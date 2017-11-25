Nathan Chen wins Skate America despite errors (video)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

LAKE PLACID, N.Y. — Nathan Chen is the only undefeated male skater this season, but he looked beatable Saturday.

The U.S. champion fell once (nearly twice), singled an Axel and winced at the end of his free skate at Skate America, which he still won by 9.43 points over training partner Adam Rippon. Rippon recovered from dislocating his right shoulder on his first jump for silver.

Chen was saved by a 15-point lead following Friday’s short program, totaling 275.88 points.

The 18-year-old wunderkind still landed five quadruple jumps between two programs at the 1980 Winter Olympic venue.

Full Results | Figure Skating TV Schedule

Chen and Rippon are going to the Grand Prix Final in two weeks. There in Japan, the top six skaters per discipline from this fall’s Grand Prix series face off in the single biggest indicator of Olympic medal prospects.

They’ll be joined by world silver and bronze medalists Shoma Uno (Japan) and Jin Boyang (China), plus Russians Mikhail Kolyada and Sergey Voronov.

The men who won’t be at the Grand Prix Final are even more accomplished — all three 2014 Olympic medalists (including the injured Yuzuru Hanyu of Japan and three-time world champion Patrick Chan of Canada) and the 2015 and 2016 World champion Javier Fernandez of Spain.

Chan and Fernandez each struggled in the first of their two scheduled Grand Prix starts, with Chan pulling out of his second.

Their absences further open the door for Chen, who was sixth at last season’s worlds with boot problems, to notch the biggest win of his young senior career.

Then in February, Chen can become the youngest individual Olympic male figure skating medalist since Viktor Petrenko in 1988. Or the youngest gold medalist since Dick Button in 1948.

Rippon, meanwhile, looks like a favorite to make his first Olympic team at age 28, after qualifying for his second straight Grand Prix Final.

The 2016 U.S. champion came back from a broken foot in January to make the podium in both of his Grand Prix starts this fall. He stayed on his feet Saturday after dislocating his right shoulder while putting his arm down on an opening quadruple Lutz.

Chen and Rippon, along with Jason Brown, Vincent Zhou and Max Aaron, are the leading contenders for the three-man Olympic team that will be named after nationals in January.

The Olympic team will be chosen based not only off nationals results, but also via a committee dissecting performances from the last year.

Earlier Saturday, Germans Aljona Savchenko and Bruno Massot won the pairs title, vaulting past two-time world champions Meagan Duhamel and Eric Radford of Canada with a personal-best free skate score.

The Germans won with 223.13, followed by Chinese Yu Xiaoyu and Zhang Hao with 219.20. Duhamel and Radford, first after the short program, dropped to third with 215.68 after Duhamel fell on side-by-side jumps.

All three pairs qualified for the Grand Prix Final, where the clear favorites are Chinese world champions Sui Wenjing and Han Cong.

The top U.S. team was Alexa Scimeca Knierim and Christopher Knierim in fifth. No U.S. pair made a Grand Prix podium this season for the first time since 2011.

The Knierims are the clear favorites for the U.S.’ one Olympic pairs spot going into nationals in January. The only previous time that fewer than two U.S. pairs competed at the Winter Olympics was at the first Winter Games in Chamonix, France, in 1924.

U.S. champions Haven Denney and Brandon Frazier‘s 20th-place finish at worlds last season dropped the U.S. from its usual two Olympic pairs spots to one.

The Knierims, who missed most of last season due to Alexa’s life-threatening abdominal condition, were the top-scoring U.S. pair this Grand Prix season by 15 points.

Ashley Wagner's pain not limited to Olympic years

Skate America

Men

1. Nathan Chen (USA) — 275.88

2. Adam Rippon (USA) — 266.45

3. Sergei Voronov (RUS) — 257.49

7. Ross Miner (USA) — 219.62

Pairs

1. Aljona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (GER) — 223.13

2. Xu Jiaoyu/Zhang Hao (CHN) — 219.20

3. Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — 215.68

5. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Christopher Knierim (USA) — 189.07

7. Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier (USA) — 172.16

8. Deanna Stellato/Nathan Bartholomay (USA) — 165.00