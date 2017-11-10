Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by team doctor

Aly Raisman said she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, according to CBS’ 60 Minutes.

A Raisman interview is scheduled to air Sunday. She also talks about her experiences being treated by Nassar since she was 15 in her book, “Fierce,” due out Tuesday, according to the report.

“Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture?” Raisman, a six-time Olympic medalist, said in a video clip published by CBS. “What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?

“I am angry. I’m really upset because it’s been — I care a lot, you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just — I can’t — every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think — I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.”

Raisman’s 2012 Olympic teammate McKayla Maroney also said she was abused by Nassar. So did 2000 Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher.

USA Gymnastics has been rocked by accusations of sexual misconduct against Nassar, the former national team doctor from 1996-2015.

Nassar is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

He’s also awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges and has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse. Nassar has pleaded not guilty to the assault charges.

“USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement, according to CBS News. “We want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.