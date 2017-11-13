U.S. breaks short track 5000m relay world record

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Could the U.S. men’s short track team spoil the South Korean party in PyeongChang?

Certainly if they skate like they did Sunday.

J.R. Celski, John-Henry Krueger, Keith Carroll Jr. and Thomas Hong combined to break the 5000m relay world record at a World Cup in Shanghai.

They clocked 6:29.052, edging South Korea by .024 in the race and taking down Canada’s world record from 2012 by 1.906 seconds. Video is here.

Carroll said they didn’t know they broke the record until a coach informed them.

“We’ve been working hard and this is a long time coming,” Carroll said, according to U.S. Speedskating. “To put it all together and have something go right, feels awesome.”

The victory qualified a U.S. men’s short track relay for the PyeongChang Olympics, where eight nations will vie for medals in February. In 2014, the U.S. men took silver in the relay behind Russia (Celski was part of that team, while Krueger, Carroll and Hong eye their first Olympics).

The U.S. captured bronze in the two Olympics before that.

Sunday’s win also ended a three-year U.S. drought for World Cup victories in any men’s or women’s event.

