Breakdown of NBC Olympics record 2,400 hours of PyeongChang programming

NBC Universal will air more than 2,400 hours of PyeongChang Winter Games coverage, a Winter Olympics record, in February.

In another first, the nightly NBC primetime show hosted by Mike Tirico will air live across all time zones starting Feb. 8, the day before the Opening Ceremony.

Competition will begin Feb. 7 with mixed doubles curling at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN. It will be NBC’s 16th Olympics, 10th in a row and fifth Winter Games.

The 2,400 hours are nearly the total of Vancouver 2010 (835) and Sochi 2014 (1,600+) coverage combined.

A full breakdown of the 2,400+ hours among NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app:

NBC — 176 hours

Daily daytime, primetime and late-night primetime plus shows from Feb. 8-25.

Primetime is at 8 ET each night, except for Sundays (7 ET).

Primetime will have live coverage of Alpine skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, freestyle skiing and short track speed skating.

Daytime will air 3-5 p.m. ET on weekdays and 3-6 on weekends across all time zones starting Feb. 10.

Daytime coverage will include speed skating, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon and luge.

All Alpine skiing events will air live either in primetime or in late-night primetime plus on 11 of 18 nights.

Figure skating will air on 12 of 18 nights on primetime.

NBCSN — 369 hours

Live primetime coverage for the first time, plus 10 days of 24-hour programming.

Live men’s, women’s hockey finals.

Medal events in biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating.

CNBC — 46 hours

Highlighted by evening curling telecasts, usually from 5-8 ET.



USA — 40.5 hours

Curling and hockey, mostly live, usually between 7-9:30 a.m. ET.



NBCOlympics.com/NBC Sports app — 1,800+ hours

Every second of competition streamed for all 15 sports and 102 events.

Live stream of NBC daytime, primetime and late-night primetime plus broadcasts.

Practice sessions for some sports will also stream, including figure skating.

Three digital-only shows — “Olympic ice” for figure skating, “Off the Post” for hockey and “Gold Zone,” a recap show.

