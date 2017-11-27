USA Hockey adds 2 more players to Olympic women’s pool

USA Hockey added two more players to its pool of potential Olympic women’s team members.
Forward
Haley Skarupa and defenseman Sidney Morin joined the national team, making 26 players. The 23-player Olympic roster will be named New Year’s Day.
The original 23-player national team was named in May, but it was not the Olympic team. USA Hockey always had the option of adding players to the pool in the run up to the Winter Games.
Defenseman
Cayla Barnes was added in October.
Now enter Skarupa, a member of the last three world championship teams, and Morin, who has no Olympic or senior world championships experience.
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
MORE: Hilary Knight’s trip to historic Olympic ice rekindles love for hockey
The Sydney Olympic Stadium will be demolished and replaced starting in 2019, according to Australian media.
Stadium Australia, as it was known during the 2000 Olympics, housed more than 100,000 people for the Opening Ceremony and evening track and field sessions (
including Magic Monday).
Its capacity was trimmed after the Games closer to 80,000, regularly holding rugby and soccer matches as well as concerts.
It will be replaced by a rectangular stadium with a capacity of 75,000 that will open in 2022,
according to the New South Wales government.
MORE: Fifteen memorable moments from Sydney Olympics
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
Belgian bobsledders
An Vannieuwehnhuyse and Sophie Vercruyssen spent nearly 30 seconds sliding upside down, making the final eight turns on the track, after crashing in a World Cup race in Whistler, B.C., on Friday night.
They finally slowed to a stop after crossing the finish line nine seconds behind the fastest sleds in the first of two runs.
The athletes quickly emerged from the sled and gingerly walked off the track on their own power. They did not qualify for a second run later that night.
The Whistler track has been known for its difficulty since it opened one year before hosting the 2010 Olympics.
In the first four-man training session in 2009, four of eight sleds crashed on curve 13, which led the late
Steven Holcomb to nickname it “Curve 50/50.”
VIDEO: Bobsledder ejected in World Cup crash
OlympicTalk is on Apple News. Favorite us!
The Story of Holcy's 50/50 It was a nasty afternoon of sliding in January 2009, just over a year until the 2010 #Olympics. Tour had been on the track in #Whistler for a few days when eight sleds decided to move from 2-man to 4-man. It was the first day international 4-man sleds would go off the top of the track. Four sleds made it through curve 13 and four sleds did not… they met the entrance of curve 14 on their heads, definitely worse for wear. That night Steve Holcomb, @justinbolsen, @ctomasevicz & I headed down to the garage to prep our backup sled for our first 4-man training the next day. We didn’t dare take the Night Train down the track, with a 50% chance of making it through. So we started to joke as we prepped our lightening bolt sled, that there was a fifty percent chance people were making it down on all four runners. That quickly turned into Holcy saying there was a fifty/fifty chance and we joked about it the rest of sled prep – which was trying to fit in the sled properly (since it wasn’t our normal sled), getting runners on, and everything else ready. We headed up to the rooms, still laughing about it and ordered delivery sushi. After we were done eating, Justin, Holcy, Emily Azevedo & I decided we were going to rip open the bag and make a sign for Holcy to duct tape to the roof on his track walk the next morning; if we were going to go down the track, we might as well have some fun with it, we thought! Within days, when the track announcer called the Germans “sliding 50/50”, the four of us couldn’t stop giggling! From then on, we always found it amazing that the name of the curve stuck and even on the @nbcolympics broadcast, curve 13 was forever enshrined as Curve 50/50. Today I learned that corner was renamed. For now and forever it'll be called “Holcy’s 50/50” – a loving memory of our fallen teammate, who never did crash our 4-man in that corner. A little more than a year after ripping that sushi bag, Holcy, Olsen, Curt, and I crossed the line to make history. I wish I could be in Whistler this weekend to hear the call of sliding "Holcy's 50/50"… Miss you my friend and brother. @ibsfsliding @teamusa @martinhaven @elanameyerstaylor
A post shared by Steve Mesler (@stevemmesler) on
Nov 22, 2017 at 7:59pm PST