Blind man runs New York Marathon, guided by technology (video)

By OlympicTalkNov 10, 2017, 4:01 PM EST
Simon Wheatcroft previously ran several marathons. Even attempted a 150-mile ultra marathon in the Sahara Desert.

But this one was different. Last Sunday, Wheatcroft set out to complete his third New York City Marathon, but his first without the aid of a guide runner.

Wheatcroft, a 35-year-old Brit who has been legally blind since age 17, took off on the Verrazano-Narrows Bridge in Staten Island wearing two pieces of technology.

Bands around his chest and his upper left arm would guide him among a sea of runners — around 50,000 start this race annually, making it the world’s largest marathon. Over five bridges and around more than a dozen turns of 90 degrees or more.

“Seven years ago [when I started running], I never thought I’d get to the point where I could run solo the biggest marathon in the world,” said Wheatcroft, who was diagnosed with retinitis pigmentosa as he entered teenage years.

Wheatcroft wore a band around his chest with ultrasonic sensors triggering different vibrations when detecting people around him based on the distance. He wore an armband to help navigate the course, such as notifying him when to turn.

“Traditionally to compete usually there’s a guide runner, someone who runs alongside,” Wheatcroft said. “Whereas now, if I choose solo, I can just start entering races and trying to win them all alone.”

Light rain during Sunday’s race caused his technology to malfunction. Wheatcroft finished in 5 hours, 17 minutes, 40 seconds, completing the final several miles in Manhattan with the traditional aid of guide runners.

In May 2016, Wheatcroft reportedly covered about 100 miles of the 150-mile Sahara Race in Africa using a smartphone app as a guide.

In 2014, he reportedly ran 240 miles in nine days from Boston to New York City — and then ran the New York City Marathon in 5:13:18.

Marcel Hirscher sets return from broken ankle

AP
By Nick ZaccardiNov 10, 2017, 8:10 AM EST
Marcel Hirscher, the world’s best Alpine skier the last six years, will reportedly return to racing Sunday from a broken left ankle suffered in August.

Hirscher will start the first World Cup race of the season, a slalom in Levi, Finland, according to Austrian media. He indicated on Facebook that he was flying to Levi on Friday.

The Austrian made the decision after just five days of slalom training following recovery from the Aug. 17 training accident that did not require surgery, according to broadcaster ORF.

It was thought that Hirscher could have been out until December when he was first injured (video here). After Levi, the World Cup schedule is predominantly speed races (not Hirscher’s specialty) until Dec. 9.

Hirscher caught a break when the traditional season-opening race, a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, the last Sunday of October, was canceled due to poor weather while he was still sidelined.

Hirscher is trying this season to win his first Olympic gold medal and to become the first Alpine skier to win seven World Cup overall titles.

Hirscher has won twice in Levi, where the victors traditionally receive a reindeer.

Paralympics decision on Russia expected by end of year

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 7:46 AM EST
PARIS (AP) — A decision on whether Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the PyeongChang Paralympics is expected by the end of the year.

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, speaking during a visit to Paris, said Friday that the IPC task force will meet in December following a meeting of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s foundation board.

“I can’t speculate at this time what the outcome would be,” Parsons said on a conference call.

Russia’s Paralympic team was barred from the Rio Games as punishment for a state-backed doping program.

Parsons was elected president of the IPC in September, replacing Philip Craven, who led the organization for 16 years.

Parsons is in Paris on a two-day visit to meet leaders of the 2024 Paris Olympics as well as Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Minister of Sport Laura Flessel and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Noting that the promotion of the 2018 Paralympics had been “poor” so far, Parsons said he does not foresee the same problems with Paris.

Parsons praised Paris’ plans for 2024, saying the strong involvement of both the “public and private sectors” is an assurance of reliability.

“Mobility is important for the Paris mayor,” Parsons said. “French authorities are interested in a very good level of competition, but also the legacy the games can bring to Paris.”

Accessibility for people with disabilities to the Paris subway and other landmarks of the capital city is still far from optimal, but Parsons said he is confident it can be improved by 2024.

“In any city in the world there is always room for improvement when it comes to accessibility,” Parsons said.

