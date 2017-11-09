U.S. Olympic hockey teams to be announced New Year’s Day

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to email (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The U.S. Olympic men’s and women’s hockey rosters, plus the U.S. Paralympic sled hockey roster, will be announced on New Year’s Day, USA Hockey said Thursday.

It’s the second straight time both Olympic rosters will be announced on New Year’s Day.

NBC will have coverage during the NHL Winter Classic on Jan. 1 between the New York Rangers and Buffalo Sabres at the New York Mets’ Citi Field (NBC, 1 p.m. ET).

In 2014, the Olympic team announcement was done in conjunction with the Winter Classic at the University of Michigan’s Big House between the Detroit Red Wings and Toronto Maple Leafs.

This time, however, none of the Team USA men’s players will be taking part in the NHL’s annual outdoor game.

The U.S. Olympic roster of 25 will be made up of professionals in European leagues, the AHL and colleges. The NHL is not sending players to the Olympics for the first time since 1994.

Two skaters with Olympic experience are in the running for PyeongChang — 2006 Olympian Brian Gionta and 2010 Olympian Ryan Malone — who headline the U.S. roster for its only pre-Olympic tournament. That’s the Deutschland Cup in Germany this weekend.

The U.S. women’s team is expected to include 23 of the 24 players on its current national-team roster.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Path to USA Hockey through gas stations, concussions, 90-save epic