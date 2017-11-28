TRENDING PYEONGCHANG 2018 | FIGURE SKATING | ALPINE SKIING
U.S. Olympic women’s curling team names final member

By Nick ZaccardiNov 28, 2017, 7:17 PM EST
Cory Christensen rounds out the U.S. Olympic women’s curling team.

Christensen, 22, was named the alternate on Tuesday on the five-woman team skipped by Nina Roth. She is the 13th U.S. athlete across all sports to qualify for the PyeongChang Winter Games (full list here).

Unlike other sports, alternates on Olympic curling teams can be subbed in before any game for any reason. An alternate can replace a healthy team member for one game, then go back to the bench for the next, like a substitute.

The U.S. Olympic men’s alternate was used in 2010 and 2014. The last U.S. women’s alternate to see action was in 2006.

Every athlete on Roth’s team is an Olympic rookie, including vice skip Tabitha Peterson, second Aileen Geving and lead Becca Hamilton.

They beat a team skipped by Jamie Sinclair in the U.S. Olympic Trials finals two weeks ago in Omaha despite a gaffe by Roth.

Christensen skipped the third team at trials, going 1-5 and being eliminated in round-robin play. She was also the alternate on Roth’s team that finished fifth at the world championships in March.

Roth’s team is an outside Olympic medal threat and certainly expected to improve on the U.S.’ 5-22 record over the last three Olympics.

They lost to Sinclair at last season’s nationals but earned the worlds berth over Sinclair via better season-long results.

Roth, Peterson, Hamilton and Christensen could also make the Olympic team in mixed doubles, a new event debuting in PyeongChang.

The U.S. Olympic Trials are in two weeks in Blaine, Minn., with only the winning duo going to the Olympics in that event.

The U.S. has earned one Olympic curling medal, a 2006 men’s bronze. The best U.S. women’s finish was fourth in 2002. Curling was part of the first Winter Olympics in 1924 and every Olympics since 1998.

Canada, Sweden, Switzerland, Norway and Great Britain are the world powers in curling.

Ashley Wagner posts photo of house intruder

By Nick ZaccardiNov 28, 2017, 3:05 PM EST
Ashley Wagner‘s rough week wasn’t limited to the ankle injury that forced her to withdraw from Skate America.

Wagner said in an Instagram story video on Saturday that somebody had broken into her home while she was traveling.

The three-time U.S. champion followed up Tuesday by posting an image of the intruder on Instagram.

“All right folks, it’s a long shot but here we go,” was posted on her Instagram. “This is the woman who has broken into my house three separate times and stolen from me. I believe she follows me on social media she only breaks in when she knows I’m gone. If she’s going to be bold enough to steal my Louboutins, she’s going to get blasted on Insta. Anyone recognize her? Help solve the mystery!”

Breakdown of NBC Olympics record 2,400 hours of PyeongChang programming

By OlympicTalkNov 28, 2017, 3:03 PM EST
NBC Universal will air more than 2,400 hours of PyeongChang Winter Games coverage, a Winter Olympics record, in February.

In another first, the nightly NBC primetime show hosted by Mike Tirico will air live across all time zones starting Feb. 8, the day before the Opening Ceremony.

Competition will begin Feb. 7 with mixed doubles curling at 11 p.m. ET on NBCSN. It will be NBC’s 16th Olympics, 10th in a row and fifth Winter Games.

The 2,400 hours are nearly the total of Vancouver 2010 (835) and Sochi 2014 (1,600+) coverage combined.

A full breakdown of the 2,400+ hours among NBC, NBCSN, CNBC, USA Network, NBCOlympics.com and the NBC Sports app:

NBC — 176 hours
Daily daytime, primetime and late-night primetime plus shows from Feb. 8-25.
Primetime is at 8 ET each night, except for Sundays (7 ET).
Primetime will have live coverage of Alpine skiing, figure skating, snowboarding, freestyle skiing and short track speed skating.
Daytime will air 3-5 p.m. ET on weekdays and 3-6 on weekends across all time zones starting Feb. 10.
Daytime coverage will include speed skating, ski jumping, cross-country skiing, biathlon and luge.
All Alpine skiing events will air live either in primetime or in late-night primetime plus on 11 of 18 nights.
Figure skating will air on 12 of 18 nights on primetime.

NBCSN — 369 hours
Live primetime coverage for the first time, plus 10 days of 24-hour programming.
Live men’s, women’s hockey finals.
Medal events in biathlon, bobsled, cross-country skiing, luge, Nordic combined, short track speed skating, ski jumping, snowboarding and speed skating.

CNBC — 46 hours
Highlighted by evening curling telecasts, usually from 5-8 ET.

USA — 40.5 hours
Curling and hockey, mostly live, usually between 7-9:30 a.m. ET.

NBCOlympics.com/NBC Sports app — 1,800+ hours
Every second of competition streamed for all 15 sports and 102 events.
Live stream of NBC daytime, primetime and late-night primetime plus broadcasts.
Practice sessions for some sports will also stream, including figure skating.
Three digital-only shows — “Olympic ice” for figure skating, “Off the Post” for hockey and “Gold Zone,” a recap show.

