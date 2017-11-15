Russian stars will not defend Olympic pairs title

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Russians Tatyana Volosozhar and Maksim Trankov are the latest figure skaters to decide they will not defend their Olympic gold medals in PyeongChang.

Their PR director confirmed the decision in an email Wednesday, saying the married pairs skaters “are enjoying family life with their newly born daughter Angelica” and will not compete this season.

It follows announcements from fellow Sochi champions Adelina Sotnikova, Yulia Lipnitskaya, Yevgeny Plushenko and Meryl Davis and Charlie White earlier this year.

It came as little surprise.

Volosozhar, 31, and Trankov, 34, last competed at the 2016 World Championships, where they placed sixth.

They had previously finished first or second at all 18 of their top-level international events since they paired in 2010.

They still hold the three highest pairs scores ever — all set in the 2013-14 season — while the records for every other discipline have each fallen since the Sochi Olympic season.

Russian or Soviet pairs won gold at every Olympics from 1964 through 2006. After getting no medals in Vancouver, Volosozhar and Trankov returned the nation to the top spot in Sochi.

It marked the culmination of a partnership that began a month after those 2010 Winter Games. Volosozhar and Trankov finished eighth and seventh in Vancouver, respectively. Volosozhar skated for Ukraine and Trankov with a different Russian partner.

After winning team event and pairs gold in Sochi, Volosozhar and Trankov took the 2014-15 season off due to his shoulder surgery.

They were married in August 2015. After the 2016 Worlds disaster, they took the 2016-17 season off, and Volosozhar gave birth to daughter Angelica in February.

The PyeongChang Olympic favorites are China’s Sui Wenjing and Han Cong, the reigning world champions.

Also in the mix are Germans Aliona Savchenko and Bruno Massot, the world silver medalists, and two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada.

Russian gold-medal hopes rest with Ksenia Stolbova and Fedor Klimov, who took silver in 2014, and Yevgenia Tarasova and Vladimir Morozov, the 2017 World bronze medalists.

