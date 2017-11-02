North Korea tensions a big concern for PyeongChang Olympics (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s now clear that many NHL veterans will be playing at the Olympics.

The biggest name among potential roster pools? Jarome Iginla.

NHL expert Darren Dreger confirmed Wednesday that Hockey Canada reached out to the three-time Olympian Iginla and that the 40-year-old considered playing in a pre-Olympic tournament.

Iginla, dealing with hip issues, is unlikely to suit up in one of Canada’s remaining pre-Olympic tournaments, Dreger said on NBCSN on Wednesday night.

That doesn’t rule him out of PyeongChang. Hockey Canada has repeated that if Iginla, currently a free agent, wants to return to the Olympics, he must be playing somewhere (other than the NHL).

“If he’s healthy enough, and there’s enough will there, then he’ll play for Team Canada,” Dreger said.

Dreger also mentioned notable Team USA prospects, including ex-NHLers Mark Arcobello and Matt Gilroy, who are among the headliners on the roster for a pre-Olympic tournament in Germany next week.

Plus collegians. Namely Denver’s Troy Terry, who appeared at a September Team USA media summit for PyeongChang hopefuls across all sports, and Harvard’s Ryan Donato.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Iginla still possible for Team Canada