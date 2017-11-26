Shibutanis win Skate America, near Davis/White record

Four years ago, siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani went to Skate America and finished third, more than 30 points behind Meryl Davis and Charlie White.
Davis and White became the first U.S. Olympic ice dance champions later that winter. The Shibutanis were ninth.
Four years brought change. Davis and White haven’t competed since Sochi and won’t defend their title in PyeongChang.
No worry, the Shibutanis took over and now lead the deepest ice dance nation in the world (surpassing Olympic teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates). They earned world championships silver medals in 2016 and bronze medals last season.
They won Skate America convincingly on Sunday, tallying 194.25 points, a personal best by nearly three points. Only Davis and White’s Sochi Olympic score is higher in U.S. history, though scores rise overall every year.
MORE: Full Results | Figure Skating TV Schedule
The Shibutanis are Olympic medal favorites, looking to become the first siblings to win Olympic figure skating medals together since France’s Isabelle and Paul Duchesnay in 1992.
France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron and Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir figure to fight for gold.
An American couple should join them on the podium, but which one?
There are Chock and Bates, two-time world medalists. There are Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who had the top score among all U.S. couples this season before the Shibutanis’ exquisite performances in Lake Placid.
For the third straight year, those three U.S. couples will make up half of the Grand Prix Final field in two weeks.
The Grand Prix Final takes the top six per discipline from the fall Grand Prix season, which essentially makes it an Olympic preview this year.
Four years ago, the Shibutanis, Chock and Bates and Hubbell and Donohue ranked Nos. 7, 8 and 9 in the Grand Prix season. They could only watch as Davis and White won the Grand Prix Final en route to Olympic gold.
Now, it’s their turn, and the brother and sister known as the Shib Sibs lead the way.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
VIDEO: Skater dislocates shoulder in Skate America fall
Skate America
Ice Dance
1. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 194.25
2. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA) — 181.63
3. Victoria Sinitsina / Nikita Katsalapov (RUS) — 176.53
5. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 163.53
9. Rachel Parsons/Michael Parsons (USA) — 145.54