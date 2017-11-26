TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Mikaela Shiffrin gets first win of Olympic season in rout (video)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 1:52 PM EST
KILLINGTON, Vt. — Mikaela Shiffrin reclaimed her slalom dominance, at least for one day, with her first win of the Olympic season on Sunday.

The 22-year-old phenom routed the field in windy conditions with flurries falling at the East Coast resort.

Shiffrin led by .89 after the morning run and ended up 1.64 seconds ahead following the second and final afternoon run.

Shiffrin’s new rival, Slovakian Petra Vlhova, was second, followed by Austrian Bernadette Schild.

Full results are here.

Before this race, Shiffrin was beaten in consecutive slaloms by the same woman for the first time in nearly four years. That woman, Vlhova, is three months younger than the U.S. phenom.

Shiffrin also went winless in her first three races of a season for the first time since the 2012-13 campaign. Shiffrin did, though, notch runner-up finishes in two of those three, including Saturday’s giant slalom in Killington.

That augured success for her fourth race this fall in her trademark discipline Sunday.

Shiffrin didn’t disappoint, posting the fastest time in both runs, though she believed the wind aided her in the opening run. Her margin of victory was the largest for any women’s World Cup race since Shiffrin won the March 2016 World Cup Finals slalom by 2.03 seconds.

The World Cup moves to Lake Louise, Alberta, next weekend.

Shiffrin is expected to join Lindsey Vonn for two downhills and a super-G starting Friday.

Julia Mancuso, a medalist at each of the last three Olympics, is uncertain to race in what she hoped would be her first events since March 2015 following prolonged hip problems.

Killington Slalom
1. Mikaela Shiffrin (USA) — 1:40.91
2. Petra Vlhova (SVK) — +1.64
3. Bernadette Schild (AUT) — +2.67
21. Resi Stiegler (USA) — +4.77

Erin Hamlin makes fourth Olympics on historic day for U.S. luge

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 11:15 AM EST
Erin Hamlin is set to become the second U.S. female luger to compete in four Olympics, which will be the last competition of her career in PyeongChang in February.

The 2014 Olympic bronze medalist (first Olympic medal for a U.S. singles slider) clinched her spot with a fourth-place finish in a World Cup event in Winterberg, Germany, on Sunday.

“Every Olympic year is a little bit more added stress,” Hamlin said. “It’s more of a relief than when I was younger and I made it unexpectedly.”

She will likely be joined on the U.S. Olympic team by Sochi teammate Summer Britcher and Emily Sweeney.

Britcher made her first World Cup podium on a European track with a third-place finish in Winterberg on Sunday.

Later Sunday, Sweeney and Britcher went one-two in the sprint race (a non-Olympic event) in Winterberg.

It marked Sweeney’s first World Cup win and the first time ever that the U.S. went one-two in a World Cup singles race in Europe.

The full U.S. Olympic luge team will be named in three weeks.

Hamlin’s place on the team was never in doubt.

She won gold and silver medals in the individual events at worlds last winter, when she said she hoped to make the PyeongChang Olympics the final competition of her decorated career.

“I can now officially, officially say that I’m done, done,” Hamlin said Sunday, repeating for emphasis. “Now that I’m qualified I can say that I’m out [after PyeongChang].”

She was also fourth in the World Cup standings for a second straight season, extending her streak to four straight years as the top American luger.

Hamlin, 31, was 12th and 16th at her first two Olympics in 2006 and 2010, while also winning the 2009 World Championship.

Cammy Myler was the first U.S. woman to compete in four Olympics in luge — in 1988, 1992, 1994 and 1998.

The Olympic favorites are Germans Natalie Geisenberger and Tatjana Huefner, the last two gold medalists.

Jarome Iginla invited to last pre-Olympic tournament, report says

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 9:30 AM EST
Jarome Iginla, a six-time NHL All-Star, reportedly has an invitation from Hockey Canada to play in its last pre-Olympic tournament, opening the door for him to be the most decorated player in PyeongChang.

The 40-year-old and three-time Olympian is currently a free agent and coming off a hip procedure. If he does not sign with an NHL team, Iginla remains eligible for the Olympics.

“He had conversations with Team Canada this week,” hockey insider Elliotte Friedman said Saturday. “He’s going to begin skating … in about a week or two. I think Team Canada has re-extended the invitation. If he wants to play in the Spengler Cup before the Olympics [the last week of December], there will be a spot for him.”

Iginla was reportedly also invited to a previous pre-Olympic tournament for Canada but did not participate.

He is the only previous Olympian believed to be in the running for Canada’s 25-man roster for PyeongChang.

