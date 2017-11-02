Lindsey Vonn sits down with Jimmy Fallon (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Lindsey Vonn had Jimmy Fallon try on a Team USA onesie on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.

Vonn, 100 days out from her fourth and likely final Olympics, appeared on the show during a whirlwind day in New York City.

The most newsworthy item from the interview is that Vonn said she planned to race four of five individual events in PyeongChang — presumably the downhill, super-G, giant slalom and super combined.

Vonn also took part in Team USA’s WinterFest and sat courtside next to Aly Raisman for the Knicks-Rockets game at Madison Square Garden.

