NBCSN to air live Winter Olympic primetime coverage for first time

NBCSN will air live primetime coverage of the Winter Olympics for the first time, nearly every night during the PyeongChang Winter Games in February.
NBC Sports announced that NBCSN, CNBC and USA Network will combine for more than 450 hours of Olympic coverage beginning with the start of competition on Wednesday, Feb. 7, two days before Opening Ceremony coverage.
NBCSN will air 10 days of 24-hour coverage and 156 consecutive hours from Feb. 18-25. Its 368.5 total hours of coverage is up from 230 hours during Sochi.
NBCSN will air both hockey finals live, plus medal events in biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating.
CNBC will air 46 hours of coverage, again highlighted by evening curling telecasts, usually from 5-8 ET.
USA will air curling and hockey as part of its 40.5 hours, most of which will be live. Its broadcast window will usually be 7-9:30 a.m. ET.
All NBCSN, CNBC and USA coverage will stream live on NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app for authenticated users.
NBC and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA broadcast coverage details will be announced soon.
Margaret Lambert, a Jewish-German high jumper excluded from the 1936 Berlin Olympics, is the subject of the first documentary of the Olympic Channel series “Foul Play.”
Lambert told her story in an Olympic Channel interview just before her death in July at 103 years old.
The 23-minute film will be available on OlympicChannel.com and the Olympic Channel app starting Thursday.
Lambert, then known as Gretel Bergmann, was a German national champion and an Olympic medal contender in the summer of 1936. Less than two months before the Berlin Games, she cleared what ended up being the gold-medal height at the Olympics.
But she was not allowed to compete for Germany. She learned that via a letter dated July 16, 1936, two weeks before the Opening Ceremony.
“They told me that day that, according to your recent performances, I’m sure you did not figure on being a member of the team because you were too inconsistent or you weren’t good enough or whatever,” Lambert said in a profile that aired during NBC’s coverage of the 1996 Atlanta Games.
The bottom of the letter signed off, “Heil Hitler!”
“I don’t forgive Germany [for] what they did,” Lambert told the Olympic Channel. “Never, never, never forget. I don’t think anybody who went through this forgot and forgave.”
Lambert was actually living in England in 1935. German officials told her to come back to try out for the Olympic team, threatening her family.
It was a charade to appease nations considering boycotting the Games due to Nazi Germany’s discrimination.
“The Germans made me come back because I was the only one who was able to compete in the Olympics,” she said. “The token Jew.”
Once the U.S. and other nations committed to traveling to Berlin, Lambert was dismissed by German officials.
“The main reason I was so upset was I wanted to show what a Jew could do,” she said in the 1996 Olympic profile. “I wanted to embarrass Hitler. … I felt horribly cheated, and I still feel cheated to this day.”
She immediately made plans to flee, eventually moving to New York and swearing she would never step foot in Germany again.
She was good enough to make a U.S. Olympic team, but World War II meant no Olympics in 1940 or 1944 and the end of her high jumping.
Lambert gained worldwide fame in 1996, when she was invited by the German Olympic Committee to attend the Atlanta Games in an act of reconciliation. She accepted and, three years later, returned to Germany.
“She decided she cannot hold subsequent generations responsible,” son Gary told the Olympic Channel.
The Olympic Channel original series “Foul Play” explores controversial subjects including religion, gender and race within the context of sports and the Olympic Movement.
At least two more films are set to air with subjects being in announced in the coming months.
NEW YORK — Shalane Flanagan returned to the New York City Marathon finish line at Central Park twice in the 24 hours after she won the race.
She did not sleep in that span.
“I tried, but it didn’t work,” Flanagan, the first U.S. female runner to win the five-borough, 50,000-runner event in 40 years, said Monday morning. “So, at 3 a.m., I was eating pizza, hanging out.”
Flanagan, a 36-year-old, four-time Olympian, upset three-time defending champion and world-record holder Mary Keitany at 11:48 a.m. on a dreary Sunday. She overcame perhaps the most difficult year of her decorated career in what may have been her final race (more on that below).
Nine hours later, Flanagan was back at the finish line to hand out medals to runners who took five times as long to cover the course than she did.
Flanagan was joined by other elites, including Meb Keflezighi, the 2009 NYC Marathon champ who ran his 26th and final marathon on Sunday.
Flanagan awoke Monday for another round of media — “Good Morning America,” “Live with Kelly and Ryan” — followed by a charity-check ceremony next to the finish line.
She spoke as hundreds of finishers stood in line to get their medals engraved.
“I do wish I could go run those last two miles without, like, the scary, daunting feeling of someone stalking me,” said Flanagan, who opened up a gap in the 24th mile and won by a comfortable 61 seconds over Keitany. “I was like, just don’t let it slip through your fingers. … I didn’t hear any footsteps.”
As soon as it felt safe, a few steps from the end, Flanagan let out an “f— yeah!” that was buzzworthy on social media.
“I’ve visualized that finish line, you don’t know how many times,” said Flanagan, who ran her second NYC Marathon, seven years after finishing second in her 26.2-mile debut in New York. “What would I do in that moment? Of course I did nothing of what I thought I would do.
“That [the profanity] wasn’t planned by any means. I could just sense no one was there. Then I felt like, OK, I can celebrate just a little bit and indulge in this awesome moment.”
Before that, Flanagan dug into a list she compiled before the race.
“Of things when I was leaning into that hurt, what was I going to think about,” she said. “I was thinking about the tragedies here in New York. I was thinking about how I wanted to make Meb proud. It was his last race. And I wanted to run and honor all the people that have helped me be here.”
Flanagan teased before the race that she might retire if she pulled off the upset victory, likening it to winning the Super Bowl and walking away.
“I don’t know what it feels like to be Tom Brady or anything, but it’s pretty epic,” she said Monday. “Imagine everyone has an individual goal in their lives that they’re striving for, potentially, and achieving that ultimate goal that seems audacious at times. That seems so far-fetched.”
Flanagan hasn’t had time to think about her future or discuss it with her coaches. She has barely looked at her phone.
“I just want to soak up what I’m doing right now,” she said. “My phone is literally buzzing in my pocket right now, and I don’t know what’s going on.
“I’m 36, I love what I do,” she said earlier on “Good Morning America.” “I’m very passionate about running, but there are other things in my life that I love. … There’s other ways I want to contribute to the sport. I want to teach young women how to eat well and how to take care of themselves. Yeah, I have other passions that are starting to bubble up.”
Flanagan, who with her husband fostered two teenage girls since Rio, will release her second co-authored cookbook — “Run Fast. Cook Fast. Eat Slow” — in August. Finding the inspiration to continue a running career in the meantime may be difficult.
“I’d have to really assess what’s going to drive me forward,” she said. “If I do continue to go forward, you have to have a lot of motivation to be in this sport. It’s an all-encompassing lifestyle. It’s not a nine-to-five. It’s literally every single day you’re making decisions. How can I be the best possible athlete? You don’t check in and check out.”
This was certainly Flanagan’s biggest career victory, in her 10th marathon, but was it her greatest achievement? She has an Olympic 10,000m silver medal from 2008.
“It’s hard to compare them,” she said. “But I feel like this has been a long, long process to get here. A lot of ups and downs and disappointments and some heartache. So, in a way, maybe this is more meaningful to me just because I feel like it’s been seven years of a lot of work and a lot of disappointments at times, wondering if I have what it takes. Almost feeling like a sense of really extreme validation yesterday, more so than maybe my Olympic medal. But they’re both treasured, just in different ways.”