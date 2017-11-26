Jarome Iginla invited to last pre-Olympic tournament, report says

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Jarome Iginla, a six-time NHL All-Star, reportedly has an invitation from Hockey Canada to play in its last pre-Olympic tournament, opening the door for him to be the most decorated player in PyeongChang.

The 40-year-old and three-time Olympian is currently a free agent and coming off a hip procedure. If he does not sign with an NHL team, Iginla remains eligible for the Olympics.

“He had conversations with Team Canada this week,” hockey insider Elliotte Friedman said Saturday. “He’s going to begin skating … in about a week or two. I think Team Canada has re-extended the invitation. If he wants to play in the Spengler Cup before the Olympics [the last week of December], there will be a spot for him.”

Iginla was reportedly also invited to a previous pre-Olympic tournament for Canada but did not participate.

He is the only previous Olympian believed to be in the running for Canada’s 25-man roster for PyeongChang.

