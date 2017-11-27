TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING

Bobsled crashes, makes final 8 turns upside down (video)

By Nick ZaccardiNov 27, 2017, 9:19 AM EST
Leave a comment

Belgian bobsledders An Vannieuwehnhuyse and Sophie Vercruyssen spent nearly 30 seconds sliding upside down, making the final eight turns on the track, after crashing in a World Cup race in Whistler, B.C., on Friday night.

They finally slowed to a stop after crossing the finish line nine seconds behind the fastest sleds in the first of two runs.

The athletes quickly emerged from the sled and gingerly walked off the track on their own power. They did not qualify for a second run later that night.

The Whistler track has been known for its difficulty since it opened one year before hosting the 2010 Olympics.

In the first four-man training session in 2009, four of eight sleds crashed on curve 13, which led the late Steven Holcomb to nickname it “Curve 50/50.”

VIDEO: Bobsledder ejected in World Cup crash

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

The Story of Holcy's 50/50 It was a nasty afternoon of sliding in January 2009, just over a year until the 2010 #Olympics. Tour had been on the track in #Whistler for a few days when eight sleds decided to move from 2-man to 4-man. It was the first day international 4-man sleds would go off the top of the track. Four sleds made it through curve 13 and four sleds did not… they met the entrance of curve 14 on their heads, definitely worse for wear. That night Steve Holcomb, @justinbolsen, @ctomasevicz & I headed down to the garage to prep our backup sled for our first 4-man training the next day. We didn’t dare take the Night Train down the track, with a 50% chance of making it through. So we started to joke as we prepped our lightening bolt sled, that there was a fifty percent chance people were making it down on all four runners. That quickly turned into Holcy saying there was a fifty/fifty chance and we joked about it the rest of sled prep – which was trying to fit in the sled properly (since it wasn’t our normal sled), getting runners on, and everything else ready. We headed up to the rooms, still laughing about it and ordered delivery sushi. After we were done eating, Justin, Holcy, Emily Azevedo & I decided we were going to rip open the bag and make a sign for Holcy to duct tape to the roof on his track walk the next morning; if we were going to go down the track, we might as well have some fun with it, we thought! Within days, when the track announcer called the Germans “sliding 50/50”, the four of us couldn’t stop giggling! From then on, we always found it amazing that the name of the curve stuck and even on the @nbcolympics broadcast, curve 13 was forever enshrined as Curve 50/50. Today I learned that corner was renamed. For now and forever it'll be called “Holcy’s 50/50” – a loving memory of our fallen teammate, who never did crash our 4-man in that corner. A little more than a year after ripping that sushi bag, Holcy, Olsen, Curt, and I crossed the line to make history. I wish I could be in Whistler this weekend to hear the call of sliding "Holcy's 50/50"… Miss you my friend and brother. @ibsfsliding @teamusa @martinhaven @elanameyerstaylor

A post shared by Steve Mesler (@stevemmesler) on

Sydney Olympic Stadium to be torn down

Stadium Australia Sydney Olympics
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 27, 2017, 9:49 AM EST
Leave a comment

The Sydney Olympic Stadium will be demolished and replaced starting in 2019, according to Australian media.

Stadium Australia, as it was known during the 2000 Olympics, housed more than 100,000 people for the Opening Ceremony and evening track and field sessions (including Magic Monday).

Its capacity was trimmed after the Games closer to 80,000, regularly holding rugby and soccer matches as well as concerts.

It will be replaced by a rectangular stadium with a capacity of 75,000 that will open in 2022, according to the New South Wales government.

MORE: Fifteen memorable moments from Sydney Olympics

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

Grand Prix Final fields, top scores in figure skating season

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 26, 2017, 6:37 PM EST
Leave a comment

More: Figure Skating

Bradie Tennell Bradie Tennell becomes Olympic contender at Skate America (video) Ashley Wagner stops Skate America program with injury (video) Shibutanis win Skate America, near Davis/White record (video)

The Grand Prix Final in two weeks in Nagoya, Japan, is the biggest figure skating competition this season before the Olympics.

It’s also the single best indicator of PyeongChang Olympic medal prospects.

The event is also the most exclusive in the sport, taking only the top six skaters or couples per discipline from the six-event Grand Prix season that concluded with Skate America this weekend.

The U.S. contingent at this season’s Grand Prix Final is a copy of last season — Nathan ChenAdam Rippon and dance couples of Maia Shibutani and Alex ShibutaniMadison Chock and Evan Bates and Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue.

The full Grand Prix Final fields, plus the top scores in the world this season:

Men
Grand Prix Final Field
1. Nathan Chen (USA)
2. Shoma Uno (JPN)
3. Mikhail Kolyada (RUS)
4. Sergei Voronov (RUS)
5. Adam Rippon (USA)
6. Jin Boyang (CHN)
Notable misses: Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN), Javier Fernandez (ESP) and Patrick Chan (CAN).

Top Grand Prix Scores
1. Shoma Uno (JPN) — 301.10 (Skate Canada)
2. Nathan Chen (USA) — 293.79 (Rostelecom Cup)
3. Yuzuru Hanyu (JPN) — 290.77 (Rostelecom Cup)
4. Javier Fernandez (ESP) — 283.71 (Internationaux de France)
5. Mikhail Kolyada (RUS) — 279.38 (Cup of China)
6. Nathan Chen (USA) — 275.88 (Skate America)
7. Shoma Uno (JPN) — 273.32 (Internationaux de France)
8. Sergei Voronov (RUS) — 271.12 (NHK Trophy)
9. Mikhail Kolyada (RUS) — 271.06 (Rostelecom Cup)
10. Adam Rippon (USA) — 266.45 (Skate America)
12. Adam Rippon (USA) — 261.99 (NHK Trophy)
13. Jason Brown (USA) — 261.14 (Skate Canada)
14. Max Aaron (USA) — 259.69 (Cup of China)
17. Vincent Zhou (USA) — 256.66 (Cup of China)

Women
Grand Prix Final Field
1. Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS)
2. Alina Zagitova (RUS)
3. Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN)
4. Carolina Kostner (ITA)
5. Maria Sotskova (RUS)
6. Wakaba Higuchi (JPN)
Notable misses: Ashley Wagner (USA), Karen Chen (USA), Gabrielle Daleman (CAN), Satoko Miyahara (JPN)

Top Grand Prix Scores
1. Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 231.21 (Rostelecom Cup)
2. Yevgenia Medvedeva (RUS) — 224.39 (NHK Trophy)
3. Carolina Kostner (ITA) — 215.98 (Rostelecom Cup)
4. Satoko Miyahara (JPN) — 214.03 (Skate America)
5. Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 213.88 (Cup of China)
6. Alina Zagitova (RUS) — 213.80 (Internationaux de France)
7. Kaetlyn Osmond (CAN) — 212.91 (Skate Canada)
8. Wakaba Higuchi (JPN) — 212.52 (Cup of China)
9. Carolina Kostner (ITA) — 212.24 (NHK Trophy)
10. Kaori Sakamoto (JPN) — 210.59 (Skate America)
17. Bradie Tennell (USA) — 204.10 (Skate America)
25. Mirai Nagasu (USA) — 194.46 (NHK Trophy)
33. Mariah Bell (USA) — 188.56 (Rostelecom Cup)
38. Ashley Wagner (USA) — 183.94 (Skate Canada)
39. Karen Chen (USA) — 182.80 (Skate America)
40. Courtney Hicks (USA) — 182.57 (Skate Canada)

Ice Dance
Grand Prix Final Field
1. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA)
2. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN)
3. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA)
4. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA)
5. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA)
6. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA)

Top Grand Prix Scores
1. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 201.98 (Internationaux de France)
2. Gabriella Papadakis/Guillaume Cizeron (FRA) — 200.43 (Cup of China)
3. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 199.86 (Skate Canada)
4. Tessa Virtue/Scott Moir (CAN) — 198.64 (NHK Trophy)
5. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 194.25 (Skate America)
6. Kaitlyn Weaver/Andrew Poje (CAN) — 190.01 (Skate Canada)
7. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 189.43 (Skate Canada)
8. Maia Shibutani/Alex Shibutani (USA) — 189.24 (Rostelecom Cup)
9. Madison Hubbell/Zachary Donohue (USA) — 188.35 (NHK Trophy)
10. Anna Cappellini/Luca Lanotte (ITA) — 186.56 (NHK Trophy)
12. Madison Chock/Evan Bates (USA) — 184.50 (Cup of China)

Pairs
Grand Prix Final Field
1. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN)
2. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS)
3. Aljona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (GER)
4. Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN)
5. Ksenia Stolbova/Fedor Klimov (RUS)
6. Yu Xiaoyu/Zhang Hao (CHN)
Notable misses: None, all the favorites qualified.

Top Grand Prix Scores
1. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — 234.53 (NHK Trophy)
2. Sui Wenjing/Han Cong (CHN) — 231.07 (Cup of China)
3. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS) — 224.25 (Rostelecom Cup)
4. Aljona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (GER) — 223.13 (Skate America)
5. Ksenia Stolbova/Fedor Klimov (RUS) — 222.74 (NHK Trophy)
6. Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — 222.22 (Skate Canada)
7. Yu Xiaoyu/Zhang Hao (CHN) — 219.20 (Skate America)
8. Yevgenia Tarasova/Vladimir Morozov (RUS) — 218.20 (Internationaux de France)
9. Meagan Duhamel/Eric Radford (CAN) — 215.68 (Skate America)
10. Aljona Savchenko/Bruno Massot (GER) — 215.66 (Skate Canada)
24. Alexa Scimeca Knierim/Christopher Knierim (USA) — 192.51 (NHK Trophy)
35. Haven Denney/Brandon Frazier (USA) — 172.95 (Skate Canada)

OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!

VIDEO: Skater dislocates shoulder in Skate America fall