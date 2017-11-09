TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
U.S. Olympic curling trials preview, broadcast schedule

By Nick Zaccardi Nov 9, 2017, 4:51 PM EST
John Shuster, the most experienced U.S. Olympic men’s curler in history, is actually the youngest male skip at the Olympic Trials that begin Saturday.

He’s also older than everybody in the women’s trials field — by at least five years.

The two trials tournaments in Omaha are a study in contrast. The results will be similar — one men’s team champion and one women’s team champion will become Olympic team members next week.

Every day of competition will stream live on NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app starting with the first matches Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (full schedule here). NBCSN will air coverage of the finals Nov. 16, 17 and 18 (if necessary).

Five men’s teams and three women’s teams play round-robin action from Saturday through Wednesday. The top two on each side make the best-of-three finals, with the winner headed to PyeongChang in February.

Shuster, a 35-year-old with bartending experience, is trying to become the second American to curl at four Olympics.

He earned bronze as a role player in 2006 (the only U.S. Olympic curling team to make the podium). Shuster then led the 2010 and 2014 teams to forgettable performances — 0-4 before being benched in Vancouver, then 2-7 overall in Sochi.

But Shuster’s new team with Tyler GeorgeMatt Hamilton and one Sochi holdover in John Landsteiner qualified to represent the U.S. at the last three worlds.

They were fourth, third and fifth at those championships, marking the best string of U.S. men’s or women’s results at that level in a decade.

Clearly, they are the favorites in Omaha after going undefeated at nationals last season.

But 41-year-old Heath McCormick skips a team slotted one spot behind Shuster in the world rankings (18th, 19th).

Brady Clark, a 40-year-old eyeing his first Olympic berth at his fourth trials, skips a team that swept Shuster and Co. in all three meetings at the 2016 U.S. Championships.

The most interesting team is led by Todd Birr, the oldest athlete in Omaha at 49 years old. Birr, the head ice maker at Four Seasons Curling Club in Blaine, Minn., competed in the first U.S. Olympic curling trials in 1998 and skipped the 2007 national champion team that earned bronze at worlds.

That was the most recent U.S. medal at an Olympics or worlds until Shuster’s bronze in 2016.

Though Birr reached the 2017 U.S. Championships finals, he has the lowest world rank in the men’s field — 51st, more than 20 spots behind everyone else.

Just three teams in the women’s field. All 12 women are from Minnesota or Wisconsin. All are 30 years and younger.

A stark contrast from the 2014 Olympic team that had women ages 40, 41 and 45 (and finished last, just as the 2010 team).

There is reason to believe the team that emerges next week will outperform the last three U.S. Olympic teams that combined to go 5-22 at the Games.

Nina Roth, a 29-year-old nurse, skips a team that finished fifth at last season’s world championships.

Jamie Sinclair, a 25-year-old born in Anchorage and raised in Ontario, leads a foursome that beat Roth at last season’s nationals. Roth was better over the course of the season, so Sinclair didn’t go to worlds.

Then there is Cory Christensen‘s team, the bulk of which won the 2016 World junior silver medal. All ages 22 and 23. They would be the youngest U.S. Olympic curling team ever. But they are also ranked No. 31 in the world, while Roth and Sinclair 12th and 15th.

Many of the athletes competing next week are also entered in next month’s Olympic Trials for mixed doubles curling, a new Olympic event. One duo will qualify for PyeongChang.

Curling Olympic Trials Schedule

Canadian Kaillie Humphries opened the Olympic bobsled season by beating her U.S. rivals on American ice in Lake Placid, N.Y.

Humphries, bidding in PyeongChang to be the first bobsledder to win the same Olympic event three times, topped reigning world champion Elana Meyers Taylor by .03 of a second over two runs Thursday.

Jamie Greubel Poser, the reigning World Cup season champion, was fourth, .21 back. Full results are here.

Humphries, Meyers Taylor and Greubel Poser made up the Sochi Olympic podium and are clearly favored to do so again in PyeongChang.

They combined to win the last 20 World Cup races dating to January 2015. No other active bobsledder owns a World Cup victory as a driver.

Earlier Thursday, Austrian Janine Flock won the World Cup skeleton season opener in Lake Placid by .26 over Canadian Elisabeth Vathje.

Olympic champion Lizzy Yarnold of Great Britain was third, .33 behind, followed by Olympic bronze medalist Elena Nikitina of Russia.

The top American was three-time Olympian Katie Uhlaender in ninth, sandwiched between the last two world champions from Germany — Jacqueline Loelling and Tina Hermann. Full results are here.

Races continue in Lake Placid with two-man bobsled later Thursday and Friday and men’s skeleton Friday.

Adelina Sotnikova cleared in Russia doping investigation, reports say

By OlympicTalk Nov 9, 2017, 12:20 PM EST
In a notable Russian victory on Thursday, the IOC dropped a Sochi Olympic doping case against an athlete but declined to confirm the person’s identity “in order to protect the rights of the athlete.”

Russian news agencies reported that it was figure skating gold medalist Adelina Sotnikova.

“To be honest, we expected this result from the investigation into Sotnikova because we were sure that everything would be cleared up,” Russian Figure Skating Federation president Alexander Gorshkov told the R-Sport agency.

The Sotnikova news came on the same day that the IOC disqualified four more Russian cross-country skiers from the Sochi Olympics and any future Games. Two other Russian cross-country skiers were disqualified last week in the same fashion.

Russia has been stripped of four of its Sochi Olympic-leading 33 medals due to reports of doping violations leading up to and during the 2014 Winter Games.

Sotnikova will keep her gold, which means South Korean Yuna Kim will remain second, with Italian Carolina Kostner third. American Gracie Gold was fourth.

If all of the stripped medals (so far) are redistributed, then Russia will fall into a tie with Norway for most total medals at the Sochi Olympics with 29 each.

More Russian athletes reportedly met with the IOC to determine possible sanctions, including Olympic medalist bobsledders and skeleton athletes. Those decisions have not been announced.

