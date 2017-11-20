TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
AP

Jana Novotna, Wimbledon champ and Olympic medalist, dies at 49

Associated PressNov 20, 2017, 6:05 AM EST
Leave a comment

PRAGUE (AP) — Jana Novotna, who won the hearts of the tennis world by sobbing on the shoulder of a member of the British royal family after a tough loss in the Wimbledon final, has died at the age of 49.

The WTA announced Novotna’s death on Monday.

The women’s tennis body said she died on Sunday after a long battle with cancer. Novotna died in her native Czech Republic surrounded by her family, the women’s tennis body said.

Her family confirmed her death to the Czech Republic’s CTK news agency.

Novotna won her only Grand Slam singles title at Wimbledon in 1998, eventually triumphing after two losses in the final at the All England Lawn Tennis Club in 1993 and 1997.

She added three Olympic tennis medals — singles bronze at Altanta 1996 (knocking out top seed Monica Seles) and doubles silver in 1988 and 1996 with Helena Sukova.

She also lost in the 1991 Australian Open final.

The 1993 loss to Steffi Graf at Wimbledon was particularly painful for Novotna, who wasted a commanding lead in the decisive third set.

She couldn’t keep her emotions in check at the prize giving ceremony, crying on the shoulder of the Duchess of Kent and endearing her to the crowd.

“Jana was an inspiration both on and off court to anyone who had the opportunity to know her,” WTA chief executive Steve Simon said. “Her star will always shine brightly in the history of the WTA. Our condolences and our thoughts are with Jana’s family.”

During a 14-year professional career, Novotna won 24 singles titles and reached a career-high No.2 in the singles rankings in 1997.

She won just that one Grand Slam singles title but collected 16 slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles and was a top-ranked doubles player.

She was also a three-time Olympic medalist and won the Fed Cup with her country in 1988. Novotna was inducted into tennis’ Hall of Fame in 2005.

Novotna retired in 1999 but stayed around tennis, becoming a commentator and a coach.

Seven years ago, she returned from Florida to her Czech hometown of Brno.

“I’m dependent on tennis,” she said in an interview two years ago. “A day without it would be terrible.”

French skiers to start in Lake Louise after David Poisson’s death

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 19, 2017, 2:11 PM EST
Leave a comment

PARIS (AP) — The French skiing federation says its athletes will compete in Lake Louise at the first World Cup speed events of the Alpine season despite the death of David Poisson earlier this week.

The 35-year-old Poisson died on Monday in a crash while training at the Canadian resort of Nakiska, which staged Alpine skiing races of the 1988 Olympics.

The federation said in a statement Sunday that it has provided psychological support to all members of the French squad who were present in Nakiska when Poisson died, and that “all athletes decided to start the first speed World Cup of the season on Nov. 25-26 in Lake Louise, Canada.”

Poisson, who won the downhill bronze medal at the 2013 world championships, was training for the upcoming World Cup races in North America.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season broadcast schedule

John Shuster, 30 pounds lighter, rallies for 4th Olympic curling berth

By Nick ZaccardiNov 18, 2017, 10:22 PM EST
1 Comment

More: Winter Olympics

Nina Roth’s team wins Olympic Curling Trials despite gaffe (video) Javier Fernandez falls twice, still wins Grand Prix France (video) Papadakis, Cizeron break ice dance world record (video)

John Shuster is going to a fourth Olympics. It’s one more chance to prove Urban Dictionary wrong.

Shuster, 30 pounds lighter since his second straight Olympic failure in Sochi, led a team that beat Heath McCormick‘s squad at the U.S. Olympic Trials finals in Omaha on Saturday night.

Shuster, Tyler GeorgeMatt Hamilton and John Landsteiner lost the opener of a best-of-three finals series on Thursday.

They came back to deliver in a pair of must-win games, 9-4 on Friday night and 7-5 on Saturday, after spending each day at the Omaha Zoo.

The new-look Shuster — leaner and, at least this weekend, clutch — would astonish those who know him by scenes at the last two Olympics.

After taking bronze in 2006 as a role player, he led the last two U.S. Olympic teams to 2-7 records in 2010 and in 2014. Last place in Vancouver, where he was benched after an 0-4 start. Next to last place in Sochi.

After the last Olympics, the former bartender from Chisholm, Minn., was left off USA Curling’s 10-man high performance team.

He took it as motivation to get in shape.

Shuster, a father of a 2- and a 4-year-old who once said, “If I don’t have pizza three or four times a week, I’m not happy,” now totes meal replacement shakes. He’s starting to enjoy Olympic lifting.

Shuster, George, Hamilton and Landsteiner, all absent from that USA Curling high performance list, formed their own team. They became Team USA in their first season together and represented the Stars and Stripes at worlds in 2015, 2016 and 2017.

Their results — fourth, third and fifth —  marked the best string of U.S. men’s or women’s finishes at that level in a decade.

Shuster is set to join Debbie McCormick as the only Americans to curl at four Olympics. The sport was part of the first Winter Games in 1924, then absent as a medal sport until 1998.

“I don’t think it’s about the four Olympics for me,” Shuster said on NBCSN. “What this is about — and what I’m about — is getting my teammates to now. I have two new Olympians on this team, and I know how special that is.”

George, the 35-year-old vice skip for Shuster, led a team that lost to Shuster in the 2010 Olympic Trials final. The liquor store manager from Duluth, Minn., is going to his first Winter Games.

As is the 28-year-old Hamilton, whose younger sister qualified for PyeongChang earlier Saturday.

Landsteiner, a 27-year-old corrosion engineer, played with Shuster since 2011, including in Sochi.

Alternate Joe Polo can go 12 years between Olympic appearances after taking bronze on that Torino team.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: U.S. Winter Olympic Trials broadcast schedule