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Yevgeny Plushenko makes PyeongChang predictions, talks figure skating evolution PyeongChang gets Olympic flame ahead of 100-day relay Bode Miller Bode Miller joins NBC Olympics, explains end of ski racing career

Simon Gleave is piecing together results from his statistical model to predict the top medal-winning countries for next year’s PyeongChang Winter Olympics.

He has one large problem: will Russia be in, or out, or somewhere in between?

Gleave, the head of analysis for Gracenote Sports, has created a virtual medal table on the assumption that Russia’s full team will participate and not be subject to a doping ban.

“At the moment we assume with everything we’re doing that Russia is in,” Gleave said in an interview with The Associated Press.

The International Olympic Committee said it hopes to decide on Russian eligibility in December with the Olympics opening on Feb. 9. But it may drag right up to the eve of the Games, as it did for Rio.

On Wednesday, Olympic officials in PyeongChang marked 100 days to go until the Opening Ceremony.

With Russia in, Gleave predicts that Germany will win the most gold medals, and the most overall. Germany is predicted to win 14 golds and 35 overall, followed by Norway with 12 gold and 32 overall.

The United States is next with 10 gold and 29 overall. Canada is predicted to win 31 overall, more than the Americans but with fewer gold.

After Germany, Norway and the United States, the top 10 in the gold medals are: France (9), Austria (7), South Korea (7), Netherlands (6), Russia (6), China (6) and Canada (5).

If Russia is out, Gracenote figures the 21 overall medals would be distributed among 11 different countries. The big winners would be Germany and the Netherlands.

Its six gold medals would go to the Netherlands (2) with one each for Canad6a, Germany, Japan, and Norway.

Accustomed to dealing with the unpredictable, Gleave said there is another dark spot.

Men’s hockey will be tougher to predict, since NHL players will not participate. That leaves him relying on results from recent world championships.

“The strong countries in ice hockey are the strong countries in ice hockey – whether it’s their first teams playing or their second teams,” he said. But he acknowledged his picks for men’s hockey will not be “as strong” as in other events.

To get his predictions for all sports, Gleave weighs results in recent world championships and other world-class events, giving more weight to the most recent.

In the case of winter sports, most seasons are just beginning. Gleave said he expects “minor changes” when he calculates the standings again in January with a month to go.

“It won’t change enormously,” Gleave said. “But there will be changes.”

At last year’s Rio Olympics, Gleave said 80 percent of the eventual medalists came from a top-eight list he compiled for every discipline. He said he expected the same for Pyeongchang.

This is Gleave’s fourth analysis, which he began for the 2012 London Olympics as a project for The Times of London.

He’s now doing it for Gracenote, which bills itself as a “sports and entertainment provider” that supplies statistical analysis for sports leagues around the world.

“We develop it as we go along to try to make some improvements,” he said. “But improvements in this are only very tiny. It’s very difficult to predict the unpredictable, which is obviously what makes sport most interesting.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: PyeongChang Olympic schedule daily highlights

Yevgeny Plushenko makes PyeongChang predictions, talks figure skating evolution

Getty Images
By OlympicTalkOct 31, 2017, 4:07 PM EDT
2 Comments

More: Figure Skating

Javier Fernandez, skaters born in 2000s headline Cup of China; preview Nathan Chen sees ‘pretty high chance’ of Olympic gold Kaetlyn Osmond wins Skate Canada; Ashley Wagner rallies (video)

Yevgeny Plushenko, understandably, is quite pleased with what men’s figure skating looks like these days.

The Russian great, who helped usher in the quadruple jump era, watched at the season-opening Grand Prix event in Moscow as the last four men to skate each attempted at least three quads in their long programs.

“I’m so happy,” Plushenko told NBC Olympics’ Rachel Lutz in a sitdown interview Monday. “Because you remember 2010, nobody landed quads [other than me]. Not one. Nobody. I landed only myself, I landed short program and long program, and I lost [to American Evan Lysacek at the Vancouver Olympics]. You know? I would like to say for these such great athletes – men’s skaters – they move figure skating way forward. Right now, all quadruples. Nathan Chen, first skater ever [to do] five quadruples [in one program]. That’s awesome. That’s great, because figure skating, yes it’s theater, this is ballet, musical, yea? But of course it’s sport. That’s extreme, the sport is quadruples. So I’m grateful they move forward, way forward.”

Plushenko made a rare trip to the U.S. to perform in an ice show at Chelsea Piers in New York City, his first on-ice appearance in the States in 11 years.

Not everyone is thrilled with the quad arms race in men’s skating. Notably, three-time world champion Patrick Chan. But Plushenko has always commanded attention.

The Russian is one of two skaters in any discipline to earn four Olympic medals. He announced his retirement on March 31 at age 34.

Plushenko, whose last competition was the Sochi 2014 team event, now coaches Sochi women’s singles gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova, who will not defend her title in PyeongChang.

As for active skaters, Plushenko tapped Japanese Yuzuru Hanyu for gold.

That would mean Hanyu would accomplish the feat that Plushenko coveted in 2010 — becoming the first repeat Olympic men’s champion since Dick Button in 1952.

“[Hanyu] don’t need five quads, six quads,” Plushenko said, referencing the number of four-revolution jumps the likes of teenagers Chen and Shoma Uno are planning in free skates. “He need three quadruples. Maybe two [Salchows] and one toe loop. And that’s it.”

Hanyu has the total package that would allow him to win with fewer quads. If he skates clean.

Plushenko also liked Chen, Uno and two-time world champion Javier Fernandez of Spain as Olympic podium contenders.

“[Chen has] great, great, great, great technique,” Plushenko said. “So four, four skaters can be on the podium.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nathan Chen sees ‘pretty high chance’ of Olympic gold

Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist’s fantastic Halloween costumes (video)

By Nick ZaccardiOct 31, 2017, 1:08 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Paralympics

Oscar Pistorius Oscar Pistorius’ family to take legal action over Lifetime movie Oscar Pistorius faces appeal from prosecutors eyeing more jail time Russia athletes can qualify for PyeongChang Paralympics as neutrals

An IHOP sign. A partially eaten gingerbread man. The leg lamp from “A Christmas Story.”

Marveling at Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist‘s costumes on social media every October has become tradition for Halloween enthusiasts.

Sundquist was diagnosed with bone cancer at age 9 and given a 50 percent chance of living, according to his personal website.

He spent a year doing chemotherapy, had his left leg amputated at age 10 and was declared cured by 13.

Three years later, he took up skiing and eventually made the 2006 U.S. Paralympic team.

Once self-conscious about his appearance, Sundquist now uses Halloween to be seen.

“I am an amputee 364 days a year,” he said. “Halloween is the day when I can dress as something else. It’s an opportunity of creating a shape that only I can make with my body. … It took me a while to be OK with people seeing me and sort of double-taking or staring.

“In my Halloween costumes I sort of celebrate it.”

Sundquist, now a motivational speaker and author, started with the gingerbread man costume in 2010. He was Lumiere from Beauty and the Beast last year and, last week, revealed his Tigger outfit this year.

“When life hands you lemons, make awesome Halloween costumes,” has become an unofficial motto for a man who has 81,000 Instagram followers and another 35,000 on Twitter.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: PyeongChang Olympic daily schedule highlights