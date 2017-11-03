TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Esports event in PyeongChang before Olympics supported by IOC

By Nick ZaccardiNov 3, 2017, 9:35 AM EDT
An esports tournament will be held in PyeongChang in February, days before the Winter Olympics, with support from the International Olympic Committee.

The Intel Extreme Masters tournament will be held Feb. 6-9, according to the Sports Business Journal.

Intel did not specify exact dates in Friday’s announcement but did say it will be in February and ahead of the Olympics. Intel is a global Olympic sponsor.

The PyeongChang Winter Games Opening Ceremony is Feb. 9, with competition starting the day prior.

“The IOC will now explore esport’s relationship with the Olympic Movement further,” Timo Lumme, managing director, IOC Television and Marketing Services, said in a press release. “This is the start of an exciting future, and we’re interested to see how this experience will play out.”

The esports tournament will feature the game “StarCraft II.” A separate exhibition featuring “Steep Road to the Olympics,” the official licensed game of the PyeongChang Winter Games, will also be held.

Last week, key Olympic figures, including IOC president Thomas Bach, said they believe esports “can provide a platform for engagement with the Olympic Movement.”

Esports is nowhere near becoming an official Olympic event. Esports does not have an international governing body recognized by the IOC, the first step toward potential Olympic inclusion.

“Competitive ‘esports’ could be considered as a sporting activity, and the players involved prepare and train with an intensity which may be comparable to athletes in traditional sports,” read a press release from the IOC after a meeting last week.

In August, a Paris 2024 Olympic bid leader reportedly said he planned to talk with esports representatives and the IOC about gaming possibly joining the 2024 Olympic program.

Los Angeles 2028 Olympic bid chairman Casey Wasserman has praised esports.

“We view esports’ immense global popularity and continued advances in digital technologies as tremendous tools for reconnecting millennials with the Olympic movement,” Wasserman said in a press release last year. “LA 2024 [sic] will work to ensure technology enhances young people’s sports experiences, instead of replacing them, and becomes a platform for further popularizing Olympic and Paralympic sports.”

Michael Johnson: My advice to Usain Bolt was to retire after Rio

By Nick ZaccardiNov 3, 2017, 11:01 AM EDT
Years ago, Usain Bolt asked Michael Johnson why Johnson retired near the top of his game after repeating as Olympic 400m champion in Sydney in 2000.

“Listen, I’ve done everything in this sport. I was on top. Why should I continue?” Bolt recalled Johnson telling him.

“So you accomplish everything you want to accomplish,” Bolt continued in an early 2016 interview. “At some point, you just say, listen, let me leave the sport.”

If it was up to Johnson, Bolt wouldn’t have competed at all this year, which culminated in a third-place finish in the world championships 100m (video) and a torn hamstring in the 4x100m relay (video).

“Last year, my advice to him was stop after Rio,” Johnson said while in India this week. “But he left it and went one year too long. That’s very difficult to do when there is not the motivation anymore.”

Still, Johnson said it doesn’t matter that Bolt was beaten in his last races.

“Walk down the street right now, three months after the world championships, and you say to someone, all right, so these are the athletes that were in the 100m final in 2017 in London, which one won?” Johnson said. “If they see Usain Bolt‘s name there, they’re going to say Usain Bolt. … The point I’m making is, he has established such an amazing career that even though that championship didn’t end the way that he wanted it to, he’s still going to have the most amazing record ever in the history of sprinting. So I think he afforded himself the opportunity to have that situation not end it the way that he wanted it to.”

New track and field world rankings to shape Olympic entries

Associated PressNov 3, 2017, 10:21 AM EDT
MONACO (AP) — The IAAF will create a world rankings system to help decide qualification for the Olympics and world championships.

Track and field’s governing body says Hungary-based analysts Elite Ltd. will help with “the build, management and maintenance of a new IAAF results and statistics database.”

The IAAF says the rankings will operate next year and be used to shape entries to the 2019 Worlds in Doha, Qatar, and the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Details about how the rankings point system will work have not been finalized.

IAAF President Sebastian Coe said the rankings will give “a clear understanding of the hierarchy of competitions from national through to area and up to global events.”

