Mikaela Shiffrin beaten in first slalom of Olympic season (video)

Mikaela Shiffrin lost the opening slalom of the Olympic season by one tenth of a second, giving up a first-run lead to Slovakian Petra Vlhova in Levi, Finland, on Saturday.

Shiffrin, the reigning Olympic, world and World Cup champion in slalom, relinquished a .21 lead over Vlhova from the morning run.

Swiss Wendy Holdener was third, a distant 1.35 seconds back. Full results are here.

Shiffrin was aiming for her 27th World Cup slalom win and 32nd overall. Instead, Vlhova, who is 22 like Shiffrin, won her third career World Cup race, all slaloms.

Vlhova also beat Shiffrin at the World Cup Finals in Aspen, Colo., last season.

“Mikaela, she’s always fast, but now I am fast,” said Vlhova, who won a reindeer for the World Cup victory.

Shiffrin and Vlhova have trained together recently, according to the Denver Post.

“In all honesty, Petra skis like Mikaela more than Mikaela skis like Mikaela,” Shiffrin’s mom, Eileen, said, according to the newspaper. “Their coaches are always on the hill, videoing Mikaela. I think Petra is going to give Mikaela a real run for her money.”

Shiffrin’s slalom dominance was on full display the last three seasons. At one point, she had a streak of seven straight World Cup slalom wins and victories in 15 straight slaloms that she started overall.

She missed five World Cup slaloms in the 2015-16 season due to a knee injury.

The men race a slalom in Levi on Sunday. A broadcast schedule is here.

Levi Women’s Slalom

1. Petra Vlhova (SVK) — 1:49.98

2. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — +.10

3. Wendy Holdener (SUI) — +1.35

21. Resi Stiegler (USA) — +4.15