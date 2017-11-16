TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Chef David Chang joins NBC Olympics as correspondent

By Nick ZaccardiNov 16, 2017, 11:31 AM EST
Leave a comment

Award-winning chef David Chang will serve as an NBC Olympics special correspondent in PyeongChang, giving an insider’s look at South Korean food, culture and traditions.

Chang, a second generation Korean American, founded the Momofuku Restaurant Group with restaurants in New York, Washington D.C., Sydney, Toronto and Las Vegas.

“One of the great things about eating in Korea is that you can find delicious food everywhere, from street food to 3 Michelin star dining,” Chang said in a press release. “It’s an amalgamation of influences from all over the world. It truly doesn’t get more multicultural than this.”

From Variety:

NBC Sports and Chang have already filmed two pieces shot in Korea and set to be broadcast during the games. The first begins on the streets of Seoul, where Eastern and Western cultures and foods are being reinvented in uniquely Korean ways, then explores the vegetarian temple cuisine of ancient Korea as well as Gaon, one of two South Korean restaurants to hold three Michelin stars. Chang’s second piece is about the ancient matriarchal communities of diving women on Jeju island, where women, some of them in their 80s, free dive 20-plus feet daily into 40 degree water.

Chang’s accolades include making the Time 100, Fortune‘s “40 Under 40” and Esquire‘s most influential people of the 21st century.

The PyeongChang Olympics begin Feb. 8 on NBC.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: 100 Olympic storylines 100 days out from PyeongChang

Wallace Spearmon on partying with Usain Bolt

Getty Images
By Seth RubinroitNov 16, 2017, 4:10 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Track and Field

Lolo Jones’ Olympic odyssey nears its end, bringing tears Justin Gatlin: I’m the world’s fastest man Nesta Carter testifies in relay medal appeal; court sets verdict timing

NEW YORK – U.S. sprinter Wallace Spearmon had been reluctant to discuss details of partying with longtime friend Usain Bolt.

But now that Bolt is retired, Spearmon was asked whether he could reveal any new Bolt stories.

“Oh man, you’re going to get me in trouble,” Spearmon said, laughing, at the USATF Black Tie and Sneakers Gala.

Spearmon had Bolt’s number a decade ago. He went into the 2008 Olympics with a 9-5 head-to-head edge over the Jamaican, according to Tilastopaja.org. (Bolt went on to win their last 10 head-to-heads.)

In Beijing, Spearmon shared that he partied with a group of Jamaican sprinters including Bolt, Michael Frater and Asafa Powell the night after Bolt won the 200m in world-record time.

Spearmon had finished his Olympics after being disqualified for a lane violation in the 200m final (where he crossed the line third), while Bolt still had the 4x100m relay.

Spearmon does not remember how late they partied, but it was well past 2 a.m. Bolt, who was celebrating his 22nd birthday, ate at least 20 McDonald’s Chicken McNuggets.

The next day, Bolt, along with Nesta Carter, Frater and Powell, broke the 4x100m world record.

“I was confused as to how he actually did that,” Spearmon said, although the Jamaicans were stripped of the gold medal in January due to Carter’s doping.

Spearmon, who calls Bolt by his nickname “Ugo,” has long admired his friend’s ability to party at Carnival at a time of the year when most other sprinters are locked in at training camps.

“Do you know when Carnival is?” Spearmon asked, referring to the festival that begins the Friday before Ash Wednesday, typically in late February or early March. “Go look up when it is and then when the season starts, and you will see how good he really is. He could party and be super intoxicated, and then win a medal and break a world record.”

Bolt retired after the world championships in August, tearing his left hamstring in his relay finale. He asked Spearmon to stay for a couple of extra days in London, where they bowled.

“Little did he know that I’m from the country, and I do that once a week at least,” said Spearmon, an Arkansas resident who described Bolt as an “average” bowler. “I kicked their butts pretty bad. They told me I’m no longer welcome back to their bowling game.”

Bolt invited Spearmon to go to Australia this month, while Spearmon plans on bringing Bolt to Arkansas in January.

Spearmon is excited to show Bolt his alma mater, the University of Arkansas, as well as “cows, four-wheelers and dirt bikes.”

So how does a retired Bolt compare to a competitive Bolt as a partier?

“It’s not even a comparison,” Spearmon said. “Retired Bolt is out of control.”

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Michael Johnson’s advice to Usain Bolt

Lolo Jones’ Olympic odyssey nears its end, bringing tears

AP
Associated PressNov 16, 2017, 3:51 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Winter Olympics

Nigeria women's bobsled Nigeria women’s bobsled team nears historic Olympic berth U.S. Olympic curling trials men’s finals set; oldest athlete eliminated Chef David Chang joins NBC Olympics as correspondent

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — There are six women pushing bobsleds this season for the U.S. national team. Of those, only three will be picked to race in the PyeongChang Olympics.

Lolo Jones is in the group of six.

She would do anything to be in the group of three.

Her World Cup season debut is Friday night in Park City, Utah, when she’s pushing the USA-1 sled driven by Elana Meyers Taylor.

They’ll be big favorites to win a medal, and should be in the mix for gold. But the medal Jones wants most — the one she’s chased for more than a decade — only gets handed out at the Olympics.

And this might be her last shot.

“There’s so much frustration and so much pain,” Jones said, breaking down in tears when talking about her Olympic odyssey. “I try not to be jealous of other people, but there’s been so many people I’ve beaten along the way who have gone on to get medals. What have I done wrong? Why can’t I finish this? And then I get teased for it. It’s very frustrating.”

Jones was mere steps from winning 2008 Olympic 100m hurdles, leading the final before her right foot clipped the next-to-last hurdle and sent her stumbling.

She was one tenth of a second from bronze in London four years later. After transitioning to bobsled, she went to the Sochi Games in 2014 in the USA-3 sled and wasn’t in contention.

So at 35, Jones — a two-time world indoor hurdles champion who couldn’t contend for the Rio Games because of injury — hopes her time is now.

“When you’re Lolo Jones, you’ve always got a target on your back,” men’s push athlete Chris Fogt said. “She’s not what you’d expect a million-dollar athlete, someone who’s made more than the rest of us have made combined, to be. She’s got all her Twitter followers, been on ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ been on MTV. But you talk to her, she’s very gracious.”

Jones is not for everybody, and she knows this.

Her level of fame has created some jealousy among other athletes over the years, in both bobsled and track. Her tweets and generally outspoken ways have been known to rub people the wrong way.

Her beliefs — she’s a devout Christian who reads her Bible daily and is still waiting to have sex until marriage — have been a lightning rod for critics.

“I falter with my faith sometimes,” Jones said. “I’m not perfect. I think once that was out there that I’m waiting until I get married, everybody was like, ‘Oh, she’s this angel, she thinks she’s better than us.’ And then they meet me and they’re like, ‘Oh, she cusses?’ So no, I’m not perfect. But I do try to be the best I can be.”

She’s no diva, either.

Bobsled teams don’t have expansive support staffs. Athletes load the sleds into trucks before and after races, do some of the maintenance, load the crates at the end of racing weekends and get everything ready to be shipped to the next track on the circuit.

Jones does all that with no complaints.

And when her male teammates were asked what they find most impressive about Jones, they didn’t cite her model-type looks or fame or fortune.

The top answer was that she can drive a stick shift, a skill that comes in handy since many of the vehicles the team gets on the road have manual transmissions.

“I told her, I was straight up, if you’re going to be good at bobsledding you have to focus on bobsledding,” U.S. coach Brian Shimer said. “She’s got grit and stamina, and sometimes it gets in her way. She’s wired in a way that it’s been OK for her as an individual running track. I really think she thrives, though, in a team setting.”

Jones took Shimer’s words to heart.

She left money on the table by skipping the 2017 track season. She kept her bobsled weight — an extra 20 pounds or so — to build strength she needs for sliding.

Her selection to the 2014 U.S. Olympic team was criticized by some teammates who thought it was based on popularity. It was awkward, and still stings Jones.

She’s proven she’s legit, with seven medals in 16 World Cup starts. But she also wonders if any 2014 fallout will hurt her chances to be picked for a medal shot in 2018.

“I feel like I’ve been through it all in my career,” Jones said. “I’ve been America’s sweetheart in ’08. I was America’s fill-in in 2012. I don’t even know how to describe Sochi.”

She’ll run track again next year. There’s no guarantee she’ll continue bobsledding after this season. She wants to find love, get on with life. New chapters need to be written.

So there’s urgency, perhaps more than ever, for that medal moment.

“I just want to finish what I started,” Jones said, tearing up again. ” I know I have what it takes to be an Olympic medalist. I know I have what it takes to be an Olympic champion.”

All she wants now is one more chance.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. bobsledders remember Steven Holcomb as Olympic season starts