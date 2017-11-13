Olympic Channel announces PyeongChang Olympic TV schedule

The Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA will air daily highlights, news shows and medal ceremonies during the PyeongChang Winter Games in February.
PyeongChang will mark the first Olympics since the channel was launched in July.
The bulk of Olympic Channel programming during the Winter Games will be news and highlights coverage — 20 hours daily — via the Olympic Channel News Service.
“Winter Olympics Daily,” a half-hour show hosted by Jimmy Roberts, will air from Feb. 10-23. It will include features, storytelling, commentary and highlights. Plus, a “Meet the Olympic Press” segment with journalists discussing daily news and storylines.
Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA is live streamed on OlympicChannel.com, the Olympic Channel app, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app via authentication. Select replays and highlights will be available on these digital platforms as well as TeamUSA.org.
OLYMPIC CHANNEL: HOME OF TEAM USA DAILY SCHEDULE
|Time (ET)
|Show
|5 a.m.
|Medal Ceremonies (LIVE)
|7 a.m.
|Olympic Channel News (OBS)
|12 p.m.
|Winter Olympics Daily (Premiere)
|12:30 p.m.
|Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)
|1 p.m.
|Olympic Channel News (OBS)
|6 p.m.
|Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)
|6:30 p.m.
|Winter Olympics Daily (Encore)
|7 p.m.
|Olympic Channel News (OBS)