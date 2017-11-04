Alina Zagitova, Russia’s newest skating star, wins Cup of China (video)

Alina Zagitova of Russia, last season’s world junior champion, announced herself as an Olympic podium contender by winning Cup of China in her senior Grand Prix debut.

The 15-year-old trains with two-time world champion Yevgenia Medvedeva, a fellow Russian teen who is a heavy favorite for gold in PyeongChang. Zagitova finished second behind Medvedeva (who didn’t compete at Cup of China) at the most recent Russian national championships.

With a program that strategically placed all of her jumping passes in the second half to receive additional bonus points, Zagitova outscored a field that included Canada’s Gabrielle Daleman, the 2017 world bronze medalist and the leader after the short program.

After the short program, the top three — Daleman, Japan’s Wakaba Higuchi and Russia’s Yelena Radionova — were separated by just .17, while Zagitova was about a point behind the leaders after a fall.

Higuchi and Radionova held onto their second and third place positions, respectively, while Daleman dropped to sixth due to a near-fall on her final jump.

The lone American in the field, Amber Glenn, finished 10th. Gracie Gold was originally slated to compete at this Grand Prix event, but withdrew last month after announcing she was in treatment for depression, anxiety and an eating disorder.

Russia earned three Olympic berths in ladies’ figure skating. Medvedeva is all but assured to claim one. and with today’s Grand Prix win Zagitova looks likely to claim another. Among those fighting for the third spot will be Radionova, Maria Sotskova (who won silver at Skate Canada), and Anna Pogorilaya, who won bronze at last season’s Grand Prix final but seriously struggled at both the 2017 Worlds and her first Grand Prix event last week.

In the men’s event, Russia’s Mikhail Kolyada held onto his lead from the short program to claim the gold medal. Eighth and fourth at the last two world championships, Kolyada won his first ever major international competition today over top competitors Javier Fernandez, the two-time world champion from Spain, world bronze medalist Jin Boyang from China, and world junior champion Vincent Zhou from the U.S.

Kolyada, Fernandez and Boyang all had error-filled free skates, with Kolyada and Boyang falling once each and Fernandez putting his hand down on two landings. That left the door open for another American, Max Aaron, to claim a bronze medal after he cleanly landed three quads in his free skate and earned a personal best score. Zhou, who also suffered a fall, finished fourth.

There were fewer surprises in the ice dance competition, which saw the top three teams after the short dance all finish in the same spots after the free dance. France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won gold, Americans Madison Chock and Evan Bates earned silver and Russia’s Yekaterina Bobrova and Dmitry Soloviyev claimed bronze.

Papadakis and Cizeron are the 2015 and 2016 world champions, but fell to silver behind Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir at the 2017 Worlds. At last weekend’s Skate Canada, Virtue and Moir won with the highest total score ever recorded, 199.86. Their record didn’t last long, however, as Papadakis and Cizeron earned a total score of 200.43 here and became the first ice dance team ever to earn over 200 total points.

The standings in the pairs competition also stayed mostly consistent from the short program to the free program, with Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, the world champions from China, staying in the lead to win gold.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Nathan Chen sees ‘pretty high chance’ of Olympic gold

Cup of China

Women

Gold: Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 213.88

Silver: Wakaba Higuchi (JPN) — 212.52

Bronze: Yelena Radionova (RUS) — 206.82

10. Amber Glenn (USA) — 151.14

Men

Gold: Mikhail Kolyada (RUS) — 279.38 S

Silver: Jin Boyang (CHN) —264.48

Bronze: Max Aaron (USA) — 259.69

4. Vincent Zhou (USA) — 256.66

6. Javier Fernandez (ESP)

9. Grant Hochstein (USA)

Ice dance

Gold: Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 200.43 WR

Silver: Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) — 184.50

Bronze: Yekaterina Bobrova/Dmitry Soloviyev (RUS) — 182.84

5. Lorraine McNamara/Quinn Carpenter (USA) — 157.61

7. Elliana Pogrebinsky/Alex Benoit (USA) — 150.47

Pairs

Gold: Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — 231.07

Silver: Yu Xiaoyu/Zhang Hao (CHN) — 205.54

Bronze: Kirsten Moore-Towers/Michael Marinaro (CAN) – 194.52

6. Ashley Cain/Tim LeDuc (USA) — 154.36