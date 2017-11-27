List of Russia Olympic medals stripped; new Sochi medal standings

The count of Russian medals stripped is at 11 (out of 33) and athletes disqualified is at 19 in punishments for the nation’s doping scandal leading up to and during the Sochi Olympics.
The full list of disqualified athletes and stripped medals:
Olga Vilukhina (Biathlon) — Silver (7.5km sprint), Silver (4x6km relay)
Yana Romanova (Biathlon) — Silver (4x6km relay)
Aleksandr Zubkov (Bobsled) — Gold (four-man), Gold (two-man)
Dmitry Trunenkov (Bobsled) — Gold (four-man)
Aleksey Negodaylo (Bobsled) — Gold (four-man)
Olga Stulneva (Bobsled)
Alexander Legkov (Cross-Country Skiing) — Gold (50km), Silver (4x10km relay)
Maxim Vylegzhanin (Cross-Country Skiing) — Silver (50km), Silver (4x10km relay), Silver (team sprint)
Evgeniy Belov (Cross-Country Skiing)
Alexei Petukhov (Cross-Country Skiing)
Julia Ivanova (Cross-Country Skiing)
Evgenia Shapovalova (Cross-Country Skiing)
Aleksandr Tretiyakov (Skeleton) — Gold (men’s singles)
Elena Nikitina (Skeleton) — Bronze (women’s singles)
Sergei Chudinov (Skeleton)
Olga Potylitsina (Skeleton)
Maria Orlova (Skeleton)
Olga Fatkulina (Speed Skating) — Silver (500m)
Aleksandr Rumyantsev (Speed Skating)
The original medal standings:
|Rank
|Country
|Total Medals
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|1.
|Russia
|33
|13
|11
|9
|2.
|USA
|28
|9
|7
|12
|3.
|Norway
|26
|11
|5
|10
|4.
|Canada
|25
|10
|10
|5
|5.
|Netherlands
|24
|8
|7
|5
The current medal standings (no medals redistributed yet):
|Rank
|Country
|Total Medals
|Gold
|Silver
|Bronze
|1.
|USA
|28
|9
|7
|12
|2.
|Norway
|26
|11
|5
|10
|3.
|Canada
|25
|10
|10
|5
|4.
|Netherlands
|24
|8
|7
|5
|5.
|Russia
|22
|9
|5
|8
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: No end in sight for Russia track and field banFollow @nzaccardi