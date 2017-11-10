Olympic hockey legends, former rivals welcome baby

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Julie Chu and Caroline Ouellette, who combined for eight Olympic hockey medals on opposite sides of a heated rivalry, welcomed a baby on Sunday.

Ouellette’s coach during her college career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, Shannon Miller, tweeted an image Thursday of Chu and Ouellette with Liv Chu-Ouellette.

Its authenticity was confirmed Friday.

Chu and Ouellette were headline players on one of the most contentious national-team rivalries over the last two decades.

The U.S. and Canada have met in all 18 world championship finals and four of the five Olympic finals.

Chu, 35, is one of five U.S. hockey players to appear in five Olympics, along with Jenny Potter, Angela Ruggiero, Chris Chelios and Keith Tkachuk.

She won silver medals in 2002, 2010 and 2014 and bronze in 2006. Chu, a player-coach in Canada in recent years, has not played for the national team since the Sochi Winter Games.

Ouellette, 38, is the only Winter Olympian to enter at least four events and win them all. Not only that, she won all 20 games in her Olympic career en route to golds in 2002, 2006, 2010 and 2014.

She retired from the national team in 2015.

NBC Olympics researcher Alex Azzi contributed to this report.

