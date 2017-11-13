TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
U.S. men’s hockey team goes winless at pre-Olympic tournament

By OlympicTalkNov 13, 2017, 11:12 AM EST
The U.S. men’s hockey team outshot its three opponents — convincingly, 95 to 60 — but lost every game at its only pre-Olympic tournament over the weekend.

It fell to Slovakia 2-1 on Friday, Russia 5-2 on Saturday and Germany 5-1 on Sunday. All three of those nations will be in the Olympic tournament. The U.S. was the only country in the four-team tournament not to notch a victory.

Slovakia and Russia are in the U.S.’ group in PyeongChang, along with Slovenia. A full Olympic hockey schedule is here.

“If you looked at the games and saw the opportunities we had, you would’ve thought that the scoreboard would look a lot different at the end of the games,” U.S. Olympic coach Tony Granato said after Sunday’s loss. “We created those chances. We just didn’t score. There were parts of lots of games where we were in complete control of the game territorially.”

It’s likely that the majority of the U.S. Olympic roster will be made up of Deutschland Cup players. Some NCAA players and possibly AHL players not on NHL contracts — who weren’t at the German tournament — could be part of the 25-man team for PyeongChang named New Year’s Day.

Three U.S. goalies, none with NHL experience, shared the net among the three Deutschland Cup games.

Ryan Zapolski, one of the top goalies in the Russian KHL this season, gave up four goals on 18 shots to Germany. He also played one period against Slovakia, letting in one goal on five shots.

Granato said it was difficult to evaluate over a three-day tournament and expects Zapolski to have a good chance of making the roster if he continues playing well this season.

Brandon Maxwell allowed four goals on 24 shots against a Russian team lacking its biggest KHL stars expected to join the team for PyeongChang. David Leggio played two periods against Slovakia, stopping 10 of 11 shots.

Bobby SanguinettiMark ArcobelloChad Kolarik and Broc Little scored the four U.S. goals in three games.

The U.S. team included two Olympians — captain Brian Gionta from 2006 and Ryan Malone from 2010.

“I think we learned about where we’re at,” Granato said. “The whole purpose of the tournament was get evaluations, see where you’re at. There was lots of positives, but when you don’t win some games, at the end of the day you’ve got to stay with the process of why we were here.

“That’s what we’ll do: move forward, try to learn from what happened and put together the team that we think can compete, do well and win in South Korea.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Gary Bettman doesn’t see NHL players at 2022 Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiNov 13, 2017, 12:30 PM EST
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman believes the league will not participate in the Olympics for the forseeable future, unless the Winter Games return to the U.S. or Canada.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are in Beijing. A decision on NHL participation there is not expected until after the PyeongChang Olympics.

Will we ever see NHL players in the Olympics again, Bettman was asked by a Swedish TV station in an interview published last week:

“I never say never, but I find it hard to envision a scenario where it makes sense, unless, possibly, if the Winter Games are back in North America where the time frame and the attention and the logistics, travel, are a lot different,” Bettman said.

Bettman was in Stockholm for the NHL Global Series. The Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators played games in in the Swedish capital on Friday and Saturday.

The NHL announced in April that it would not participate in the PyeongChang Olympics, ending a streak of five straight Winter Games with participation from the league.

The NHL did not participate in Olympics prior to 1998.

In recent years, Bettman said that the NHL was more open to participating at the Beijing Olympics than the PyeongChang Winter Games.

“The question is would the fact that the Winter Olympics in Beijing would introduce that country to hockey, give us an opportunity to make a real impression in China, where hockey is really in an embryonic state?” Bettman said in November 2015. “And that’s a discussion we have to have to determine whether or not there is an opportunity to grow the game in China by using the Winter Games with NHL players as a catalyst. That’s the question. I don’t know the answer.”

Olympic Channel announces PyeongChang Olympic TV schedule

Olympic Channel
Olympic Channel
By OlympicTalkNov 13, 2017, 12:19 PM EST
The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air daily highlights, news shows and medal ceremonies during the PyeongChang Winter Games in February.

PyeongChang will mark the first Olympics since the channel was launched in July.

The bulk of Olympic Channel programming during the Winter Games will be news and highlights coverage — 20 hours daily — via the Olympic Channel News Service.

“Winter Olympics Daily,” a half-hour show hosted by Jimmy Roberts, will air from Feb. 10-23. It will include features, storytelling, commentary and highlights. Plus, a “Meet the Olympic Press” segment with journalists discussing daily news and storylines.

Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is live streamed on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication. Select replays and highlights will be available on these digital platforms as well as TeamUSA.org.

More information here from NBC Sports PR.

OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA DAILY SCHEDULE

Time (ET) Show
5 a.m. Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)
7 a.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS)
12 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Premiere)
12:30 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)
1 p.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS)
6 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)
6:30 p.m. Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)
7 p.m. Olympic Channel News (OBS)