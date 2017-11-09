Kaillie Humphries beats Americans to open bobsled World Cup

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Canadian Kaillie Humphries opened the Olympic bobsled season by beating her U.S. rivals on American ice in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Humphries, bidding in PyeongChang to be the first bobsledder to win the same Olympic event three times, topped reigning world champion Elana Meyers Taylor by .03 of a second over two runs Thursday.

Jamie Greubel Poser, the reigning World Cup season champion, was fourth, .21 back. Full results are here.

Humphries, Meyers Taylor and Greubel Poser made up the Sochi Olympic podium and are clearly favored to do so again in PyeongChang.

They combined to win the last 20 World Cup races dating to January 2015. No other active bobsledder owns a World Cup victory as a driver.

Earlier Thursday, Austrian Janine Flock won the World Cup skeleton season opener in Lake Placid by .26 over Canadian Elisabeth Vathje.

Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain was third, .33 behind, followed by Olympic bronze medalist Elena Nikitina of Russia.

The top American was three-time Olympian Katie Uhlaender in ninth, sandwiched between the last two world champions from Germany — Jacqueline Loelling and Tina Hermann. Full results are here.

Races continue in Lake Placid with two-man bobsled later Thursday and Friday and men’s skeleton Friday.

