Julia Mancuso pushes back comeback

Time is running out for Julia Mancuso‘s comeback to race in a fifth and final Olympics in February.

Mancuso, a four-time Olympic medalist, again pushed back her return from hip problems that kept her out of competition since March 2015.

She originally planned to race this weekend in Lake Louise, Alberta.

The 33-year-old is not quite ready and will skip the scheduled downhills Friday and Saturday and super-G on Sunday, the U.S. Ski Team said Tuesday.

There are four more weekends of World Cup speed races before the U.S. Olympic Alpine team is named, mostly by discretionary selection:

St. Moritz — Dec. 8-10

Val d’Isere — Dec. 16-17

Bad Kleinkirchheim — Jan. 13-14

Cortina d’Ampezzo — Jan. 20-21

Mancuso nearly returned last season. She was a World Cup forerunner and was named to the world championships team but never officially raced.

In PyeongChang, she would become the oldest U.S. Olympic women’s Alpine skier ever and the first to race in five Olympics, matching the Olympic Alpine female record.

Mancuso is also the most decorated active U.S. Winter Olympian in any sport with her four medals.

