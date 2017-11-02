TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

U.S. Olympic Trials broadcast schedule

By OlympicTalkNov 2, 2017, 11:18 AM EDT
NBC Sports will air a record 51.5 hours of U.S. Winter Olympic Trials coverage beginning with live coverage of curling trials in two weeks.

The coverage, which includes more than 42 live hours, marks nearly 20 more total hours than for Sochi 2014 trials.

The Olympic Trials broadcasts will be for curling, hockey, ski jumping, short track and speed skating.

Other sports, such as Alpine skiing and figure skating, do not have direct trials competition, though NBC Sports and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA have comprehensive coverage of their competitions in the fall and winter.

Figure skating TV schedule | Alpine skiing TV schedule

All NBC and NBCSN coverage will also stream on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app.

There will also be digital-only live streaming of 30-plus early-round curling trials games from Nov. 11-15 on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app. Plus, supplemental digital-only coverage of the short track and speed skating trials.

Date Sport Coverage Network Time
Nov. 16 Curling Men’s, Women’s Finals NBCSN 7 p.m. (LIVE)
10 p.m.
Nov. 17 Curling Men’s, Women’s Finals NBCSN 7:30 p.m. (LIVE)
10:30 p.m.
Nov. 18 Curling Men’s, Women’s Finals (if nec.) NBCSN 7:30 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Dec. 3 Ice Hockey U.S. Women vs. Canada NBCSN 4 p.m. (LIVE)
Dec. 14 Curling Mixed Doubles – Round Robin NBCSN 7 p.m. (LIVE)
Dec. 15 Curling Mixed Doubles – Round Robin NBCSN 4 p.m. (LIVE)
Short Track Men’s & Women’s 1500m NBCSN 8:30 p.m. (LIVE)
Ice Hockey U.S. Women vs. Canada NBCSN 10 p.m. (LIVE)
Dec. 16 Short Track Men’s & Women’s 500m NBC 2:30 p.m. (LIVE)
Curling Mixed Doubles – Semifinal NBCSN 10 p.m. (LIVE)
Dec. 17 Curling Mixed Doubles – Final NBCSN 4 p.m. (LIVE)
Short Track Men’s & Women’s 1000m NBC 1 p.m. (LIVE)
Dec. 31 Ski Jumping Ski Jumping NBC 1 p.m. (LIVE)
Jan. 2 Speed Skating Women’s 300m; Men’s 5000m NBCSN 5:30 p.m. (LIVE)
Jan. 3 Speed Skating Men’s, Women’s 1000m NBCSN 6 p.m. (LIVE)
Jan. 4 Speed Skating Women’s 5000m/Men’s 10,000m NBCSN 6:30 p.m. (LIVE)
Jan. 5 Speed Skating Men’s, Women’s 500m NBCSN 6:30 p.m. (LIVE)
Jan. 6 Speed Skating Men’s, Women’s 1500m NBCSN 6 p.m. (LIVE)
Jan. 7 Speed Skating Men’s, Women’s Mass Start NBCSN 6 p.m. (LIVE)

North Korea tensions a big concern for PyeongChang Olympics (video)

By OlympicTalkNov 2, 2017, 10:07 AM EDT
NBC Olympics primetime host Mike Tirico reported an update from PyeongChang on Winter Games preparations for NBC News on Wednesday.

The Olympics kick off in 100 days with the Opening Ceremony on Feb. 9, with competition starting Feb. 8.

Tirico noted names both familiar and fresh in his report, which included a short clip of his sitdown with Lindsey Vonn.

He also noted the biggest news story aside from competition — tensions with North Korea, which lies about 60 miles north of PyeongChang.

Who will be on U.S., Canada Olympic hockey rosters? (video)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 2, 2017, 9:42 AM EDT
It’s now clear that many NHL veterans will be playing at the Olympics.

The biggest name among potential roster pools? Jarome Iginla.

NHL expert Darren Dreger confirmed Wednesday that Hockey Canada reached out to the three-time Olympian Iginla and that the 40-year-old considered playing in a pre-Olympic tournament.

Iginla, dealing with hip issues, is unlikely to suit up in one of Canada’s remaining pre-Olympic tournaments, Dreger said on NBCSN on Wednesday night.

That doesn’t rule him out of PyeongChang. Hockey Canada has repeated that if Iginla, currently a free agent, wants to return to the Olympics, he must be playing somewhere (other than the NHL).

“If he’s healthy enough, and there’s enough will there, then he’ll play for Team Canada,” Dreger said.

Dreger also mentioned notable Team USA prospects, including ex-NHLers Mark Arcobello and Matt Gilroy, who are among the headliners on the roster for a pre-Olympic tournament in Germany next week.

Plus collegians. Namely Denver’s Troy Terry, who appeared at a September Team USA media summit for PyeongChang hopefuls across all sports, and Harvard’s Ryan Donato.

