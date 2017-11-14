TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Mo Farah, Queen discuss his running career

By Nick ZaccardiNov 14, 2017, 1:39 PM EST
Leave a comment

Upon receiving knighthood Tuesday, Sir Mo Farah was quizzed by Queen Elizabeth II about his changing distance running career.

Video of the ceremony is here.

“I walked in there, quite nervous, but she knew who I was,” Farah told Sky Sports afterward at Buckingham Palace. “She knows I’ve been going for far too long. She asked me if I was retired, and I said, no, I’m going to the roads [full-time marathons starting with the London Marathon on April 22]. She goes, that’s a long way. I was like, yeah. Then she asked me what I would like to do when I stop running. I said I’d like to be able to help the next generation, next kids, start at the grassroots, continue supporting younger generations. She said that’s amazing.”

Farah noted his incredible journey, from coming to Great Britain from Somalia at age 8 not knowing a word of English to becoming a national hero with four Olympic gold medals.

“[Knighthood is definitely way up there, close to my Olympics medals,” Farah told the BBC.

Farah also sounded much more optimistic about going for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in the marathon than he did last spring.

“If I’m capable of getting a medal or close to a medal [in Tokyo], you will see me,” Farah said, according to British media.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Mo Farah splits with longtime coach

It’s all about family as curling Hamiltons vie for Olympics

Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton
AP
Associated PressNov 14, 2017, 4:50 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Ashley Wagner’s pain not limited to Olympic years Yuna Kim: ‘It will be difficult’ to skate in Olympic exhibition gala French Olympic skier David Poisson dies after crash

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — When one of his games at the U.S. Olympic curling trials was in a lull, Matt Hamilton couldn’t help but take a peek at the proceedings on the adjacent ice sheet. That’s where his sister Becca was playing.

The Hamiltons of McFarland, Wis., are here together to chase their Olympic dreams.

“It’s kind of a surreal feeling,” Matt said. “I’ve watched her come up and learn how to curl. I started two years before her, and I kind of coached her a little bit all the way through. Now to see her playing at the top level in the U.S. and be a contender along with myself in the same event is just awesome.”

Matt, 28, is a member of the team skipped by three-time Olympian and 2006 bronze medalist John Shuster, one of five competing to become the U.S. men’s team in PyeongChang.

Becca, 27, is the 2017 USA Curling Female Athlete of the Year and on the team skipped by Nina Roth, one of three in the women’s division vying for an Olympic berth.

“Really a special opportunity for my brother and I to be here,” Becca said. “We’ve been working our butts off for the last four years for this opportunity. I’m glad he’s by my side.”

MORE: Curling trials preview, broadcast schedule

Next month, Matt and Becca will compete together as one of eight two-player teams in the mixed doubles trials in Blaine, Minn. Mixed doubles makes its Olympic debut in PyeongChang. The Hamiltons are the 2017 national champions.

“Matt and I are a force to be reckoned with,” Becca said. “We work well together on the ice and off the ice.”

In men’s and women’s play, each team is made up of four players. Players alternate delivering 42-pound stones down a narrow, 150-foot sheet into a 12-foot target area known as the “house.” The skip stands in the house when not delivering and calls out where he or she wants the player to place the stone.

Two teammates follow the stone as it’s moving and, as commanded by the skip, vigorously sweep the ice in front of the stone to cause it to slide farther or alter its direction. Teams are awarded points for their stones winding up closest to the center of the house. The game lasts 10 ends, akin to innings in baseball.

The Hamiltons are among a host of family members who have competed together at the highest levels of curling over the years. Twin sisters Sarah and Taylor Anderson are at the trials with the Cory Christensen-skipped team. Sisters Cassie and Jamie Johnson were on the 2006 Olympic team.

Matt and Becca both played soccer, among other sports, before they were introduced to curling. Their father, Scott, curled in a league for about a year, but Matt didn’t get into the sport until a friend invited him to try it in 2004. Two years later Becca began playing.

Scott and Cathy Hamilton both are in Omaha to cheer on their kids.

“My mom and dad are super proud,” Becca said. “They’re with us every step of the way in every tournament we’re in, and that’s all we can ask for.”

Brother and sister spend hours in the gyms working on strength and conditioning.

“When you go out there and sweep 30 seconds as hard as you can, you have a minute and a half to be ready to go and do it again,” Matt said. “Doing it on short bursts with 100 percent effort is the main thing.”

Matt’s day job is as a research and development technician for Spectrum Brands near Madison, Wis. He adjusts his work schedule so he can train and travel across the nation, and world, for competitions.

Becca is in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Olympic Hopefuls Program, which allows her to concentrate on her curling while squeezing in hours at a Dick’s store whenever she can.

“I’m my sister’s biggest fan, and I know she’s mine,” Matt said. “We love to compete against each other. We love to chirp in each other’s ears. She’s really witty. I might say something, but she’ll get me back for sure. It’s a fun relationship, and she’s a good little sister, and I wouldn’t trade her for anybody.”

It was apparent Sunday, when both were playing at the same time, that big brother keeps an eye on her.

“Maybe on big shots I looked up at the Jumbotron and saw their situation and thought about what I would do,” Matt said. “We both know we have to take care of our business. The majority of the focus is on our game, but I would be lying if I said I didn’t look at hers.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 100 PyeongChang Olympic storylines

U.S. high jumper Chaunte Lowe wins 2008 Olympic bronze medal

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 14, 2017, 3:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

U.S. high jumper Chaunte Lowe won an Olympic bronze medal, nine years after finishing sixth at her competition.

Lowe’s results from Beijing 2008 was upgraded due to doping from the original third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers.

The medal is being sent from the International Olympic Committee and will be presented to Lowe at a special ceremony, details to be announced, the U.S. Olympic Committee said Tuesday.

“It’s easy to look at this situation and think about all that was lost, but I choose to look forward to all that was gained,” Lowe said in a press release. “In the last nine years, I have met amazing new people, my husband and I have had two additional children, and all three of our kids can now understand the gravity of this moment. I am proud to have represented this country with integrity that withstood the test of time!”

Retests of doping samples from the original third-, fourth- and fifth-place finishers (two Russians and a Ukrainian) all came back positive for the banned steroid turinabol in results announced last year.

Lowe, 33, competed at the last four Olympics. She was fourth in Rio.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Mo Farah, Queen discuss his running career

So I find out today that I was supposed to be in this picture. Finally an Olympic Bronze medalist 8 years later.

A post shared by Chaunte Lowe Howard (@chauntelowe) on