Diver slips, falls on springboard, crashes into water (video)

Australian Olympian Annabelle Smith sported a smile — and a large mark on her back — after a nasty fall at the FINA Diving Grand Prix in Gold Coast, Australia, on Sunday.
“Proud I became a meme last night,” was posted on Smith’s Instagram.
Smith, a Rio synchronized springboard bronze medalist, slipped while taking off from the board. She landed on the side of the board on her back and bottom and flopped like a rag doll into the pool.
The audience gasped.
Smith was shown on the broadcast getting out of the pool with a smile on her face. And a large mark on her back.
“At the moment [Smith’s] pride is hurt, but the main thing is she’s OK, she didn’t hurt herself,” Australian coach Ady Hinchcliffe said, according to the Gold Coast Bulletin. “Anabelle is experienced enough to be able to bounce back off this.”
