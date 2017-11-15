TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Russian stars will not defend Olympic pairs title

By Nick ZaccardiNov 15, 2017, 12:30 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Johnny Weir, Tara Lipinski Tara Lipinski, Johnny Weir lead NBC Olympic primetime figure skating team Grand Prix of France figure skating preview, TV schedule Ashley Wagner’s pain not limited to Olympic years

Russians Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov are the latest figure skaters to decide they will not defend their Olympic gold medals in PyeongChang.

Their PR director confirmed the decision in an email Wednesday, saying the married pairs skaters “are enjoying family life with their newly born daughter Angelica” and will not compete this season.

It follows announcements from fellow Sochi champions Adelina SotnikovaYulia LipnitskayaYevgeny Plushenko and Meryl Davis and Charlie White earlier this year.

It came as little surprise.

Volosozhar, 31, and Trankov, 34, last competed at the 2016 World Championships, where they placed sixth.

They had previously finished first or second at all 18 of their top-level international events since they paired in 2010.

They still hold the three highest pairs scores ever — all set in the 2013-14 season — while the records for every other discipline have each fallen since the Sochi Olympic season.

Russian or Soviet pairs won gold at every Olympics from 1964 through 2006. After getting no medals in Vancouver, Volosozhar and Trankov returned the nation to the top spot in Sochi.

It marked the culmination of a partnership that began a month after those 2010 Winter Games. Volosozhar and Trankov finished eighth and seventh in Vancouver, respectively. Volosozhar skated for Ukraine and Trankov with a different Russian partner.

After winning team event and pairs gold in Sochi, Volosozhar and Trankov took the 2014-15 season off due to his shoulder surgery.

They were married in August 2015. After the 2016 Worlds disaster, they took the 2016-17 season off, and Volosozhar gave birth to daughter Angelica in February.

The PyeongChang Olympic favorites are China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, the reigning world champions.

Also in the mix are Germans Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, the world silver medalists, and two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada.

Russian gold-medal hopes rest with Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov, who took silver in 2014, and Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, the 2017 World bronze medalists.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Figure skating season TV schedule

Justin Gatlin: I’m the world’s fastest man

Getty Images
By Seth RubinroitNov 15, 2017, 3:49 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Track and Field

Nesta Carter testifies in relay medal appeal; court sets verdict timing U.S. high jumper Chaunte Lowe wins 2008 Olympic bronze medal Mo Farah, Queen discuss his running career

NEW YORK — Justin Gatlin is the world 100m champion. Usain Bolt is the Olympic 100m champion and world-record holder.

So who holds the title of world’s fastest man?

“I would consider myself the world’s fastest man because I won the [most recent] title,” at worlds in August, Gatlin said earlier this month at the USATF Black Tie and Sneakers Gala. “But you have to pay homage to Usain Bolt. He has the fastest times in the world.”

Carl Lewis, a two-time Olympic 100m champion, agreed.

“The one who won [a global title] last is the world’s fastest man,” Lewis said. “That’s Justin. He was the last one to win it. You can’t go back two times ago.”

Gatlin has been busy since edging Christian Coleman and Bolt at worlds in London. He started the Justin Gatlin Foundation, which hosted its inaugural sprint clinic in Staten Island in September, and traveled around the country to thank supporters.

He pointed out that he will be considered the world’s fastest man until at least 2019; 2018 is the only year in the Olympic cycle without a global championship. Worlds are held in odd years.

“No matter how many races you lose,” Gatlin said, “you’re still world champion.”

Gatlin’s goal for 2018 is “just running fast.” He plans on entering fewer races but also competing in smaller meets in locations around the world he would not normally visit.

Gatlin, who finished second to Bolt in the 200m at the 2015 World Championships, is not sure whether he will continue to race that event. He has not since bowing out in the Rio Olympic semifinals. Coach Dennis Mitchell prefers he specialize in the 100m.

Gatlin, 35, still has his eye on Tyson Gay’s American record of 9.69 seconds. Gatlin’s personal best is 9.74, set in 2015.

“People always look at age as a factor, but I still feel young,” said Gatlin, the 2004 Olympic 100m champion who served a four-year doping ban from 2006 to 2010. “I train with young people. I take care of my body. I’ve learned when to tap-out during races and practices. I think I’ve still got a good shot at running the fastest I’ve ever run in my life over the next three years.”

As reigning world champion, Gatlin is guaranteed a 2019 World Championships spot, additional incentive to continue sprinting.

“I’m already on the starting line, and I’ve got to train for that because I can’t throw that away,” Gatlin said. “Then I’ve got to squeeze 2020 out after 2019.”

Gatlin will be 38 in 2020, when the Olympics will be in Tokyo. He is already the oldest Olympic 100m medalist ever after finishing second to Bolt at the Rio Games at 34.

“In a perfect world,” he said, “I started my career with an Olympic gold medal, and I would like to end my career with an Olympic gold medal.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Fastest woman alive retires

U.S. Olympic curling trials women’s finals set

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 15, 2017, 2:54 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Curling

Becca Hamilton, Matt Hamilton It’s all about family as curling Hamiltons vie for Olympics U.S. Olympic curling trials preview, broadcast schedule Curling Curling Night in America TV schedule

It’s Nina Roth versus Jamie Sinclair for one spot in the Olympics.

The two favored teams advanced Wednesday to the U.S. Olympic curling trials finals in Omaha.

Roth finished round-robin play 4-2, while Sinclair is at 3-2 with one match left Wednesday night that will not impact the finals matchup.

The third and final team at trials, skipped by Cory Christensen, fell to 1-4, eliminated with an 8-6 loss to Roth on Wednesday afternoon.

Nobody on any of the three women’s teams has competed at an Olympics.

Every member of Christensen’s team is 22 or 23 years old, which would have made them the youngest U.S. Olympic curling team ever. But they came to Omaha as the lowest-ranked team.

Roth and Sinclair’s rinks will now play a best-of-three series starting Thursday afternoon with the winner becoming the U.S. Olympic team in PyeongChang.

Sinclair beat Roth in the finals at last season’s nationals, but Roth went to worlds (and placed fifth) because she had the better overall season.

“There’s definitely some for improvement; we’re getting closer and closer to our A game,” Roth said.

NBCSN, NBCSports.com/live and the NBC Sports app will air trials finals coverage. A full broadcast schedule is here.

In the men’s tournament, three-time Olympian John Shuster is guaranteed a spot in the best-of-three finals with a 6-1 record in round-robin play with one match left.

Shuster’s team will play a team skipped by either Heath McCormick or Todd Birr, who face off in the last round-robin session Wednesday night. Birr, the oldest curler in Omaha at 49 years old, must beat McCormick to force a tiebreaker.

The U.S. has earned one Olympic curling medal, bronze in the men’s event in 2006. Curling was part of the Winter Games in 1924 and every Olympics since 1998.

Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway and Great Britain are the world powers in curling.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: It’s all about family as curling Hamiltons vie for Olympics

Curling Olympic Trials Schedule