Lindsey Vonn, Mikaela Shiffrin head to Lake Louise; TV schedule

Lindsey Vonn returns to her favorite venue this week. For Mikaela Shiffrin, it will be a much less familiar feeling.

Vonn and Shiffrin headline two World Cup downhills and a super-G in Lake Louise, Alberta, on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, live on NBCSN and Olympic Channel: Home of Team USA.

On the same days, double Olympic champion Ted Ligety leads the U.S. men in World Cup action in Beaver Creek, Colo.

This weekend’s full schedule of live race coverage:

Day Time (ET) Event Network Friday 12:30-2:30 p.m. Men’s Super-G NBCSN 2:30-3:30 p.m. Women’s Downhill NBCSN Saturday 1-2:30 p.m. Men’s Super-G Olympic Channel 2:30-3:30 p.m. Women’s Downhill NBCSN Sunday 1-2:30 p.m. Women’s Super-G Olympic Channel 2:30-4 p.m. Men’s Giant Slalom Olympic Channel

Vonn and Shiffrin are expected to race every day at a place nicknamed “Lake Lindsey” for Vonn’s success there — 18 wins in 41 World Cup starts, a record for any male or female racer at one venue.

The first speed races of the season mark prime chances for Vonn to inch closer to retired Swede Ingemar Stenmark‘s record of 86 World Cup wins. The 33-year-old Vonn is at 77.

This weekend should also help decide the Olympic favorites in the downhill and super-G.

Slovenian Ilka Stuhec, the world’s top speed racer last season, is likely out of the Winter Games after tearing an ACL in October.

Vonn missed Lake Louise last season while recovering from a broken arm. She came back to win one of 12 downhill and super-G starts, along with four more podiums, including a pair of runners-up at the PyeongChang Olympic venue.

Shiffrin, who at 22 is 11 years younger than Vonn, has raced a total of seven times in downhill and super-G in her World Cup career.

The youngest Olympic slalom champion made her World Cup speed race debut in Lake Louise in December 2015 and raced downhill for the first time there last season. Her best finish was 15th.

Shiffrin hopes to race the super-G in PyeongChang. She must finish among the top four U.S. women on Sunday to boost her case, since a nation can’t start five racers in one Olympic Alpine event.

The Olympic downhill is not currently in Shiffrin’s plans.

