Sydney Olympic Stadium to be torn down

The Sydney Olympic Stadium will be demolished and replaced starting in 2019, according to Australian media.

Stadium Australia, as it was known during the 2000 Olympics, housed more than 100,000 people for the Opening Ceremony and evening track and field sessions (including Magic Monday).

Its capacity was trimmed after the Games closer to 80,000, regularly holding rugby and soccer matches as well as concerts.

It will be replaced by a rectangular stadium with a capacity of 75,000 that will open in 2022, according to the New South Wales government.

