Mikaela Shiffrin runner-up in Killington giant slalom

Mikaela Shiffrin was runner-up to German Viktoria Rebensburg at a World Cup giant slalom in Killington, Vt., on Saturday, her second straight second-place finish this season.

Shiffrin, the 2014 Olympic slalom champion, ended up .67 of a second behind Rebensburg after two runs in front of some 18,000 people.

Rebensburg, the 2010 Olympic GS champion who has now won both GS races this season, led by .26 over Shiffrin after the morning run and also had the fastest afternoon run by .32.

Shiffrin looked primed to vault into the lead when Rebensburg, the last skier to go, was halfway through her second run. Rebensburg’s advantage was trimmed to .08, but the veteran made up six tenths in the last 30 seconds.

Shiffrin was also second after the first run of the previous giant slalom last month. But she made an uncharacteristic mistake in her second run and dropped to fifth place, .74 behind the resurgent Rebensburg.

Knowing that, Shiffrin was pleased with Saturday’s runner-up that matched her result in the first World Cup slalom two weeks ago.

“I was excited to put some risk on the hill,” Shiffrin said on Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA. “I’ve done a lot of races where I’m second place or first place in the first run and then I ended up falling back to fifth or sixth or past that. So it was really nice to know that I had gone for it, and it paid off.”

Italian Manuela Moelgg was third, 1.49 seconds behind. Full results are here.

Shiffrin, who finished fifth in the Sochi Olympic giant slalom, was the world’s No. 2 GS skier last season behind world champion Tessa Worley of France. Worley was sixth Saturday.

Rebensburg, who at 28 is six years older than Shiffrin, is challenging for Olympic GS favorite. She was third in the Sochi Olympic GS, then took silver at the 2015 Worlds but was winless in the 2016-17 season.

NBC will air race coverage later Saturday at 3 p.m. ET. The women contest a slalom Sunday in Killington (broadcast schedule here).

Shiffrin will go head-to-head with Slovakian Petra Vlhova, who won the last two slaloms, emerging as an Olympic gold-medal threat.

Lindsey Vonn is not racing Killington but is expected for next weekend’s speed races in Lake Louise, Alberta, where she has won a record 18 times in 41 starts.

