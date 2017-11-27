USA Hockey adds 2 more players to Olympic women’s pool

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

USA Hockey added two more players to its pool of potential Olympic women’s team members.

Forward Haley Skarupa and defenseman Sidney Morin joined the national team, making 26 players. The 23-player Olympic roster will be named New Year’s Day.

The original 23-player national team was named in May, but it was not the Olympic team. USA Hockey always had the option of adding players to the pool in the run up to the Winter Games.

Defenseman Cayla Barnes was added in October.

Now enter Skarupa, a member of the last three world championship teams, and Morin, who has no Olympic or senior world championships experience.

