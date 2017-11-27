TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Getty Images

Russia loses more Sochi Olympic medals in latest doping bans

By Nick ZaccardiNov 27, 2017, 2:36 PM EST
The IOC banned five more Russian Olympians — and stripped the nation of two more Sochi Olympic medals — in its latest round of punishments for the nation’s doping violations leading up to and during the 2014 Winter Games.

Russia has now been stripped of 11 of its leading 33 medals from the Sochi Olympics. The U.S. is temporarily the medal standings leader with 28 overall, though medal upgrades and more disqualifications will impact the table.

Nineteen Russian Sochi Olympians have been banned overall.

Bobsledders Dmitry Trunenkov and Aleksey Negodaylo, who made up half of Russia’s four-man gold-medal team, led Monday’s banned list.

The driver of that four-man sled (and Russia’s two-man gold-medal sled), the retired Aleksandr Zubkov, was retroactively disqualified and banned for life last week. So Trunenkov and Negodaylo had already lost their gold medals before Monday’s announcement.

A Latvian team led by driver Oskars Melbardis is in line to move up from silver to gold. The late Steven Holcomb and his U.S. team could get silver.

The fourth-place team, piloted by Russian Alexander Kasjanov, could get bronze. None of the members of Kasjanov’s sled have been sanctioned by the IOC or the International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation (IBSF).

Two Russian biathletes were stripped of two combined medals on Monday.

Olga Vilukhina and Yana Romanova, two of the four members of Russia’s biathlon relay team that took silver, are banned from any future Olympics.

Vilukhina also took silver in the 7.5km sprint.

Vilukhina and Romanova were also banned by the International Biathlon Union last winter after being named in a Russian doping investigation. Vilukhina hasn’t competed in nearly two years; Romanova since March 2015.

Norway and the Czech Republic could be upgraded to silver and bronze, respectively, in the relay. Ukraine’s Vita Semerenko and Italy’s Karin Oberhofer could move up to silver and bronze, respectively, in the sprint.

The fifth athlete retroactively disqualified and banned for life Monday was skeleton slider Sergei Chudinov, who finished fifth in Sochi.

List of Russia Olympic medals stripped; updated Sochi medal standings

AP
By Nick ZaccardiNov 27, 2017, 3:09 PM EST
The count of Russian medals stripped is at 11 (out of 33) and athletes disqualified is at 19 in punishments for the nation’s doping scandal leading up to and during the Sochi Olympics.

The full list of disqualified athletes and stripped medals:

Olga Vilukhina (Biathlon) — Silver (7.5km sprint), Silver (4x6km relay)
Yana Romanova (Biathlon) — Silver (4x6km relay)
Aleksandr Zubkov (Bobsled) — Gold (four-man), Gold (two-man)
Dmitry Trunenkov (Bobsled) — Gold (four-man)
Aleksey Negodaylo (Bobsled) — Gold (four-man)
Olga Stulneva (Bobsled)
Alexander Legkov (Cross-Country Skiing) — Gold (50km), Silver (4x10km relay)
Maxim Vylegzhanin (Cross-Country Skiing) — Silver (50km), Silver (4x10km relay), Silver (team sprint)
Evgeniy Belov (Cross-Country Skiing)
Alexei Petukhov (Cross-Country Skiing)
Julia Ivanova (Cross-Country Skiing)
Evgenia Shapovalova (Cross-Country Skiing)
Aleksandr Tretiyakov (Skeleton) — Gold (men’s singles)
Elena Nikitina (Skeleton) — Bronze (women’s singles)
Sergei Chudinov (Skeleton)
Olga Potylitsina (Skeleton)
Maria Orlova (Skeleton)
Olga Fatkulina (Speed Skating) — Silver (500m)
Aleksandr Rumyantsev (Speed Skating)

The original medal standings:

Rank Country Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze
1. Russia 33 13 11 9
2. USA 28 9 7 12
3. Norway 26 11 5 10
4. Canada 25 10 10 5
5. Netherlands 24 8 7 5

The current medal standings (no medals redistributed yet):

Rank Country Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze
1. USA 28 9 7 12
2. Norway 26 11 5 10
3. Canada 25 10 10 5
4. Netherlands 24 8 7 5
5. Russia 22 9 5 8

USA Hockey adds 2 more players to Olympic women’s pool

Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 27, 2017, 12:17 PM EST
USA Hockey added two more players to its pool of potential Olympic women’s team members.

Forward Haley Skarupa and defenseman Sidney Morin joined the national team, making 26 players (23 skaters, three goalies). The 23-player Olympic roster will be named New Year’s Day (20 skaters, three goalies).

The original 23-player national team was named in May, but it was not the Olympic team. USA Hockey always had the option of adding players to the pool in the run up to the Winter Games.

Cayla Barnes, a freshman defenseman at Boston College, was added in October.

Now enter Skarupa, a member of the last three world championship teams, and Morin, who has no Olympic or senior world championships experience.

Skarupa, 23, was the only one of 12 skaters who made all three world championships teams in this Olympic cycle who didn’t make the original cut for the national team in May. Forty-two players tried out for the original 23 spots.

Morin, 22, has never played for the senior national team but was one of 12 defenseman who tried out last spring. Ultimately, seven were chosen, with an eighth added in Barnes.

Morin completed her career at the University of Minnesota-Duluth last season and now plays professionally in Sweden.

The U.S. has two more pre-Olympic exhibitions versus rival Canada on Sunday (NBCSN, 4 p.m. ET) and Dec. 15 ahead of the Olympic roster announcement.

The Americans won three of their four meetings so far this fall, including in the Four Nations Cup final Nov. 12.

Two-time Olympians and twins Jocelyne Lamoureux -Davidson and Monique Lamoureux-Morando did not play in any of the four games at the Four Nations Cup, reportedly as healthy scratches.

U.S. Women’s National Team
Goalies
Nicole Hensley
Alex Rigsby
Maddie Rooney

Defensemen
Cayla Barnes — Added in November
Kacey Bellamy — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Megan Bozek — Olympian (2014)
Kali Flanagan
Megan Keller
Monique Lamoureux-Morando — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Gigi Marvin — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Sidney Morin — Added in November
Emily Pfalzer
Lee Steckelin — Olympian (2014)

Forwards
Hannah Brandt
Dani Cameranesi
Alex Carpenter — Olympian (2014)
Kendall Coyne — Olympian (2014)
Brianna Decker — Olympian (2014)
Meghan Duggan — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Amanda Kessel — Olympian (2014)
Hilary Knight — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Jocelyne Lamoureux-Davidson — Olympian (2010, 2014)
Sidney Morin — Added in November
Annie Pankowski
Kelly Pannek
Amanda Pelkey