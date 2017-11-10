TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Marcel Hirscher sets return from broken ankle

By Nick ZaccardiNov 10, 2017, 8:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

Marcel Hirscher, the world’s best Alpine skier the last six years, will reportedly return to racing Sunday from a broken left ankle suffered in August.

Hirscher will start the first World Cup race of the season, a slalom in Levi, Finland, according to Austrian media. He indicated on Facebook that he was flying to Levi on Friday.

The Austrian made the decision after just five days of slalom training following recovery from the Aug. 17 training accident that did not require surgery, according to broadcaster ORF.

It was thought that Hirscher could have been out until December when he was first injured (video here). After Levi, the World Cup schedule is predominantly speed races (not Hirscher’s specialty) until Dec. 9.

Hirscher caught a break when the traditional season-opening race, a giant slalom in Soelden, Austria, the last Sunday of October, was canceled due to poor weather while he was still sidelined.

Hirscher is trying this season to win his first Olympic gold medal and to become the first Alpine skier to win seven World Cup overall titles.

Hirscher has won twice in Levi, where the victors traditionally receive a reindeer.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Ted Ligety questions cancellation of World Cup race

Paralympics decision on Russia expected by end of year

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 10, 2017, 7:46 AM EST
Leave a comment

More: Paralympics

Paralympic skier Josh Sundquist’s fantastic Halloween costumes (video) Oscar Pistorius Oscar Pistorius’ family to take legal action over Lifetime movie Oscar Pistorius faces appeal from prosecutors eyeing more jail time

PARIS (AP) — A decision on whether Russian athletes will be allowed to compete at the PyeongChang Paralympics is expected by the end of the year.

International Paralympic Committee president Andrew Parsons, speaking during a visit to Paris, said Friday that the IPC task force will meet in December following a meeting of the World Anti-Doping Agency’s foundation board.

“I can’t speculate at this time what the outcome would be,” Parsons said on a conference call.

Russia’s Paralympic team was barred from the Rio Games as punishment for a state-backed doping program.

Parsons was elected president of the IPC in September, replacing Philip Craven, who led the organization for 16 years.

Parsons is in Paris on a two-day visit to meet leaders of the 2024 Paris Olympics as well as Prime Minister Edouard Philippe, Minister of Sport Laura Flessel and Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo.

Noting that the promotion of the 2018 Paralympics had been “poor” so far, Parsons said he does not foresee the same problems with Paris.

Parsons praised Paris’ plans for 2024, saying the strong involvement of both the “public and private sectors” is an assurance of reliability.

“Mobility is important for the Paris mayor,” Parsons said. “French authorities are interested in a very good level of competition, but also the legacy the games can bring to Paris.”

Accessibility for people with disabilities to the Paris subway and other landmarks of the capital city is still far from optimal, but Parsons said he is confident it can be improved by 2024.

“In any city in the world there is always room for improvement when it comes to accessibility,” Parsons said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Five Paralympic storylines for PyeongChang

Aly Raisman says she was sexually abused by team doctor

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 10, 2017, 7:18 AM EST
Leave a comment

Aly Raisman said she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar, according to CBS’ 60 Minutes.

A Raisman interview is scheduled to air Sunday. She also talks about her experiences being treated by Nassar since she was 15 in her book, “Fierce,” due out Tuesday, according to the report.

“Why are we looking at why didn’t the girls speak up? Why not look at what about the culture?” Raisman, a six-time Olympic medalist, said in a video clip published by CBS. “What did USA Gymnastics do, and Larry Nassar do, to manipulate these girls so much that they are so afraid to speak up?

“I am angry. I’m really upset because it’s been — I care a lot, you know, when I see these young girls that come up to me, and they ask for pictures or autographs, whatever it is, I just — I can’t — every time I look at them, every time I see them smiling, I just think — I just want to create change so that they never, ever have to go through this.”

Raisman’s 2012 Olympic teammate McKayla Maroney also said she was abused by Nassar. So did 2000 Olympic bronze medalist Jamie Dantzscher.

USA Gymnastics has been rocked by accusations of sexual misconduct against Nassar, the former national team doctor from 1996-2015.

Nassar is in jail in Michigan awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to possession of child pornography.

He’s also awaiting trial on separate criminal sexual conduct charges and has been sued by more than 125 women alleging abuse. Nassar has pleaded not guilty to the assault charges.

“USA Gymnastics is very sorry that any athlete has been harmed,” USA Gymnastics said in a statement, according to CBS News. “We want to work with Aly and all interested athletes to keep athletes safe.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.