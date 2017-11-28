Ashley Wagner posts photo of house intruder

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Ashley Wagner‘s rough week wasn’t limited to the ankle injury that forced her to withdraw from Skate America.

Wagner said in an Instagram story video on Saturday that somebody had broken into her home while she was traveling.

The three-time U.S. champion followed up Tuesday by posting an image of the intruder on Instagram.

“All right folks, it’s a long shot but here we go,” was posted on her Instagram. “This is the woman who has broken into my house three separate times and stolen from me. I believe she follows me on social media she only breaks in when she knows I’m gone. If she’s going to be bold enough to steal my Louboutins, she’s going to get blasted on Insta. Anyone recognize her? Help solve the mystery!”

