TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Elana Meyers Taylor, like her NFL father, motivated by years of waiting

By Nick ZaccardiNov 3, 2017, 1:10 PM EDT
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Surprise leader at Cup of China (video) Intel Extreme Masters Esports Olympics Esports event in PyeongChang before Olympics supported by IOC PyeongChang Mike Tirico previews Olympics from PyeongChang (video)

Elana Meyers Taylor is nearing the end of a four-year wait to make up for a mistake that cost her Olympic gold in Sochi.

Her father waited longer — six years — to play in an NFL regular-season game. It never happened.

As Meyers Taylor lines up to make her third Olympic bobsled team, her dad helps her train. By sitting in the driver seat of black Kia Sportage as his daughter pushes the 3,500-pound SUV down a driveway.

Eddie Meyers set school rushing records at Navy in the early 1980s and was destined for the NFL. Except he first had to serve six years of military service.

For six straight summers from 1982-87, Meyers used his Marine leave to join the Atlanta Falcons training camp.

“I’m a hell of a lot hungrier now than I was when I finished at the Academy in 1982,” Meyers said in 1986, according to the Los Angeles Times. “I’ve been waiting a long time. It’s been driving me crazy for five years.”

He played exhibition games — 23 carries, 108 yards, one touchdown in total, according to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution — but never in the regular season. Dreams deferred. Duty called.

“I wrote up several different types of appeals,” Meyers, who became a regional president of PNC Bank in Atlanta, told NBC News. “The Marine Corps just would not allow it.”

Once the six years were up, Meyers suffered a toe injury in the 1987 preseason and was later released.

“I know it’s a sore subject for him, so he doesn’t bring it up very often,” Meyers Taylor said.

In 2006, the Meyers were watching the Torino Winter Games when Elana’s mother suggested she try bobsled.

At the time, Elana was a college softball player with Olympic aspirations. She wouldn’t make the team for 2008, which would be softball’s last time on the Olympic program (until 2020, we learned last year).

But she had the short, explosive build like her father. Perfect for pushing Kia Sportages. Or bobsleds. Her dad enlisted one of his former teammates, Billy “White Shoes” Johnson, to be her fitness coach.

“My father’s NFL dreams never really felt like motivation to me, but it was something to aspire to,” Meyers Taylor said. “He was such a great athlete, the least I could do is try and use my athletic talent to represent my country in a different way. He represented as a Marine. Maybe I could do something to represent as an athlete.”

Meyers Taylor was a push athlete for Erin Pac at Vancouver 2010 and took bronze. She transitioned to driving a bobsled after that and was leading the Sochi Olympic event after three of four runs.

But Meyers Taylor made a mistake out of the second corner and skid in her final run. She fell to silver, one tenth of a second behind Canadian Kaillie Humphries, her training partner and the 2010 Olympic champion.

“As I go on with my career, even if I win a gold medal I’m sure that I won’t forget the pain I feel right now,” Meyers Taylor blogged from Sochi, titled “Silver Lining,” “but if I am fortunate enough to win a gold medal, I know it will be because of this moment.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. bobsledders remember Steven Holcomb as Olympic season starts

Olympic flame goes under water (video, photos)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 3, 2017, 3:11 PM EDT
Leave a comment

The Olympic flame went under water on the third day of the 100-day PyeongChang torch relay across South Korea.

The flame visited Jeju, the largest of more than 3,000 islands off the southern coast of South Korea.

The Haenyeo, female divers native to Jeju, carried the flame from water onto land. The robot device in the above video is called “Crabster.”

Arirang News has an English report on the torch relay here.

It will go from Jeju to the southeastern port of Busan, the second-largest city in South Korea, and spend the rest of the trek on mainland South Korea.

It will visit Seoul closer to the end of the relay. It will culminate in PyeongChang on Feb. 9, with the lighting of the Olympic cauldron at the Opening Ceremony.

The relay will include 7,500 torch bearers, visiting 17 cities and provinces.

The Olympic flame also went under water in 2000 in the Great Barrier Reef en route to Sydney.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 100 Olympic storylines 100 days out from PyeongChang

Images via PyeongChang 2018:

Olympic flame under water

Olympic flame under water

Michael Johnson: My advice to Usain Bolt was to retire after Rio

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 3, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT
Leave a comment

Years ago, Usain Bolt asked Michael Johnson why Johnson retired near the top of his game after repeating as Olympic 400m champion in Sydney in 2000.

“Listen, I’ve done everything in this sport. I was on top. Why should I continue?” Bolt recalled Johnson telling him.

“So you accomplish everything you want to accomplish,” Bolt continued in an early 2016 interview. “At some point, you just say, listen, let me leave the sport.”

If it was up to Johnson, Bolt wouldn’t have competed at all this year, which culminated in a third-place finish in the world championships 100m (video) and a torn hamstring in the 4x100m relay (video).

“Last year, my advice to him was stop after Rio,” Johnson said while in India this week. “But he left it and went one year too long. That’s very difficult to do when there is not the motivation anymore.”

Still, Johnson said it doesn’t matter that Bolt was beaten in his last races.

“Walk down the street right now, three months after the world championships, and you say to someone, all right, so these are the athletes that were in the 100m final in 2017 in London, which one won?” Johnson said. “If they see Usain Bolt‘s name there, they’re going to say Usain Bolt. … The point I’m making is, he has established such an amazing career that even though that championship didn’t end the way that he wanted it to, he’s still going to have the most amazing record ever in the history of sprinting. So I think he afforded himself the opportunity to have that situation not end it the way that he wanted it to.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Appeal set for Usain Bolt relay teammate’s doping case