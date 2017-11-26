TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING


Jarome Iginla invited to last pre-Olympic tournament, report says

By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 9:30 AM EST
Jarome Iginla, a six-time NHL All-Star, reportedly has an invitation from Hockey Canada to play in its last pre-Olympic tournament, opening the door for him to be the most decorated player in PyeongChang.

The 40-year-old and three-time Olympian is currently a free agent and coming off a hip procedure. If he does not sign with an NHL team, Iginla remains eligible for the Olympics.

“He had conversations with Team Canada this week,” hockey insider Elliotte Friedman said Saturday. “He’s going to begin skating … in about a week or two. I think Team Canada has re-extended the invitation. If he wants to play in the Spengler Cup before the Olympics [the last week of December], there will be a spot for him.”

Iginla was reportedly also invited to a previous pre-Olympic tournament for Canada but did not participate.

He is the only previous Olympian believed to be in the running for Canada’s 25-man roster for PyeongChang.

Erin Hamlin makes fourth Olympics on historic day for U.S. luge


By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 9:07 AM EST
Erin Hamlin is set to become the second U.S. female luger to compete in four Olympics, which will likely be her final Winter Games in PyeongChang in February.

The 2014 Olympic bronze medalist (first Olympic medal for a U.S. singles slider) clinched her spot with a fourth-place finish in a World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany, on Sunday.

She will likely be joined on the U.S. Olympic team by Sochi teammates Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney.

Britcher made her first World Cup podium on a European track with a third-place finish in Winterberg on Sunday.

Later Sunday, Sweeney and Britcher went one-two in the sprint race (a non-Olympic event) in Winterberg.

It marked Sweeney’s first World Cup win and the first time ever that the U.S. went one-two in a World Cup singles race in Europe.

The full U.S. Olympic luge team will be named in three weeks.

Hamlin’s place on the team was never in doubt.

She won gold and silver medals in the individual events at worlds last winter, when she said she hoped to make the PyeongChang Olympics the final competition of her decorated career.

She was also fourth in the World Cup standings for a second straight season, extending her streak to four straight years as the top American luger.

Hamlin, 31, was 12th and 16th at her first two Olympics in 2006 and 2010, while also winning the 2009 World Championship.

Cammy Myler was the first U.S. woman to compete in four Olympics in luge — in 1988, 1992, 1994 and 1998.

The Olympic favorites are Germans Natalie Geisenberger and Tatjana Huefner, the last two gold medalists.

Russia track and field ban extended by IAAF


Associated PressNov 26, 2017, 8:52 AM EST
MONACO (AP) — Russia’s ban from international track and field was extended Sunday by the IAAF as key Russian sports and political figures continue to deny operating any doping system.

Track’s world governing body unanimously accepted a recommendation from its Russia taskforce not to reinstate Russia.

That is a blow to Russia’s chances of competing under its own flag at March’s world indoor championships in Birmingham, Great Britain.

“It is our responsibility to create that landscape where there is trust,” IAAF president Seb Coe said.

The current IAAF position of allowing some Russians to compete as so-called neutral athletes after reviews of their drug-testing history, allows “separation where possible of the clean athletes from a tainted system,” Coe said.

While the IAAF has been cautiously optimistic about reforms to the Russian track federation, a key obstacle is the refusal of Russia’s sports and political leadership to admit any kind of doping program existed. Russia’s national anti-doping agency also remains suspended.

While reforms are under way within Russian sports bodies, “the broader question … is whether they will be able to operate in a system which we can trust, and I think that is what needs to be addressed by Russian authorities,” IAAF Russia taskforce head Rune Andersen said.

The taskforce’s latest report on Russia, published Sunday, notes “extreme disappointment” at what it says is insufficient communication from the Russian authorities.

The Russian government has repeatedly denied having any involvement in doping, and says there was only a smaller-scale plot by a group of rogue anti-doping employees.

Russia was suspended in November 2015 after the World Anti-Doping Agency found evidence of widespread doping. Nineteen Russians were allowed to compete as neutrals at August’s world championships, winning one gold and five silver medals.

Russia is the only nation under IAAF suspension, though five more — Belarus, Ethiopia, Kenya, Morocco and Ukraine — have been on a watch list amid concerns about drug use in the countries.

Coe said Sunday that Morocco had been taken off that list following a recommendation from the IAAF’s Athletics Integrity Unit. “They will be taken off that watch list and be monitored,” he said.

