Ibtihaj Muhammad gets her own Barbie doll

U.S. fencer Ibtihaj Muhammad, the first Muslim-American woman to compete at the Olympics with a hijab, now has her own Barbie doll.

The doll, available for purchase next year, was unveiled Monday at the Glamour Women of the Year Summit.

“When I was growing up, I didn’t have many options of dolls that looked like me,” Muhammad said, according to Glamour. “But today, we’re changing that.”

Muhammad’s Barbie is the first in the doll’s 58-year history with a hijab.

“This is such a big moment for little girls everywhere,” she said, according to Glamour, adding that she used to sew tiny hijabs onto her dolls growing up.

Muhammad, 31, lost her opening bout at the world championships in July, 11 months after taking bronze in the team event in Rio. Muhammad lost in the round of 16 in the individual event in Rio.

Images via Mattel: