Kaillie Humphries beats Americans to open bobsled World Cup

Canadian Kaillie Humphries opened the Olympic bobsled season by beating her U.S. rivals on American ice in Lake Placid, N.Y.
Humphries, bidding in PyeongChang to be the first bobsledder to win the same Olympic event three times, topped reigning world champion Elana Meyers Taylor by .03 of a second over two runs Thursday.
Jamie Greubel Poser, the reigning World Cup season champion, was fourth, .21 back. Full results are here.
Humphries, Meyers Taylor and Greubel Poser made up the Sochi Olympic podium and are clearly favored to do so again in PyeongChang.
They combined to win the last 20 World Cup races dating to January 2015. No other active bobsledder owns a World Cup victory as a driver.
Earlier Thursday, Austrian Janine Flock won the World Cup skeleton season opener in Lake Placid by .26 over Canadian Elisabeth Vathje.
Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain was third, .33 behind, followed by Olympic bronze medalist Elena Nikitina of Russia.
The top American was three-time Olympian Katie Uhlaender in ninth, sandwiched between the last two world champions from Germany — Jacqueline Loelling and Tina Hermann. Full results are here.
Races continue in Lake Placid with two-man bobsled later Thursday and Friday and men’s skeleton Friday.
In a notable Russian victory on Thursday, the IOC dropped a Sochi Olympic doping case against an athlete but declined to confirm the person’s identity “in order to protect the rights of the athlete.”
Russian news agencies reported that it was figure skating gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova.
“To be honest, we expected this result from the investigation into Sotnikova because we were sure that everything would be cleared up,” Russian Figure Skating Federation president Alexander Gorshkov told the R-Sport agency.
The Sotnikova news came on the same day that the IOC disqualified four more Russian cross-country skiers from the Sochi Olympics and any future Games. Two other Russian cross-country skiers were disqualified last week in the same fashion.
Russia has been stripped of four of its Sochi Olympic-leading 33 medals due to reports of doping violations leading up to and during the 2014 Winter Games.
Sotnikova will keep her gold, which means South Korean Yuna Kim will remain second, with Italian Carolina Kostner third. American Gracie Gold was fourth.
If all of the stripped medals (so far) are redistributed, then Russia will fall into a tie with Norway for most total medals at the Sochi Olympics with 29 each.
More Russian athletes reportedly met with the IOC to determine possible sanctions, including Olympic medalist bobsledders and skeleton athletes. Those decisions have not been announced.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
The U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s hockey rosters, plus the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey roster, will be announced on New Year’s Day, USA Hockey said Thursday.
It’s the second straight time both Olympic rosters will be announced on New Year’s Day.
NBC will have coverage during the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres at the New York Mets’ Citi Field (NBC, 1 p.m. ET).
In 2014, the Olympic team announcement was done in conjunction with the Winter Classic at the University of Michigan’s Big House between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs.
This time, however, none of the Team USA men’s players will be taking part in the NHL’s annual outdoor game.
The U.S. Olympic roster of 25 will be made up of professionals in European leagues, the AHL and colleges. The NHL is not sending players to the Olympics for the first time since 1994.
Two skaters with Olympic experience are in the running for PyeongChang — 2006 Olympian Brian Gionta and 2010 Olympian Ryan Malone — who headline the U.S. roster for its only pre-Olympic tournament. That’s the Deutschland Cup in Germany this weekend.
The U.S. women’s team is expected to include 23 of the 24 players on its current national-team roster.
