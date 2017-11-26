TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Shibutanis win Skate America, near Davis/White record

By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 3:27 PM EST
Four years ago, siblings Maia and Alex Shibutani went to Skate America and finished third, more than 30 points behind Meryl Davis and Charlie White.

Davis and White became the first U.S. Olympic ice dance champions later that winter. The Shibutanis were ninth.

Four years brought change. Davis and White haven’t competed since Sochi and won’t defend their title in PyeongChang.

No worry, the Shibutanis took over and now lead the deepest ice dance nation in the world (surpassing Olympic teammates Madison Chock and Evan Bates). They earned world championships silver medals in 2016 and bronze medals last season.

They won Skate America convincingly on Sunday, tallying 194.25 points, a personal best by nearly three points. Only Davis and White’s Sochi Olympic score is higher in U.S. history, though scores rise overall every year.

MORE: Full Results | Figure Skating TV Schedule

The Shibutanis are Olympic medal favorites, looking to become the first siblings to win Olympic figure skating medals together since France’s Isabelle and Paul Duchesnay in 1992.

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron and Canada’s Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir figure to fight for gold.

An American couple should join them on the podium, but which one?

There are Chock and Bates, two-time world medalists. There are Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue, who had the top score among all U.S. couples this season before the Shibutanis’ exquisite performances in Lake Placid.

For the third straight year, those three U.S. couples will make up half of the Grand Prix Final field in two weeks.

The Grand Prix Final takes the top six per discipline from the fall Grand Prix season, which essentially makes it an Olympic preview this year.

Four years ago, the Shibutanis, Chock and Bates and Hubbell and Donohue ranked Nos. 7, 8 and 9 in the Grand Prix season. They could only watch as Davis and White won the Grand Prix Final en route to Olympic gold.

Now, it’s their turn, and the brother and sister known as the Shib Sibs lead the way.

Skate America
Ice Dance
1. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 194.25
2. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA) — 181.63
3. Victoria Sinitsina / Nikita Katsalapov (RUS) — 176.53
5. Kaitlin Hawayek/Jean-Luc Baker (USA) — 163.53
9. Rachel Parsons/Michael Parsons (USA) — 145.54

Mikaela Shiffrin gets first win of Olympic season in rout (video)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 4:06 PM EST
KILLINGTON, Vt. — Mikaela Shiffrin reclaimed her slalom dominance, at least for one day, with her first win of the Olympic season on Sunday.

The youngest Olympic slalom champion routed the field in windy conditions with flurries falling at the East Coast resort.

Shiffrin, 22, led by .89 after the morning run and ended up 1.64 seconds ahead following the second and final afternoon run.

Shiffrin’s new rival, Slovakian Petra Vlhova, was second, followed by Austrian Bernadette Schild.

Full results are here.

Before this race, Shiffrin was beaten in consecutive slaloms by the same woman for the first time in nearly four years. That woman, Vlhova, is three months younger than the U.S. phenom.

Shiffrin also went winless in her first three races of a season for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. Shiffrin did, though, notch runner-up finishes in two of those three, including Saturday’s giant slalom in Killington.

That augured success for her fourth race this fall in her trademark discipline Sunday.

Shiffrin didn’t disappoint, posting the fastest time in both runs, though she believed the wind aided her in the opening run.

Her margin of victory was the largest for any women’s World Cup race since Shiffrin won the March 2016 World Cup Finals slalom by 2.03 seconds.

“There’s definitely a bit of a relief feeling,” said Shiffrin, who was so nervous last season that she puked before races but has kept everything down in the Olympic season thus far. “When I ski really good slalom, it almost feels like I’m flying. I had a bit of that feeling both runs today.”

Shiffrin and Vlhova trained together for two sessions two weeks ago before the first World Cup slalom of the season in Finland.

It was unusual for Shiffrin to train with a woman who beat her in the last slalom of the previous season, but when she arrived at the venue two days before the race, Vlhova was already there.

So they went head-to-head. Sometimes, Shiffrin was faster. Others, Vlhova was faster.

“I was almost like a deer in the headlights because I hadn’t really felt one particular person who was really pushing me that hard like she was in those training sessions,” said Shiffrin, unequivocally the world’s best slalom skier for the last four years. “I see something different in her that it makes me want to be better, if that makes sense. Not just to win races, but to hold myself to a higher standard of skiing.”

Once they were done, Vlhova put her hand on Shiffrin’s shoulder and thanked her. Shiffrin was fuming before that, “because I hate training with anybody who’s even close to me.”

But the gesture forced Shiffrin to change.

“It’s like competing against Roger Federer,” said Shiffrin, who hasn’t trained with Vlhova since (Vlhova’s coach reportedly takes video of Shiffrin for them to study so much that Shiffrin’s mom said that Vlhova “skis like Mikaela more than Mikaela skis like Mikaela.”). “You want to hate him, but you can’t. It was like, that was really nice of [Vlhova] to say, but I still want to beat you.”

Vlhova went on to beat Shiffrin by one tenth of a second, overcoming Shiffrin’s lead of .21 after the first run.

“That’s what sort of set the tone,” Shiffrin said of those days in Finland. “It reminds me of how I like to work. Kudos to her, and I’m just going to try to do better.”

Vlhova gestured with her hand in a press conference after Sunday’s race. She held it level when speaking of Shiffrin. She waved it back and forth when talking about her own skiing.

“[Shiffrin is] like every race she goes without mistakes,” said Vlhova, who was in fifth place after a surprisingly slow first run Sunday morning. “This is maybe what I have to learn from Mikaela, that she goes like this and she’s always on the top.”

The World Cup moves to Lake Louise, Alberta, next weekend.

Shiffrin is expected to join Lindsey Vonn for two downhills and a super-G starting Friday.

Julia Mancuso, a medalist at each of the last three Olympics, is uncertain to race in what she hoped would be her first events since March 2015 following prolonged hip problems.

MORE: Alpine skiing season TV schedule

Killington Slalom
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 1:40.91
2. Petra Vlhova (SVK) — +1.64
3. Bernadette Schild (AUT) — +2.67
21. Resi Stiegler (USA) — +4.77

Erin Hamlin makes fourth Olympics on historic day for U.S. luge

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 11:15 AM EST
Erin Hamlin is set to become the second U.S. female luger to compete in four Olympics, which will be the last competition of her career in PyeongChang in February.

The 2014 Olympic bronze medalist (first Olympic medal for a U.S. singles slider) clinched her spot with a fourth-place finish in a World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany, on Sunday.

“Every Olympic year is a little bit more added stress,” Hamlin said. “It’s more of a relief than when I was younger and I made it unexpectedly.”

She will likely be joined on the U.S. Olympic team by Sochi teammate Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney.

Britcher made her first World Cup podium on a European track with a third-place finish in Winterberg on Sunday.

Later Sunday, Sweeney and Britcher went one-two in the sprint race (a non-Olympic event) in Winterberg.

It marked Sweeney’s first World Cup win and the first time ever that the U.S. went one-two in a World Cup singles race in Europe.

The full U.S. Olympic luge team will be named in three weeks.

Hamlin’s place on the team was never in doubt.

She won gold and silver medals in the individual events at worlds last winter, when she said she hoped to make the PyeongChang Olympics the final competition of her decorated career.

“I can now officially, officially say that I’m done, done,” Hamlin said Sunday, repeating for emphasis. “Now that I’m qualified I can say that I’m out [after PyeongChang].”

She was also fourth in the World Cup standings for a second straight season, extending her streak to four straight years as the top American luger.

Hamlin, 31, was 12th and 16th at her first two Olympics in 2006 and 2010, while also winning the 2009 World Championship.

Cammy Myler was the first U.S. woman to compete in four Olympics in luge — in 1988, 1992, 1994 and 1998.

The Olympic favorites are Germans Natalie Geisenberger and Tatjana Huefner, the last two gold medalists.

MORE: Full U.S. Olympic roster