U.S. breaks short track 5000m relay world record

By Nick ZaccardiNov 13, 2017, 8:56 AM EST
Could the U.S. men’s short track team spoil the South Korean party in PyeongChang?

Certainly if they skate like they did Sunday.

J.R. CelskiJohn-Henry KruegerKeith Carroll Jr. and Thomas Hong combined to break the 5000m relay world record at a World Cup in Shanghai.

They clocked 6:29.052, edging South Korea by .024 in the race and taking down Canada’s world record from 2012 by 1.906 seconds. Video is here.

Carroll said they didn’t know they broke the record until a coach informed them.

“We’ve been working hard and this is a long time coming,” Carroll said, according to U.S. Speedskating. “To put it all together and have something go right, feels awesome.”

The victory qualified a U.S. men’s short track relay for the PyeongChang Olympics, where eight nations will vie for medals in February. In 2014, the U.S. men took silver in the relay behind Russia (Celski was part of that team, while Krueger, Carroll and Hong eye their first Olympics).

The U.S. captured bronze in the two Olympics before that.

Sunday’s win also ended a three-year U.S. drought for World Cup victories in any men’s or women’s event.

Gary Bettman doesn’t see NHL players at 2022 Olympics

By Nick ZaccardiNov 13, 2017, 10:39 AM EST
NHL commissioner Gary Bettman believes the league will not participate in the Olympics for the forseeable future, unless the Winter Games return to the U.S. or Canada.

The 2022 Winter Olympics are in Beijing. A decision on NHL participation there is not expected until after the PyeongChang Olympics.

Will we ever see NHL players in the Olympics again, Bettman was asked by a Swedish TV station in an interview published last week:

“I never say never, but I find it hard to envision a scenario where it makes sense, unless, possibly, if the Winter Games are back in North America where the time frame and the attention and the logistics, travel, are a lot different,” Bettman said.

Bettman was in Stockholm for the NHL Global Series. The Colorado Avalanche and Ottawa Senators played games in in the Swedish capital on Friday and Saturday.

The NHL announced in April that it would not participate in the PyeongChang Olympics, ending a streak of five straight Winter Games with participation from the league.

The NHL did not participate in Olympics prior to 1998.

In recent years, Bettman said that the NHL was more open to participating at the Beijing Olympics than the PyeongChang Winter Games.

“The question is would the fact that the Winter Olympics in Beijing would introduce that country to hockey, give us an opportunity to make a real impression in China, where hockey is really in an embryonic state?” Bettman said in November 2015. “And that’s a discussion we have to have to determine whether or not there is an opportunity to grow the game in China by using the Winter Games with NHL players as a catalyst. That’s the question. I don’t know the answer.”

Adam Rippon shows off singing ability at Grand Prix exhibition

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 13, 2017, 10:06 AM EST
Adam Rippon followed up his comeback Grand Prix silver medal with another impressive performance.

The 2016 U.S. champion sang in front of a few thousand Japanese fans at the NHK Trophy exhibition gala Sunday.

Rippon, who turned 28 years old on Saturday, took a microphone and did a cover of Rihanna‘s “Diamonds” while on the ice in Osaka. Video is here.

“I sing in the car. I’ve never really sung in front of anybody, like tried to sing,” Rippon said on the Ice Talk podcast earlier this season.

Rippon actually recorded his own version of “Diamonds” and planned to perform his short program to it this season, and at the Olympics if he made it to PyeongChang.

“I wanted to do something no one else has done,” Rippon said, according to Icenetwork. “It shows I’m more than a skater, that I’m trying to put my whole heart and soul into the performance.”

Rippon changed his mind after showing the program at Champs Camp, an annual closed-door August event where U.S. skaters show their programs for feedback before the season.

“The program is fantastic,” Rippon said on Ice Talk. “But it was more the mood that people felt was too similar to my free skate.”

Rippon next competes Thanksgiving weekend at Skate America, where he could qualify for a second straight Grand Prix Final with a podium finish.

