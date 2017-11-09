Adelina Sotnikova cleared in Russia doping investigation, reports say

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

In a notable Russian victory on Thursday, the IOC dropped a Sochi Olympic doping case against an athlete but declined to confirm the person’s identity “in order to protect the rights of the athlete.”

Russian news agencies reported that it was figure skating gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova.

“To be honest, we expected this result from the investigation into Sotnikova because we were sure that everything would be cleared up,” Russian Figure Skating Federation president Alexander Gorshkov told the R-Sport agency.

The Sotnikova news came on the same day that the IOC disqualified four more Russian cross-country skiers from the Sochi Olympics and any future Games. Two other Russian cross-country skiers were disqualified last week in the same fashion.

Russia has been stripped of four of its Sochi Olympic-leading 33 medals due to reports of doping violations leading up to and during the 2014 Winter Games.

Sotnikova will keep her gold, which means South Korean Yuna Kim will remain second, with Italian Carolina Kostner third. American Gracie Gold was fourth.

If all of the stripped medals (so far) are redistributed, then Russia will fall into a tie with Norway for most total medals at the Sochi Olympics with 29 each.

More Russian athletes reportedly met with the IOC to determine possible sanctions, including Olympic medalist bobsledders and skeleton athletes. Those decisions have not been announced.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.