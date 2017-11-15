TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski
Getty Images

Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir lead NBC Olympic primetime figure skating team

By Nick ZaccardiNov 15, 2017, 12:15 PM EST
Tara Lipinski and Johnny Weir will make their NBC Olympic primetime figure skating analyst debuts in PyeongChang.

Lipinski, the 1998 Olympic champion, and Weir, a two-time Olympian, will join longtime skating broadcast host Terry Gannon in the booth in February.

The trio teamed up for NBCSN figure skating coverage in Sochi, their first Olympics together.

They helped the network post the 10 best weekday daytime audiences in its history and were named NBC Sports’ lead figure skating team later in 2014. Gannon, Lipinski and Weir have also called U.S. and world championships and Grand Prix figure skating events the last three years.

The 1984 Olympic champion Scott Hamilton, an NBC Olympics figure skating analyst since 2002, leads the talent on “Olympic Ice,” a new, live, daily figure skating preview show on NBCSN.

Hamilton, a special contributor and analyst, will be joined by host Liam McHugh and analyst Tanith White, a 2006 Olympic ice dance silver medalist.

Andrea Joyce will reprise her role as a figure skating and short track speed skating reporter in PyeongChang.

Justin Gatlin: I’m the world’s fastest man

Getty Images
By Seth RubinroitNov 15, 2017, 3:49 PM EST
NEW YORK — Justin Gatlin is the world 100m champion. Usain Bolt is the Olympic 100m champion and world-record holder.

So who holds the title of world’s fastest man?

“I would consider myself the world’s fastest man because I won the [most recent] title,” at worlds in August, Gatlin said earlier this month at the USATF Black Tie and Sneakers Gala. “But you have to pay homage to Usain Bolt. He has the fastest times in the world.”

Carl Lewis, a two-time Olympic 100m champion, agreed.

“The one who won [a global title] last is the world’s fastest man,” Lewis said. “That’s Justin. He was the last one to win it. You can’t go back two times ago.”

Gatlin has been busy since edging Christian Coleman and Bolt at worlds in London. He started the Justin Gatlin Foundation, which hosted its inaugural sprint clinic in Staten Island in September, and traveled around the country to thank supporters.

He pointed out that he will be considered the world’s fastest man until at least 2019; 2018 is the only year in the Olympic cycle without a global championship. Worlds are held in odd years.

“No matter how many races you lose,” Gatlin said, “you’re still world champion.”

Gatlin’s goal for 2018 is “just running fast.” He plans on entering fewer races but also competing in smaller meets in locations around the world he would not normally visit.

Gatlin, who finished second to Bolt in the 200m at the 2015 World Championships, is not sure whether he will continue to race that event. He has not since bowing out in the Rio Olympic semifinals. Coach Dennis Mitchell prefers he specialize in the 100m.

Gatlin, 35, still has his eye on Tyson Gay’s American record of 9.69 seconds. Gatlin’s personal best is 9.74, set in 2015.

“People always look at age as a factor, but I still feel young,” said Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic 100m champion who served a four-year doping ban from 2006 to 2010. “I train with young people. I take care of my body. I’ve learned when to tap-out during races and practices. I think I’ve still got a good shot at running the fastest I’ve ever run in my life over the next three years.”

As reigning world champion, Gatlin is guaranteed a 2019 World Championships spot, additional incentive to continue sprinting.

“I’m already on the starting line, and I’ve got to train for that because I can’t throw that away,” Gatlin said. “Then I’ve got to squeeze 2020 out after 2019.”

Gatlin will be 38 in 2020, when the Olympics will be in Tokyo. He is already the oldest Olympic 100m medalist ever after finishing second to Bolt at the Rio Games at 34.

“In a perfect world,” he said, “I started my career with an Olympic gold medal, and I would like to end my career with an Olympic gold medal.”

U.S. Olympic curling trials women’s finals set

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 15, 2017, 2:54 PM EST
It’s Nina Roth versus Jamie Sinclair for one spot in the Olympics.

The two favored teams advanced Wednesday to the U.S. Olympic curling trials finals in Omaha.

Roth finished round-robin play 4-2, while Sinclair is at 3-2 with one match left Wednesday night that will not impact the finals matchup.

The third and final team at trials, skipped by Cory Christensen, fell to 1-4, eliminated with an 8-6 loss to Roth on Wednesday afternoon.

Nobody on any of the three women’s teams has competed at an Olympics.

Every member of Christensen’s team is 22 or 23 years old, which would have made them the youngest U.S. Olympic curling team ever. But they came to Omaha as the lowest-ranked team.

Roth and Sinclair’s rinks will now play a best-of-three series starting Thursday afternoon with the winner becoming the U.S. Olympic team in PyeongChang.

Sinclair beat Roth in the finals at last season’s nationals, but Roth went to worlds (and placed fifth) because she had the better overall season.

“There’s definitely some for improvement; we’re getting closer and closer to our A game,” Roth said.

NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air trials finals coverage. A full broadcast schedule is here.

In the men’s tournament, three-time Olympian John Shuster is guaranteed a spot in the best-of-three finals with a 6-1 record in round-robin play with one match left.

Shuster’s team will play a team skipped by either Heath McCormick or Todd Birr, who face off in the last round-robin session Wednesday night. Birr, the oldest curler in Omaha at 49 years old, must beat McCormick to force a tiebreaker.

The U.S. has earned one Olympic curling medal, bronze in the men’s event in 2006. Curling was part of the Winter Games in 1924 and every Olympics since 1998.

Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway and Great Britain are the world powers in curling.

