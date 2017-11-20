Emma Coburn, Sam Kendricks win USATF Athlete of the Year awards

Emma Coburn and Sam Kendricks followed Rio Olympic bronze medals with their first world titles in August. And now, they both won USATF Athlete of the Year honors.
Coburn, 27, took the female award named after Jackie Joyner-Kersee after becoming the first American woman to bag 3000m steeplechase gold at the Olympics or worlds.
Coburn led an emotional U.S. one-two with Courtney Frerichs in London on Aug. 11 (video here). She broke the American record (by five seconds) and the world championships record by winning in 9:02.58.
Kendricks, 25, captured the Jesse Owens Award after an undefeated season that included the first Olympic or world pole vault title by an American man in 10 years.
The first lieutenant in the U.S. Army Reserve won all 17 of his competitions in 2017, clearing six meters for the first time. No American had eclipsed that barrier since 2008.
Coburn and Kendricks won the USATF honors over the likes of fellow world champions Justin Gatlin and Tori Bowie (100m), Christian Taylor (triple jump), Phyllis Francis (400m), Kori Carter (400m hurdles) and Brittney Reese (long jump). Plus Shalane Flanagan and Galen Rupp, who each won World Marathon Majors this fall.
Rio gold medalists Michelle Carter (shot put) and Matthew Centrowitz (1500m) won the awards last year.
Coburn is the first steeplechaser to take home a USATF Athlete of the Year award. They’ve been handed out since 1981.
Kendricks joined 2000 Olympic champion Stacy Dragila as the only pole vaulters to earn the honor.
More from USATF on the awards here.
