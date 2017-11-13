TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

French Olympic skier David Poisson dies after crash

By Nick ZaccardiNov 13, 2017, 3:26 PM EST
French Olympic Alpine skier David Poisson died following a training crash Monday in Canada, according to the French Skiing Federation and the International Ski Federation.

Poisson, 35, was training downhill at the Alberta resort of Nakiska ahead of World Cup races in Lake Louise, also in Alberta, in two weeks.

Poisson took bronze in the 2013 World Championships downhill. He also competed in the 2010 and 2014 Olympics with a best finish of seventh in the 2010 downhill.

Poisson made one World Cup podium, taking third in a downhill in Santa Caterina, Italy, on Dec. 29, 2015.

“Poisson was a respected and accomplished athlete on the World Cup tour ever since his debut in 2004,” the International Ski Federation said in a statement.

 

Gary Bettman doesn’t see NHL players at 2022 Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiNov 13, 2017, 12:30 PM EST
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman believes the league will not participate in the Olympics for the forseeable future, unless the Winter Games return to the U.S. or Canada.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are in Beijing. A decision on NHL participation there is not expected until after the PyeongChang Olympics.

Will we ever see NHL players in the Olympics again, Bettman was asked by a Swedish TV station in an interview published last week:

“I never say never, but I find it hard to envision a scenario where it makes sense, unless, possibly, if the Winter Games are back in North America where the time frame and the attention and the logistics, travel, are a lot different,” Bettman said.

Bettman was in Stockholm for the NHL Global Series. The Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators played games in in the Swedish capital on Friday and Saturday.

The NHL announced in April that it would not participate in the PyeongChang Olympics, ending a streak of five straight Winter Games with participation from the league.

The NHL did not participate in Olympics prior to 1998.

In recent years, Bettman said that the NHL was more open to participating at the Beijing Olympics than the PyeongChang Winter Games.

“The question is would the fact that the Winter Olympics in Beijing would introduce that country to hockey, give us an opportunity to make a real impression in China, where hockey is really in an embryonic state?” Bettman said in November 2015. “And that’s a discussion we have to have to determine whether or not there is an opportunity to grow the game in China by using the Winter Games with NHL players as a catalyst. That’s the question. I don’t know the answer.”

Olympic Channel announces PyeongChang Olympic TV schedule

Olympic Channel
By OlympicTalkNov 13, 2017, 12:19 PM EST
The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air daily highlights, news shows and medal ceremonies during the PyeongChang Winter Games in February.

PyeongChang will mark the first Olympics since the channel was launched in July.

The bulk of Olympic Channel programming during the Winter Games will be news and highlights coverage — 20 hours daily — via the Olympic Channel News Service.

“Winter Olympics Daily,” a half-hour show hosted by Jimmy Roberts, will air from Feb. 10-23. It will include features, storytelling, commentary and highlights. Plus, a “Meet the Olympic Press” segment with journalists discussing daily news and storylines.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is live streamed on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication. Select replays and highlights will be available on these digital platforms as well as TeamUSA.org.

More information here from NBC Sports PR.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA DAILY SCHEDULE

Time (ET) Show
5 a.m. Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)
7 a.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS)
12 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Premiere)
12:30 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)
1 p.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS)
6 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)
6:30 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)
7 p.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS)