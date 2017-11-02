North Korea tensions a big concern for PyeongChang Olympics (video)

NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico reported an update from PyeongChang on Winter Games preparations for NBC News on Wednesday.
The Olympics kick off in 100 days with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9, with competition starting Feb. 8.
Tirico noted names both familiar and fresh in his report, which included a short clip of his sitdown with Lindsey Vonn.
He also noted the biggest news story aside from competition — tensions with North Korea, which lies about 60 miles north of PyeongChang.
It’s now clear that many NHL veterans will be playing at the Olympics.
The biggest name among potential roster pools? Jarome Iginla.
NHL expert Darren Dreger confirmed Wednesday that Hockey Canada reached out to the three-time Olympian Iginla and that the 40-year-old considered playing in a pre-Olympic tournament.
Iginla, dealing with hip issues, is unlikely to suit up in one of Canada’s remaining pre-Olympic tournaments, Dreger said on NBCSN on Wednesday night.
That doesn’t rule him out of PyeongChang. Hockey Canada has repeated that if Iginla, currently a free agent, wants to return to the Olympics, he must be playing somewhere (other than the NHL).
“If he’s healthy enough, and there’s enough will there, then he’ll play for Team Canada,” Dreger said.
Dreger also mentioned notable Team USA prospects, including ex-NHLers Mark Arcobello and Matt Gilroy, who are among the headliners on the roster for a pre-Olympic tournament in Germany next week.
Plus collegians. Namely Denver’s Troy Terry, who appeared at a September Team USA media summit for PyeongChang hopefuls across all sports, and Harvard’s Ryan Donato.
Lindsey Vonn had Jimmy Fallon try on a Team USA onesie on The Tonight Show on Wednesday.
Vonn, 100 days out from her fourth and likely final Olympics, appeared on the show during a whirlwind day in New York City.
The most newsworthy item from the interview is that Vonn said she planned to race four of five individual events in PyeongChang — presumably the downhill, super-G, giant slalom and super combined.
Vonn also took part in Team USA’s WinterFest and sat courtside next to Aly Raisman for the Knicks-Rockets game at Madison Square Garden.
