More Russian bobsledders banned by IOC

Three more Russian bobsledders were retroactively disqualified from the Sochi Winter Games and banned from the Olympics for life, the IOC said Wednesday.

Aleksandr Kasjanov, Aleksey Pushkarev and Ilvir Khuzin were punished as part of IOC investigations into reports of widespread Russian doping leading up to and during the Sochi Olympics.

That makes 22 total Russians banned from Sochi (seven bobsledders) and from the Olympics for life by the IOC. Eleven of Russia’s Sochi Games-leading 33 medals have been stripped. Full lists of athletes and medals stripped are here.

The IOC is set to announce its decision Tuesday on Russia’s participation in the PyeongChang Olympics.

Kasjanov, Pushkarev and Khuzin were part of a four-man bobsled that finished fourth in Sochi.

They were in line to be upgraded to bronze after members of the gold-medal four-man bobsled, including driver Aleksandr Zubkov, were previously banned by the IOC as part of the Russian investigation.

Now, the fifth-place sled from Great Britain is in line for bronze, assuming the original silver medalists from Latvia and bronze medalists from the U.S. are also upgraded.

Kasjanov, Pushkarev and Khuzin were part of a four-man bobsled that won the most recent World Cup race in Whistler, B.C., on Saturday.

Kasjanov and Pushkarev’s white two-man sled had the words “THE TRUTH IS ON OUR SIDE” and “SOCHI 2014” written in black on its side for a World Cup race Friday, after Zubkov’s DQ was handed down.

The International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation banned the trio from international competition on Wednesday, two hours after the IOC announcement.

