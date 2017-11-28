TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
Julia Mancuso
Julia Mancuso pushes back comeback

By Nick ZaccardiNov 28, 2017, 1:46 PM EST
Time is running out for Julia Mancuso‘s comeback to race in a fifth and final Olympics in February.

Mancuso, a four-time Olympic medalist, again pushed back her return from hip problems that kept her out of competition since March 2015.

She originally planned to race this weekend in Lake Louise, Alberta.

The 33-year-old is not quite ready and will skip the scheduled downhills Friday and Saturday and super-G on Sunday, the U.S. Ski Team said Tuesday.

There are four more weekends of World Cup speed races before the U.S. Olympic Alpine team is named, mostly by discretionary selection:

St. Moritz — Dec. 8-10
Val d’Isere — Dec. 16-17
Bad Kleinkirchheim — Jan. 13-14
Cortina d’Ampezzo — Jan. 20-21

Mancuso nearly returned last season. She was a World Cup forerunner and was named to the world championships team but never officially raced.

In PyeongChang, she would become the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s Alpine skier ever and the first to race in five Olympics, matching the Olympic Alpine female record.

Mancuso is also the most decorated active U.S. Winter Olympian in any sport with her four medals.

Ice hockey federation against blanket Russia Olympic ban

By Nick ZaccardiNov 28, 2017, 12:22 PM EST
The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) council wants “clean” Russian athletes at the PyeongChang Olympics.

The federation issued a press release Tuesday, one week before the International Olympic Committee is due to decide on Russia’s participation in PyeongChang in February amid its doping scandal.

“We wanted to outline our position clearly to the IOC, that we are against a collective punishment approach that would unfairly punish many Russian athletes that had nothing to do with doping,” IIHF president René Fasel said in the press release.

Earlier Tuesday, it was reported that Canadian, Swedish, Finnish, Czech and Swiss hockey federations sent a letter to the IIHF supporting Russian hockey participation in the PyeongChang Olympics.

So far, 19 Russian athletes have been retroactively disqualified from the Sochi Winter Games — and banned from the Olympics for life — as a result of the IOC’s investigation into Russian doping.

None of those athletes are hockey players, but seven female hockey players from Sochi are reportedly being investigated with an IOC hearing set Dec. 4.

The full statement from the IIHF:

The IIHF Council has reached a unanimous opinion that all clean athletes, including those from Russia, must be permitted to represent their country in the 2018 Olympic Winter Games in PyeongChang.

We oppose the use of collective punishment in the case of Russian athletes. Although we recognize the need to confront doping in sport, Olympic participation should not be used to sanction the many for the actions of the few. In addition, the extent to which the IOC is seeking punitive measures in the case of Russia is putting the health of ice hockey at risk.

Russia’s role in the growth and development of ice hockey cannot be understated. This country forms a pillar on which our sport’s legacy rests upon.

To preserve the integrity of the Olympic ice hockey tournaments, the IIHF in full cooperation with the Russian Ice Hockey Federation and the Kontinental Hockey League initiated a highly structured testing program for the KHL, MHL, and WHL, which went into operation in December 2016 and up to the present has tested nearly 400 Russian players.

To this effect, the IIHF Council reiterates its position that clean athletes from all qualified Federations should be permitted to go to the 2018 Olympic Winter Games and represent their countries.

List of Russia Olympic medals stripped; new Sochi medal standings

By Nick ZaccardiNov 27, 2017, 3:09 PM EST
The count of Russian medals stripped is at 11 (out of 33) and athletes disqualified is at 19 in punishments for the nation’s doping scandal leading up to and during the Sochi Olympics.

The full list of disqualified athletes and stripped medals:

Olga Vilukhina (Biathlon) — Silver (7.5km sprint), Silver (4x6km relay)
Yana Romanova (Biathlon) — Silver (4x6km relay)
Aleksandr Zubkov (Bobsled) — Gold (four-man), Gold (two-man)
Dmitry Trunenkov (Bobsled) — Gold (four-man)
Aleksey Negodaylo (Bobsled) — Gold (four-man)
Olga Stulneva (Bobsled)
Alexander Legkov (Cross-Country Skiing) — Gold (50km), Silver (4x10km relay)
Maxim Vylegzhanin (Cross-Country Skiing) — Silver (50km), Silver (4x10km relay), Silver (team sprint)
Evgeniy Belov (Cross-Country Skiing)
Alexei Petukhov (Cross-Country Skiing)
Julia Ivanova (Cross-Country Skiing)
Evgenia Shapovalova (Cross-Country Skiing)
Aleksandr Tretiyakov (Skeleton) — Gold (men’s singles)
Elena Nikitina (Skeleton) — Bronze (women’s singles)
Sergei Chudinov (Skeleton)
Olga Potylitsina (Skeleton)
Maria Orlova (Skeleton)
Olga Fatkulina (Speed Skating) — Silver (500m)
Aleksandr Rumyantsev (Speed Skating)

The original medal standings:

Rank Country Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze
1. Russia 33 13 11 9
2. USA 28 9 7 12
3. Norway 26 11 5 10
4. Canada 25 10 10 5
5. Netherlands 24 8 7 5

The current medal standings (no medals redistributed yet):

Rank Country Total Medals Gold Silver Bronze
1. USA 28 9 7 12
2. Norway 26 11 5 10
3. Canada 25 10 10 5
4. Netherlands 24 8 7 5
5. Russia 22 9 5 8

