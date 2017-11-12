TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

U.S. beats Canada 5-1 to win third straight Four Nations Cup

Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 7:28 PM EST
Leave a comment

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) –  Hannah Brandt scored twice in the second period and the United States women beat Canada 5-1 on Sunday to win their third straight Four Nations Cup championship.

Hilary Knight and Amanda Kessel each added a goal and an assist. Kendall Coyne had a goal, and Dani Cameranesi added four assists.

Maddie Rooney made 18 saves and improved to 3-0 in the Americans’ four games at this tournament.

The United States won the event for the eighth time overall. Better yet, the Americans now have beaten their biggest rivals for the third time in four games over the past month as they tune up for the Pyeongchang Games in February.

Meghan Agosta scored just past the midway point of the third period pulling Canada within 2-1. Knight and Kessel scored power-play goals to pad the margin as the Americans went 3 of 7 with the advantage.

Felix Neureuther wins season-opening World Cup slalom

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 10:10 AM EST
Leave a comment

LEVI, Finland (AP) — Felix Neureuther of Germany won the season-opening men’s World Cup slalom on Sunday after first-run leader Dave Ryding skied out.

Aiming to become the first British skier to win a race in the 50-year-history of the Alpine skiing World Cup, Ryding put in a dominant performance.

He led second-place Neureuther by 0.14 seconds after the opening leg and stretched his advantage to 0.51 in the final run before a mistake threw him off the course. He lay on his back in the snow for several seconds before getting up and skiing down.

It was the second time that Ryding came close to a World Cup triumph. He also led after the first run of the slalom in Kitzbuehel in January before finishing runner-up to Marcel Hirscher.

Ryding, who turns 31 next month, enjoyed his breakthrough on the World Cup last season, four years after winning the slalom title of the lower-tier Europa Cup circuit.

“I have been very lucky that Dave went out. He was extremely fast,” Neureuther said after finishing in a combined time of 1 minute, 42.83 seconds to beat Henrik Kristoffersen of Norway by 0.37 and Mattias Hargin of Sweden by 0.45.

“Winning my first race being a father makes it even more special,” said Neureuther, whose partner Miriam Goessner, a professional biathlete and cross-country skier, gave birth to daughter Matilda last month.

It was Neureuther’s 13th career victory but first since winning a slalom in Yuzawa Naeba, Japan, in January 2016. The 33-year-old German has been hindered by persistent back problems in recent seasons.

Hirscher was 1.32 behind in 17th spot in an unexpected appearance just 87 days after breaking his left ankle. The Austrian six-time overall champion only resumed training earlier this week.

Hirscher’s mishap occurred in August on his first day back on snow in the offseason. He was back on skis in early October but was forced to take another four weeks off because his ankle was still hurting too much.

“The first run was super, that went sensationally well,” said the Austrian, who was in fourth spot after the opening leg before several mistakes on the final run cost him.

“In the end I hoped for a better result,” Hirscher said. “But I have a lot of motivation to get my speed back. Today showed me that at the moment I am still lacking the class of the other guys.”

The race in Finnish Lapland was the first of the Olympic season after a giant slalom in Austria was canceled because of bad weather two weeks ago.

The men’s World Cup continues with speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Nov. 25-26.

Virtue and Moir win NHK Trophy to book GP Final spot

Associated PressNov 12, 2017, 9:49 AM EST
Leave a comment

OSAKA, Japan (AP) – Three-time and reigning world champions Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have won the ice dance event at the NHK Trophy to secure a place in the International Skating Union’s Grand Prix Final next month.

Virtue and Moir, who led after the short program, finished with an overall total of 198.64 points on Sunday to claim their second title of the season.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue of the United States were second with 188.35 points, with Anna Cappellini and Luca Lanotte of Italy placing third with 186.56.

Skating to “Tango de Roxanne” and “Come What May,” the Canadian duo combined powerful lifts with well-synchronized twizzles and smooth step sequences for 117.72 points in the free dance.

With the victory Virtue and Moir, who won their seventh Skate Canada title last month with a record score, booked their place at the Dec. 7-10 Grand Prix Final in Nagoya, Japan.

“We’ve made some improvements this week that we’re quite proud of from Skate Canada,” Moir said. “We only had one week. We’re looking to make the same sort of transition into the final. It’s a great stepping stone here for us.”

Hubbell and Donohue, with a bronze and a silver from their two competitions, will have to wait to see if they get to go to Nagoya.

“We felt like we did a really artistic performance of our program,” Hubbell said. “We left some points on the table, but we’ll be going home, working.”

The NHK Trophy is the fourth event in the ISU’s Grand Prix series. The next competition is the Nov. 17-19 Grand Prix of France.