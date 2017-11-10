TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
U.S. bobsled caps strong World Cup opener with victory

Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 4:48 PM EST
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Codie Bascue learned plenty about driving from Steven Holcomb in their years together on the U.S. bobsled team.

And now he’s a winner in Lake Placid — just like Holcomb.

Bascue, who had no medals in his first three years on the World Cup bobsled circuit, finished a spectacular opening weekend to this season with a gold medal in the two-man race Friday at Mount Van Hoevenberg.

It completed a two-medals-in-two-days start to the year for Bascue, who reached a World Cup podium for the first time with a bronze Thursday.

Bascue and ex-Michigan and Rice running back Sam McGuffie had the fastest runs in each heat, finishing the two runs in 1 minute, 51.73 seconds.

Justin Kripps and Alexander Kopacz of Canada were second in 1:51.84, and Justin Olsen and Evan Weinstock of the U.S. took third in 1:52.13.

This was a strong first weekend for the U.S. bobsled team, which took five of a possible nine medals — one gold, two silvers and two bronzes — from the pair of two-man races and the women’s race in Lake Placid.

Bascue is the first American other than Holcomb to win a World Cup two-man race since 2009, when John Napier prevailed in Lake Placid. Holcomb had given the U.S. each of its last 10 World Cup golds in that event, including last year in Lake Placid with McGuffie in his sled.

Holcomb, the longtime leader of the U.S. bobsled program, died unexpectedly in his sleep in May.

There were two two-man races in Lake Placid because of a ruling earlier in the week about ice conditions. To make up for that, there will be two four-man competitions in Park City, Utah, next weekend when the World Cup tour resumes.

With Olympics in 3 months, WADA gets Russian doping files

Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 5:49 PM EST
The World Anti-Doping Agency has obtained files from a Moscow lab that contain data from a period when investigators say Russia ran a state-sponsored system designed to help Olympic athletes evade positive tests.

The data is considered a key piece of evidence as the International Olympic Committee tries to determine the fate of Russian athletes for the upcoming Winter Olympics.

Later this month, the WADA board will decide whether to reinstate the suspended Russian Anti-Doping Agency, which would be a key step toward Russia’s overall acceptance to the upcoming Olympics.

As a condition of reinstatement, WADA is requiring “responsible authorities” in Russia to publicly accept outcomes of the investigation conducted by Canadian law professor Richard McLaren, who outlined evidence of the state-sponsored system. They also are requiring the Russian government to provide access to stored urine samples and electronic data in the Moscow laboratory.

A person familiar with the investigation told The Associated Press that the newly gleaned data did not come from the Russian government. The person did not want to be identified because details of the investigation were not supposed to be made public.

In announcing the acquisition of the data, WADA chairman Craig Reedie said it “serves to reinforce our requirement of Russian authorities that they too publicly accept the outcomes.”

Early next month, the executive board of the IOC will meet to discuss Russia’s future.

Two commissions — one looking at individual cases and one looking at the Russian doping program as a whole — are nearing the end of their work.

Already, six Russians have been penalized for violations at the Sochi Games and barred from next year’s Olympics.

Anti-doping leaders are calling for a full ban of the Russian Olympic team, with allowances made for Russian athletes who can prove they’re clean to compete as neutral athletes.

The McLaren Report detailed a scheme in which the Moscow lab would report all positive tests to Russia’s Ministry of Sport, and the ministry would replay with a “save” or “quarantine” order. If a report said “save,” the lab would report the sample as negative in WADA’s database.

WADA said that “by cross-referencing this new intelligence with the McLaren Investigations’ findings and what was reported into (the database), WADA’s evidence base is reinforced.”

Olympic hockey legends, former rivals welcome baby

By Nick ZaccardiNov 10, 2017, 5:35 PM EST
Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette, who combined for eight Olympic hockey medals on opposite sides of a heated rivalry, welcomed a baby on Sunday.

Ouellette’s coach during her college career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Shannon Miller, tweeted an image Thursday of Chu and Ouellette with Liv Chu-Ouellette.

Its authenticity was confirmed Friday.

Chu and Ouellette were headline players on one of the most contentious national-team rivalries over the last two decades.

The U.S. and Canada have met in all 18 world championship finals and four of the five Olympic finals.

Chu, 35, is one of five U.S. hockey players to appear in five Olympics, along with Jenny PotterAngela RuggieroChris Chelios and Keith Tkachuk.

She won silver medals in 2002, 2010 and 2014 and bronze in 2006. Chu, a player-coach in Canada in recent years, has not played for the national team since the Sochi Winter Games.

Ouellette, 38, is the only Winter Olympian to enter at least four events and win them all. Not only that, she won all 20 games in her Olympic career en route to golds in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

She retired from the national team in 2015.

NBC Olympics researcher Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

