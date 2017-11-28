TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Ashley Wagner posts photo of house intruder

By Nick ZaccardiNov 28, 2017, 3:05 PM EST
Ashley Wagner‘s rough week wasn’t limited to the ankle injury that forced her to withdraw from Skate America.

Wagner said in an Instagram story video on Saturday that somebody had broken into her home while she was traveling.

The three-time U.S. champion followed up Tuesday by posting an image of the intruder on Instagram.

“All right folks, it’s a long shot but here we go,” was posted on her Instagram. “This is the woman who has broken into my house three separate times and stolen from me. I believe she follows me on social media she only breaks in when she knows I’m gone. If she’s going to be bold enough to steal my Louboutins, she’s going to get blasted on Insta. Anyone recognize her? Help solve the mystery!”

NBC PyeongChang 2018
NBC
By OlympicTalkNov 28, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
NBC Universal will air more than 2,400 hours of PyeongChang Winter Games coverage, a Winter Olympics record, in February.

In another first, the nightly NBC primetime show hosted by Mike Tirico will air live across all time zones starting Feb. 8, the day before the Opening Ceremony.

Competition will begin Feb. 7 with mixed doubles curling at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN. It will be NBC’s 16th Olympics, 10th in a row and fifth Winter Games.

The 2,400 hours are nearly the total of Vancouver 2010 (835) and Sochi 2014 (1,600+) coverage combined.

More from NBC Sports PR here.

A full breakdown of the 2,400+ hours among NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app:

NBC — 176 hours
Daily daytime, primetime and late-night primetime plus shows from Feb. 8-25.
Primetime is at 8 ET each night, except for Sundays (7 ET).
Primetime will have live coverage of Alpine skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, freestyle skiing and short track speed skating.
Daytime will air 3-5 p.m. ET on weekdays and 3-6 on weekends across all time zones starting Feb. 10.
Daytime coverage will include speed skating, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon and luge.
All Alpine skiing events will air live either in primetime or in late-night primetime plus on 11 of 18 nights.
Figure skating will air on 12 of 18 nights on primetime.

NBCSN — 369 hours
Live primetime coverage for the first time, plus 10 days of 24-hour programming.
Live men’s, women’s hockey finals.
Medal events in biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating.

CNBC — 46 hours
Highlighted by evening curling telecasts, usually from 5-8 ET.

USA — 40.5 hours
Curling and hockey, mostly live, usually between 7-9:30 a.m. ET.

NBCOlympics.com/NBC Sports app — 1,800+ hours
Every second of competition streamed for all 15 sports and 102 events.
Live stream of NBC daytime, primetime and late-night primetime plus broadcasts.
Practice sessions for some sports will also stream, including figure skating.
Three digital-only shows — “Olympic ice” for figure skating, “Off the Post” for hockey and “Gold Zone,” a recap show.

Julia Mancuso pushes back comeback

Julia Mancuso
Getty Images
By Nick ZaccardiNov 28, 2017, 1:46 PM EST
Time is running out for Julia Mancuso‘s comeback to race in a fifth and final Olympics in February.

Mancuso, a four-time Olympic medalist, again pushed back her return from hip problems that kept her out of competition since March 2015.

She originally planned to race this weekend in Lake Louise, Alberta.

The 33-year-old is not quite ready and will skip the scheduled downhills Friday and Saturday and super-G on Sunday, the U.S. Ski Team said Tuesday.

There are four more weekends of World Cup speed races before the U.S. Olympic Alpine team is named, mostly by discretionary selection:

St. Moritz — Dec. 8-10
Val d’Isere — Dec. 16-17
Bad Kleinkirchheim — Jan. 13-14
Cortina d’Ampezzo — Jan. 20-21

Mancuso nearly returned last season. She was a World Cup forerunner and was named to the world championships team but never officially raced.

In PyeongChang, she would become the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s Alpine skier ever and the first to race in five Olympics, matching the Olympic Alpine female record.

Mancuso is also the most decorated active U.S. Winter Olympian in any sport with her four medals.

