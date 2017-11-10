TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Russians top NHK Trophy short program (video)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 10, 2017, 7:05 AM EST
Yevgenia Medvedeva is once again ahead at a Grand Prix event, but she’s not the only Russian leader.

Medvedeva and Sergey Voronov topped Friday’s short programs at NHK Trophy in Osaka, Japan, the fourth of six Grand Prix events this fall.

Medvedeva, the two-time world champion undefeated for two years, had her typical clean program will all of her jumps in the second half for a 10 percent bonus.

She tallied 79.99 points. Medvedeva is the only female skater to break 80 under the 13-year-old scoring system.

The overwhelming PyeongChang favorite goes into Saturday’s free skate with a 5.42-point lead over Olympic bronze medalist Carolina Kostner of Italy.

NHK: Broadcast Schedule | Scores

Kostner, 30, is in great position to become the oldest singles skater to qualify for December’s Grand Prix Final, breaking American Todd Eldredge‘s record from 2001.

Americans Mirai Nagasu and Mariah Bell are fifth and ninth, respectively, in what could be their final competition before the U.S. Championships in January.

Nagasu landed a fully rotated triple Axel but was given a negative grade-of-execution score. She under-rotated two other jumps.

Bell, the top-scoring U.S. woman on the Grand Prix series so far this fall, had trouble with her opening triple-triple combination and also doubled a planned triple flip.

Nagasu and Bell are among the top contenders to make the three-woman Olympic team, along with 2017 U.S. gold and silver medalists Karen Chen and Ashley Wagner.

In the men’s event, Voronov took the lead in the absence of Olympic gold and silver medalists Yuzuru Hanyu and Patrick Chan, who withdrew last week and Friday morning, respectively.

Hanyu suffered an ankle injury in a Thursday practice fall (video here).

Voronov landed a quadruple toe loop in a clean short program to tally 90.06 points. The 30-year-old has been competing on the Grand Prix since 2006 but has zero wins (six podium finishes, though).

He leads Israel’s Alexei Bychenko by 4.54 going into Saturday’s free skate.

Jason Brown and Adam Rippon, the 2015 and 2016 U.S. champions, are third and fourth.

Brown lost points by performing a triple-double combination rather than a triple-triple. Rippon, like Brown, did not attempt a quadruple jump.

Both Americans could qualify for their first Grand Prix Final, the second-biggest annual event after worlds. The Final takes the top six skaters from the Grand Prix season based on combined results in each skater’s two Grand Prix starts.

Brown already has a runner-up finish from last month. A podium finish Saturday will likely be enough to make the Final in Nagoya in December.

Rippon, sixth at last year’s Grand Prix Final before breaking his foot, has his second Grand Prix at Skate America in two weeks.

Also Friday, Chinese Sui Wenjing and Han Cong topped the pairs short by 4.38 points over Russians Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov.

Sui and Han, the reigning world champions, are seeking their second Grand Prix win in as many weeks.

Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim, the favorites to grab the one U.S. Olympic pairs spot, are fourth after tallying the best short program score by Americans this season by 2.6 points.

U.S. Olympic figure skating picture at Grand Prix midpoint

NHK Trophy Short Programs
Men
1. Sergey Voronov (RUS) — 90.06
2. Alexei Bychenko (ISR) — 85.52
3. Jason Brown (USA) — 85.36
4. Adam Rippon (USA) — 84.95

Women
1. Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 79.99
2. Carolina Kostner (ITA) — 74.57
3. Polina Tsurskaya (RUS) — 70.04
5. Mirai Nagasu (USA) — 65.17
9. Mariah Bell (USA) — 57.25

Pairs
1. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — 79.43
2. Ksenia Stolbova/Fedor Klimov (RUS) — 75.05
3. Kristina Astakhova/Alexei Rogonov (RUS) — 70.47
4. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Christopher Knierim (USA) — 65.86

Marcel Hirscher sets return from broken ankle

AP
By Nick ZaccardiNov 10, 2017, 8:10 AM EST
Marcel Hirscher, the world’s best Alpine skier the last six years, will reportedly return to racing Sunday from a broken left ankle suffered in August.

Hirscher will start the first World Cup race of the season, a slalom in Levi, Finland, according to Austrian media. He indicated on Facebook that he was flying to Levi on Friday.

The Austrian made the decision after just five days of slalom training following recovery from the Aug. 17 training accident that did not require surgery, according to broadcaster ORF.

It was thought that Hirscher could have been out until December when he was first injured (video here). After Levi, the World Cup schedule is predominantly speed races (not Hirscher’s specialty) until Dec. 9.

Hirscher caught a break when the traditional season-opening race, a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, the last Sunday of October, was canceled due to poor weather while he was still sidelined.

Hirscher is trying this season to win his first Olympic gold medal and to become the first Alpine skier to win seven World Cup overall titles.

Hirscher has won twice in Levi, where the victors traditionally receive a reindeer.

Ted Ligety questions cancellation of World Cup race

Paralympics decision on Russia expected by end of year

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 7:46 AM EST
PARIS (AP) — A decision on whether Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the PyeongChang Paralympics is expected by the end of the year.

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, speaking during a visit to Paris, said Friday that the IPC task force will meet in December following a meeting of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s foundation board.

“I can’t speculate at this time what the outcome would be,” Parsons said on a conference call.

Russia’s Paralympic team was barred from the Rio Games as punishment for a state-backed doping program.

Parsons was elected president of the IPC in September, replacing Philip Craven, who led the organization for 16 years.

Parsons is in Paris on a two-day visit to meet leaders of the 2024 Paris Olympics as well as Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Minister of Sport Laura Flessel and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Noting that the promotion of the 2018 Paralympics had been “poor” so far, Parsons said he does not foresee the same problems with Paris.

Parsons praised Paris’ plans for 2024, saying the strong involvement of both the “public and private sectors” is an assurance of reliability.

“Mobility is important for the Paris mayor,” Parsons said. “French authorities are interested in a very good level of competition, but also the legacy the games can bring to Paris.”

Accessibility for people with disabilities to the Paris subway and other landmarks of the capital city is still far from optimal, but Parsons said he is confident it can be improved by 2024.

“In any city in the world there is always room for improvement when it comes to accessibility,” Parsons said.

Five Paralympic storylines for PyeongChang