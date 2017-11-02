U.S. Olympic Trials broadcast schedule

NBC Sports will air a record 51.5 hours of U.S. Winter Olympic Trials coverage beginning with live coverage of curling trials in two weeks.
The coverage, which includes more than 42 live hours, marks nearly 20 more total hours than for Sochi 2014 trials.
The Olympic Trials broadcasts will be for curling, hockey, ski jumping, short track and speed skating.
Other sports, such as Alpine skiing and figure skating, do not have direct trials competition, though NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA have comprehensive coverage of their competitions in the fall and winter.
All NBC and NBCSN coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.
There will also be digital-only live streaming of 30-plus early-round curling trials games from Nov. 11-15 on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Plus, supplemental digital-only coverage of the short track and speed skating trials.
|Date
|Sport
|Coverage
|Network
|Time
|Nov. 16
|Curling
|Men’s, Women’s Finals
|NBCSN
|7 p.m. (LIVE)
|10 p.m.
|Nov. 17
|Curling
|Men’s, Women’s Finals
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m. (LIVE)
|10:30 p.m.
|Nov. 18
|Curling
|Men’s, Women’s Finals (if nec.)
|NBCSN
|7:30 p.m.
|10:30 p.m.
|Dec. 3
|Ice Hockey
|U.S. Women vs. Canada
|NBCSN
|4 p.m. (LIVE)
|Dec. 14
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles – Round Robin
|NBCSN
|7 p.m. (LIVE)
|Dec. 15
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles – Round Robin
|NBCSN
|4 p.m. (LIVE)
|Short Track
|Men’s & Women’s 1500m
|NBCSN
|8:30 p.m. (LIVE)
|Ice Hockey
|U.S. Women vs. Canada
|NBCSN
|10 p.m. (LIVE)
|Dec. 16
|Short Track
|Men’s & Women’s 500m
|NBC
|2:30 p.m. (LIVE)
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles – Semifinal
|NBCSN
|10 p.m. (LIVE)
|Dec. 17
|Curling
|Mixed Doubles – Final
|NBCSN
|4 p.m. (LIVE)
|Short Track
|Men’s & Women’s 1000m
|NBC
|1 p.m. (LIVE)
|Dec. 31
|Ski Jumping
|Ski Jumping
|NBC
|1 p.m. (LIVE)
|Jan. 2
|Speed Skating
|Women’s 300m; Men’s 5000m
|NBCSN
|5:30 p.m. (LIVE)
|Jan. 3
|Speed Skating
|Men’s, Women’s 1000m
|NBCSN
|6 p.m. (LIVE)
|Jan. 4
|Speed Skating
|Women’s 5000m/Men’s 10,000m
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m. (LIVE)
|Jan. 5
|Speed Skating
|Men’s, Women’s 500m
|NBCSN
|6:30 p.m. (LIVE)
|Jan. 6
|Speed Skating
|Men’s, Women’s 1500m
|NBCSN
|6 p.m. (LIVE)
|Jan. 7
|Speed Skating
|Men’s, Women’s Mass Start
|NBCSN
|6 p.m. (LIVE)