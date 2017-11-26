TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Ashley Wagner stops Skate America program with injury (video)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 5:46 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Shibutanis win Skate America, near Davis/White record Surprising U.S. results in Skate America short program (video) Nathan Chen wins Skate America, apologizes (video)

Three-time U.S. champion Ashley Wagner stopped her Skate America free skate due to an ankle injury, withdrawing during a competition for the first time in her career Sunday.

Wagner recently missed a week and a half of training due to a right ankle injury — a topical infection that prevented her from wearing a skate boot, according to Icenetwork.com.

She is not expected to compete again until the U.S. Championships in January, after which the three-woman Olympic team will be named based on a committee decision.

If healthy, she remains a favorite to make her second Olympics.

“I came here feeling that I could mentally will myself through these programs and pretend I wasn’t in pain,” an emotional Wagner said on NBC. “But my focus is nationals. I’m out there on the ice, and I’m in so much pain. I’m here to be national champion. I’m here to make it onto the Olympic team. At the end of the day, that is my goal this season, so there’s no point in me going out and skating a program in pain and injuring myself further.”

Japan’s Satoko Miyahara won Skate America with 214.03 points, two points ahead of countrywoman Kaori Sakamoto.

American Bradie Tennell earned bronze in her senior Grand Prix debut, joining Wagner as the only U.S. women to make a Grand Prix podium this season.

MORE: Full Results | Figure Skating TV Schedule

Those results could play into a committee’s decision to determine who is chosen for the three-woman Olympic team. That’s Wagner’s focus.

“As an athlete, it’s the toughest decision to pull yourself out of something,” Wagner said. “My business isn’t finished here, but my goal is nationals, and that’s what I’m here to do.

“I’ve never withdrawn from a competition. So I didn’t even know where to go to talk to the referee. I’m a competitor through and through. To not be the competitor that I want to be, it’s really tough, and it breaks my heart.”

Wagner finishes the Grand Prix season ranking fourth among U.S. women in best scores this fall behind Tennell, Mirai Nagasu and Mariah Bell.

But none rank in the top 10 in the world this season, leaving an opportunity for many skaters to shine at nationals to prove they deserve to be on the PyeongChang team.

“I have to go home and get better first, and then I can start working towards nationals,” Wagner said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Skater dislocates shoulder in Skate America fall

Bradie Tennell becomes Olympic contender at Skate America (video)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 6:19 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Ashley Wagner stops Skate America program with injury (video) Shibutanis win Skate America, near Davis/White record Surprising U.S. results in Skate America short program (video)

Calling 19-year-old Bradie Tennell a contender to make the Olympic team does not do her justice anymore. She performed like a favorite at Skate America this weekend.

In her senior Grand Prix debut, Tennell earned bronze in Lake Placid, N.Y., with 204.10 points, the highest score by a U.S. woman in international competition since the March 2016 World Championships.

“I was speechless,” Tennell said on NBC. “I still can’t believe it.

“I’m still shaking.”

She shared a podium with Japanese Satoko Miyahara (214.03) and Kaori Sakamoto (210.59).

MORE: Full Results | Figure Skating TV Schedule

Tennell was ninth at last season’s nationals, two years after winning the U.S. junior crown. She was still young enough for junior worlds, where she was sent and finished seventh.

Tennell then impressed enough in a closed-door U.S. Figure Skating camp in August to earn the third and final American spot in the Skate America field.

She joined Ashley Wagner and Karen Chen, the top two U.S. women last season, in Lake Placid, openly questioning her confidence on this stage.

Unaccomplished. Unfazed. Tennell outperformed both U.S. champions (though Wagner withdrew during her free skate with an ankle injury, more on that here).

Tennell received positive grades of execution on all 15 of her jumps between two programs. With zero under rotations.

Her score is not Olympic medal caliber, but none of the U.S. women have impressed this season. Tennell is the top U.S. woman in the world rankings this season in 12th place.

The Olympic team will be chosen by a committee, based not only on nationals results but by performances in major competition from the last year.

If Tennell repeats her Skate America performances at U.S. Champs, even with a lack of senior international experience, she’s likely headed to PyeongChang.

Unthinkable even a few months ago.

“I’m just going to go there and do what I know how to do and, you know, let the chips fall where they may,” she said.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Skater dislocates shoulder in Skate America fall

Top U.S. women’s scores this season
Bradie Tennell — 204.10
Mirai Nagasu — 194.46
Mariah Bell — 188.56
Ashley Wagner — 183.94
Angela Wang — 183.85
Karen Chen — 182.80

Mikaela Shiffrin gets first win of Olympic season in rout (video)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 4:06 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Alpine Skiing

German slalom star Felix Neureuther to miss Olympics Mikaela Shiffrin, powered by Instagram message, second in Killington (video) Watch Mikaela Shiffrin take on new rival this weekend

KILLINGTON, Vt. — Mikaela Shiffrin reclaimed her slalom dominance, at least for one day, with her first win of the Olympic season on Sunday.

The youngest Olympic slalom champion routed the field in windy conditions with flurries falling at the East Coast resort.

Shiffrin, 22, led by .89 after the morning run and ended up 1.64 seconds ahead following the second and final afternoon run.

Shiffrin’s new rival, Slovakian Petra Vlhova, was second, followed by Austrian Bernadette Schild.

Full results are here.

Before this race, Shiffrin was beaten in consecutive slaloms by the same woman for the first time in nearly four years. That woman, Vlhova, is three months younger than the U.S. phenom.

Shiffrin also went winless in her first three races of a season for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. Shiffrin did, though, notch runner-up finishes in two of those three, including Saturday’s giant slalom in Killington.

That augured success for her fourth race this fall in her trademark discipline Sunday.

Shiffrin didn’t disappoint, posting the fastest time in both runs, though she believed the wind aided her in the opening run.

Her margin of victory was the largest for any women’s World Cup race since Shiffrin won the March 2016 World Cup Finals slalom by 2.03 seconds.

“There’s definitely a bit of a relief feeling,” said Shiffrin, who was so nervous last season that she puked before races but has kept everything down in the Olympic season thus far. “When I ski really good slalom, it almost feels like I’m flying. I had a bit of that feeling both runs today.”

Shiffrin and Vlhova trained together for two sessions two weeks ago before the first World Cup slalom of the season in Finland.

It was unusual for Shiffrin to train with a woman who beat her in the last slalom of the previous season, but when she arrived at the venue two days before the race, Vlhova was already there.

So they went head-to-head. Sometimes, Shiffrin was faster. Others, Vlhova was faster.

“I was almost like a deer in the headlights because I hadn’t really felt one particular person who was really pushing me that hard like she was in those training sessions,” said Shiffrin, unequivocally the world’s best slalom skier for the last four years. “I see something different in her that it makes me want to be better, if that makes sense. Not just to win races, but to hold myself to a higher standard of skiing.”

Once they were done, Vlhova put her hand on Shiffrin’s shoulder and thanked her. Shiffrin was fuming before that, “because I hate training with anybody who’s even close to me.”

But the gesture forced Shiffrin to change.

“It’s like competing against Roger Federer,” said Shiffrin, who hasn’t trained with Vlhova since (Vlhova’s coach reportedly takes video of Shiffrin for them to study so much that Shiffrin’s mom said that Vlhova “skis like Mikaela more than Mikaela skis like Mikaela.”). “You want to hate him, but you can’t. It was like, that was really nice of [Vlhova] to say, but I still want to beat you.”

Vlhova went on to beat Shiffrin by one tenth of a second, overcoming Shiffrin’s lead of .21 after the first run.

“That’s what sort of set the tone,” Shiffrin said of those days in Finland. “It reminds me of how I like to work. Kudos to her, and I’m just going to try to do better.”

Vlhova gestured with her hand in a press conference after Sunday’s race. She held it level when speaking of Shiffrin. She waved it back and forth when talking about her own skiing.

“[Shiffrin is] like every race she goes without mistakes,” said Vlhova, who was in fifth place after a surprisingly slow first run Sunday morning. “This is maybe what I have to learn from Mikaela, that she goes like this and she’s always on the top.”

The World Cup moves to Lake Louise, Alberta, next weekend.

Shiffrin is expected to join Lindsey Vonn for two downhills and a super-G starting Friday.

Julia Mancuso, a medalist at each of the last three Olympics, is uncertain to race in what she hoped would be her first events since March 2015 following prolonged hip problems.

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule

Killington Slalom
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 1:40.91
2. Petra Vlhova (SVK) — +1.64
3. Bernadette Schild (AUT) — +2.67
21. Resi Stiegler (USA) — +4.77