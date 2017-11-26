TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Erin Hamlin makes fourth Olympics on historic day for U.S. luge

By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 9:07 AM EST
Erin Hamlin is set to become the second U.S. female luger to compete in four Olympics, which will likely be her final Winter Games in PyeongChang in February.

The 2014 Olympic bronze medalist (first Olympic medal for a U.S. singles slider) clinched her spot with a fourth-place finish in a World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany, on Sunday.

She will likely be joined on the U.S. Olympic team by Sochi teammates Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney.

Britcher made her first World Cup podium on a European track with a third-place finish in Winterberg on Sunday.

Later Sunday, Sweeney and Britcher went one-two in the sprint race (a non-Olympic event) in Winterberg. It marked Sweeney’s first World Cup win.

The full U.S. Olympic luge team will be named in three weeks.

Hamlin’s place on the team was never in doubt.

She won gold and silver medals in the individual events at worlds last winter, when she said she hoped to make the PyeongChang Olympics the final competition of her decorated career.

She was also fourth in the World Cup standings for a second straight season, extending her streak to four straight years as the top American luger.

Hamlin, 31, was 12th and 16th at her first two Olympics in 2006 and 2010, while also winning the 2009 World Championship.

Cammy Myler was the first U.S. woman to compete in four Olympics in luge — in 1988, 1992, 1994 and 1998.

The Olympic favorites are Germans Natalie Geisenberger and Tatjana Huefner, the last two gold medalists.

Russia track and field ban extended by IAAF

Getty Images
Associated PressNov 26, 2017, 8:52 AM EST
MONACO (AP) — The IAAF has again refused to lift Russia’s ban from international track and field.

Track’s world governing body unanimously accepted a recommendation from its Russia taskforce not to reinstate Russia.

That is a blow to Russia’s chances of competing under its own flag at March’s world indoor championships in the British city of Birmingham.

While the IAAF has been cautiously optimistic about reforms to the Russian track federation, a key obstacle is the refusal of Russia’s sports and political leadership to admit any kind of doping program existed.

Russia was suspended in November 2015 after the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of widespread doping.

However, the IAAF has allowed some Russians to compete as so-called neutral athletes after reviews of their drug-testing history.

German slalom star Felix Neureuther to miss Olympics

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 6:06 AM EST
German slalom star Felix Neureuther will miss the rest of the season, including the Olympics, after tearing his left ACL in training, according to his social media and the German ski federation.

Neureuther, 33, earned slalom medals at the last three world championships and won the season-opening slalom in Finland two weeks ago.

He was an Olympic medal contender, along with Austrian Marcel Hirscher and Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen.

Neureuther, the son of an Olympic champion and a three-time Olympian, has had terrible Olympic luck.

He failed to finish four of his six races among 2006, 2010 and 2014 and was eighth in the two events he did finish.

Neureuther’s injury history is extensive — three shoulder surgeries and three knee surgeries before the 2014 Olympics. He also got into a car crash on his way to the airport to fly to Sochi, delaying his arrival.

Broke my ACL today. Season is over 😔! But there are way worse things what can happen. So stay positive!

