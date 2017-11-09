TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Adelina Sotnikova
Getty Images

Adelina Sotnikova cleared in Russia doping investigation, reports say

By OlympicTalkNov 9, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
In a notable Russian victory on Thursday, the IOC dropped a Sochi Olympic doping case against an athlete but declined to confirm the person’s identity “in order to protect the rights of the athlete.”

Russian news agencies reported that it was figure skating gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova.

“To be honest, we expected this result from the investigation into Sotnikova because we were sure that everything would be cleared up,” Russian Figure Skating Federation president Alexander Gorshkov told the R-Sport agency.

The Sotnikova news came on the same day that the IOC disqualified four more Russian cross-country skiers from the Sochi Olympics and any future Games. Two other Russian cross-country skiers were disqualified last week in the same fashion.

Russia has been stripped of four of its Sochi Olympic-leading 33 medals due to reports of doping violations leading up to and during the 2014 Winter Games.

Sotnikova will keep her gold, which means South Korean Yuna Kim will remain second, with Italian Carolina Kostner third. American Gracie Gold was fourth.

If all of the stripped medals (so far) are redistributed, then Russia will fall into a tie with Norway for most total medals at the Sochi Olympics with 29 each.

More Russian athletes reportedly met with the IOC to determine possible sanctions, including Olympic medalist bobsledders and skeleton athletes. Those decisions have not been announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

U.S. Olympic hockey teams to be announced New Year’s Day

By Nick ZaccardiNov 9, 2017, 11:33 AM EST
The U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s hockey rosters, plus the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey roster, will be announced on New Year’s Day, USA Hockey said Thursday.

It’s the second straight time both Olympic rosters will be announced on New Year’s Day.

NBC will have coverage during the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres at the New York Mets’ Citi Field (NBC, 1 p.m. ET).

In 2014, the Olympic team announcement was done in conjunction with the Winter Classic at the University of Michigan’s Big House between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs.

This time, however, none of the Team USA men’s players will be taking part in the NHL’s annual outdoor game.

The U.S. Olympic roster of 25 will be made up of professionals in European leagues, the AHL and colleges. The NHL is not sending players to the Olympics for the first time since 1994.

Two skaters with Olympic experience are in the running for PyeongChang — 2006 Olympian Brian Gionta and 2010 Olympian Ryan Malone — who headline the U.S. roster for its only pre-Olympic tournament. That’s the Deutschland Cup in Germany this weekend.

The U.S. women’s team is expected to include 23 of the 24 players on its current national-team roster.

More Russian Olympic skiers banned, Sochi medals stripped

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 9, 2017, 9:03 AM EST
MOSCOW (AP) — Four more Russian cross-country skiers were found guilty of doping at the 2014 Sochi Olympics on Thursday, including silver medalist Maxim Vylegzhanin.

The Russian Cross-Country Ski Federation said the four have been disqualified by the International Olympic Committee and banned from all future Olympics. The IOC later confirmed.

The other three skiers found guilty are Alexei Petukhov, Yulia Ivanova and Yevgenia Shapovalova. Vylegzhanin won three silver medals in Sochi, but none of the others won a medal.

Six Russian cross-country skiers have now been found guilty of doping at the Sochi Olympics by an IOC commission. Alexander Legkov, who won 50km gold ahead of Vylegzhanin in a Russian sweep, and Evgeny Belov were banned last week.

Vylegzhanin also finished second in the team sprint and the 4x10km relay. Russia’s relay silver was already stripped last week when Legkov was banned.

The IOC bans leave Russia with only one medal in cross-country skiing, the bronze won by Ilya Chernousov in the 50K. The IOC will decide if he should be upgraded to gold.

Russia remains at the top of the Sochi medals table, but more verdicts are expected which could affect other golds, potentially pushing the Russians below Norway.

Without positive doping tests, the IOC disciplinary panel used evidence of cover-ups and tampering of sample bottles that was first gathered last year by World Anti-Doping Agency investigator Richard McLaren.

With calls to ban Russia’s team from the PyeongChang Olympics likely to increase, the IOC’s executive board will meet from Dec. 5-7 to discuss the matter.

The Russian ski federation said it is preparing an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport on the four cases announced Thursday. Legkov and Belov have also said they will appeal.

Russian President Vladimir Putin disputed the bans, saying evidence of tampering wasn’t proof of guilt.

In comments reported by Russian news agencies, Putin didn’t mention the skiers by name but said his government had never supported or covered up doping.

Putin also claimed that U.S. interests were trying to use Russia’s doping scandals to discredit the government and influence the country’s presidential election in March.

“In response to our supposed interference in their elections, they want to cause problems in the Russian presidential election,” he said.

Putin is widely expected to run for re-election but has yet to confirm that.

Russian sports officials reacted angrily to the new bans.

“[The IOC] is just spitting on us and thinking we’ll swallow it,” Russian Cross-Country Ski Federation vice president Sergei Kryanin told the R-Sport agency. “Why is it issuing these rulings with no proof?”

The cross-country World Cup season starts on Nov. 24.

